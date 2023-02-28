SNGN Romgaz : OGMS Resolution no. 4 from February 27, 2023

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

RESOLUTION NO. 4/February 27, 2023

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no. J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of February 27, 2023, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

Ratifies the Natural Gas Sales Contract No. VG2/2023 concluded between S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. and Societatea Electrocentrale Bucureşti S.A..

The resolution was approved with 318,688,341 votes representing 82.6855% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 2

Takes note of the Report regarding the transactions concluded by S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. with affiliated parties during 1st December 2022 - 18 of January 2023, pursuant to art. 52 par. (3) of GEO No. 109/2011.

The resolution was approved with 329,289,110 votes representing 85.4359% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 3

Authorises the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The resolution was approved with 329,289,110 votes representing 85.4359% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.