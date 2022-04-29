SNGN Romgaz : OGMS Resolution no. 3 from April 28, 2022

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

RESOLUTION NO. 3/April 28, 2022

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no. J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of April 28, 2022, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O NArticle 1

Takes note of the Consolidated Board of Directors' Report on the activity performed in 2021.

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 2

Takes note of the Report of the Independent Auditor Ernst & Young Assurance Services S.R.L. on the Annual Individual Financial Statements of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. for the year ended on December 31, 2021.

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 3

Takes note of the Report of the Independent Auditor Ernst & Young Assurance Services S.R.L. on the Consolidated Financial Statements of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. Group for the year ended on December 31, 2021.

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 4

Approves the Annual Individual Financial Statements of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. for the year ended on December 31, 2021 prepared in compliance with the Order of the Ministry for Public Finances no. 2844/2016.

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei CIF: RO 14056826

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.

551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4 Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020 Fax: 004-0269-846901 E-mail:secretariat@romgaz.rowww.romgaz.ro

Approves the Consolidated Financial Statements of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. Group for the year ended on December 31, 2021 prepared in compliance with the Order of the Ministry for Public Finances no. 2844/2016.

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 6

Approves the distribution of net profit achieved by S.N.G.N. "ROMGAZ"- S.A. in 2021, as follows: I Indicators YEAR 2021 Value (RON) 0 1 2 A Gross result of the financial year 2,201,960,854.70 B Current income tax 228,911,106.00 B. 1 Specific activities tax 21,821.00 C Revenue from deferred income tax 15,111,593.36 C.1 Deferred income tax 25,630,284.14 D Net result of the financial year [A-B-B1+C-C.1], (accounting profit after income tax), including: 1,962,509,236.92 a) Legal reserves 0.00 b) Other reserves representing fiscal facilities provided by law (Law No. 227/2015-Article 22) 50,005,022.74 c) Coverage of losses in retained earnings from previous years accounting errors (in accordance with Article 1, paragraph (1), c) of GO No. 64/2001) c1) Set up of own financing sources for co-financed projects from external loans (in accordance with Article 1, paragraph (1), c^1 of GO No. 64/2001) d) Other distributions as provided by special laws E Remaining net profit to be distributed (D-a-b-c-c1-d) 1,912,504,214.18 e) Employees' participation to profit (in accordance with Article 1, paragraph (1), e) of GO No. 64/2001) 35,777,113.00 f) Dividends due to shareholders (approx. 71.61% of net profit to be distributed (E + e)) 1,395,229,088.00 f1) - dividends for the state budget (50.13%) 976,759,549.60 f2) - dividends for other shareholders (21.48%) 418,469,538.40 - dividend/share (RON/share) 3.62 g) Profit for setting up own financing sources (E-f) 517,275,126.18 * TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS (b+f+g) 1,962,509,236.92

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 7

Approves the gross dividend of RON 3.62 per share, distributed from the net profit achieved in 2021.

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Approves the distribution of retained earnings representing the value of fixed asset depreciation and fixed assets and investment projects abandoned during the reporting year financed from the "expenditure quota required for development and modernization of natural gas production" source in accordance with GD No. 168/1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented, as follows:

a. the amount of RON 69,376,032.00 as dividends;

b. the amount of RON 22,951,611.88, for own financing sources.

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 9

Approves the gross dividend of RON 0.18 per share, distributed from retained earnings.

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 10

Approves the total gross dividend per share in amount of RON 3.80, out of which RON 3.62 per share related to the 2021 result and RON 0.18 per share related to retained earnings.

The resolution was approved 312,727,073 votes representing 81,1388% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 11

Establishes July 27, 2022 as payment day, for payment of dividends due to shareholders.

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 12

Approves the employees' participation in profit, in accordance with the provisions of Government Ordinance no. 64/2001, in amount of RON 35,777,113.

The resolution was approved with 313,293,671 votes representing 81.2858% from the sharecapital and 95.4373% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 13

Takes note of the Annual Report of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee on remuneration and other benefits granted to directors and managers during the financial year 2021.

The resolution was approved with 305,403,995 votes representing 79.2388% from the sharecapital and 93.0339% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 14

Approves the budgetary discharge of the Board members for the financial year 2021.

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 15

Takes note of the Report on payments made to governments in 2021.

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Approves the Updated Remuneration Policy of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. directors and managers.

The resolution was approved with 282,084,469 votes representing 73.1884% from the sharecapital and 85.9302% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 17

Approves the procurement of legal services for consultancy, assistance and/or external representation of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A., required in case of signing the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited and/or closing the transaction covered by such Agreement.

The resolution was approved with 325,556,971 votes representing 84.4676% from the sharecapital and 99.1731% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 18

Approves the procurement of legal services for consultancy, assistance and/or external representation of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A in the activity of natural gas supply.

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 19

Establishes July 6, 2022 as the Record Date, that is the date to determine the shareholders eligible to receive dividends or other rights and who are affected by the Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 20

Establishes July 5, 2022 as Ex-Date representing the date falling one settlement cycle minus one business day before the Record Date, as of which the financial instruments provided under the corporate bodies' resolutions are traded without the rights resulting from such resolution.

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 21

Mandates the Chairperson and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The resolution was approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

This document was drafted on April 28, 2022, in 4 (four) copies.

CHAIRMAN OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DAN DRAGOS DRAGAN

SECRETARY OF THE MEETING

NICU-ROMEO SUSANU