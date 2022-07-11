SNGN Romgaz : OGMS Resolution no. 6 from July 8, 2022

The resolution was approved with 278,368,495 votes representing 72.2243% from the sharecapital and 89.3001% from the total votes validly casted.

The interim director mandate term is from July 9, 2022 to September 14, 2022.

The resolution was approved with 286,435,173 votes representing 74.3172% from the sharecapital and 91.8879% from the total votes validly casted.

Mr. Metea Virgil Marius resident in Livezeni, Mures County, professional qualification engineer, is elected as interim board member of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A..

Further to the debates, "ROMGAZ" shareholders, issues the following:

In accordance with Article 129 of Law no. 31/1990, "ROMGAZ" shareholders appoint Mr. Nicu-Romeo Susanu as OGMS secretary.

On July 8, 2022, 1:00 pm (Romania time), the shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A., (hereinafter referred to as "the Company" or "ROMGAZ") have joined at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("OGMS") of "ROMGAZ" at its first convening, at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, the OGMS being opened by its Chairman, Mr. Nicolae Bogdan Simescu, as director of the company, authorised by Board of Directors Resolution No. 44 from July 8, 2022 to exercise the duties of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A., for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on July 8, 2022.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no.

Article 3

The monthly gross fixed allowance of interim board members equals twice the average over the last 12 months of the monthly gross average salary for the activity performed according to the company's main scope of activity, as categorised at class level in the statistical classification of economic activities, communicated by the National Institute of Statistics prior to appointment.

The resolution was approved with 286,435,173 votes representing 74.3172% from the sharecapital and 87.6397% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 4

The contract of mandate to be concluded with the interim board member complies with the contract of mandate approved by article 7 of Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) No. 2 of February 28, 2022.

The resolution was approved with 286,435,173 votes representing 74.3172% from the sharecapital and 87.6397% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 5

Authorizes the representative of the majority shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, to sign the contract of mandate with the interim board member.

The resolution was approved with 286,435,173 votes representing 74.3172% from the sharecapital and 87.6397% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 6

Approves extension of the term of office of interim board members appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 2 of February 28, 2022, by two months from the expiration date, namely as of July 14, 2022 until September 14, 2022.

The resolution was approved with 286,435,173 votes representing 74.3172% from the sharecapital and 87.6397% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 7

Approves the addendum to the contract of mandate, extending the term of office of interim board members, appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 2 of February 28, 2022, according to the attachment.

The resolution was approved with 286,435,173 votes representing 74.3172% from the sharecapital and 87.6397% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 8

Authorizes the representative of the majority shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, to sign the addenda related to extending the contract term of interim board members appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 2 of February 28, 2022.

The resolution was approved with 286,435,173 votes representing 74.3172% from the sharecapital and 87.6397% from the total votes validly casted.

