SNGN Romgaz : OGMS Resolution no. 2, February 28, 2022

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

RESOLUTION NO. 2/February 28, 2022

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no. J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of February 28, 2022, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street,

5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

Approves S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. 2022 individual Income and Expenditure Budget.

The resolution was approved 306,992,334 votes representing 79.6509% from the sharecapital and 99.9412% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 2

Takes note of Romgaz S.A. Group consolidated Income and Expenditure Budget for 2022.

The resolution was approved 306,992,334 votes representing 79.6509% from the sharecapital and 99.9412% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 3

Ratifies/approves the contracts on transferring gas quantities covered by the Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement No 8/2016, as modified and supplemented by subsequent Addenda, concluded with Compania Municipala Termoenergetica Bucuresti and S.C. Vest-Energo S.A..

The resolution was approved 299,424,074 votes representing 77.6873% from the sharecapital and 97.4774% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 4

The selection of the following interim members of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ''ROMGAZ

SA" Board of Directors is approved:

Mister Dan Dragos Dragan, domiciled in Bucharest, professional qualification economist;

The resolution was approved with 302,199,910 votes representing 78.4075% from the sharecapital and 98.3810% from the total votes validly casted.