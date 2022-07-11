Log in
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
45.50 RON   -0.87%
06/28SNGN ROMGAZ : 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
06/23S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Announces the Payment of Dividends, Payable from July 27, 2022
CI
06/22SNGN ROMGAZ : Proposal of the Ministry of Energy for the position of interim administrator
PU
SNGN Romgaz : OGMS Resolution no. 6 from July 8, 2022

07/11/2022
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

RESOLUTION NO. 6/July 8, 2022

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no.

J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

On July 8, 2022, 1:00 pm (Romania time), the shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A., (hereinafter referred to as "the Company" or "ROMGAZ") have joined at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("OGMS") of "ROMGAZ" at its first convening, at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, the OGMS being opened by its Chairman, Mr. Nicolae Bogdan Simescu, as director of the company, authorised by Board of Directors Resolution No. 44 from July 8, 2022 to exercise the duties of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A., for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on July 8, 2022.

In accordance with Article 129 of Law no. 31/1990, "ROMGAZ" shareholders appoint Mr. Nicu-Romeo Susanu as OGMS secretary.

Further to the debates, "ROMGAZ" shareholders, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

Mr. Metea Virgil Marius resident in Livezeni, Mures County, professional qualification engineer, is elected as interim board member of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A..

The resolution was approved with 286,435,173 votes representing 74.3172% from the sharecapital and 91.8879% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 2

The interim director mandate term is from July 9, 2022 to September 14, 2022.

The resolution was approved with 278,368,495 votes representing 72.2243% from the sharecapital and 89.3001% from the total votes validly casted.

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.

551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4

CIF: RO 14056826

Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020

Fax: 004-0269-846901

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş

E-mail: secretariat@romgaz.ro

RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

www.romgaz.ro

Article 3

The monthly gross fixed allowance of interim board members equals twice the average over the last 12 months of the monthly gross average salary for the activity performed according to the company's main scope of activity, as categorised at class level in the statistical classification of economic activities, communicated by the National Institute of Statistics prior to appointment.

The resolution was approved with 286,435,173 votes representing 74.3172% from the sharecapital and 87.6397% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 4

The contract of mandate to be concluded with the interim board member complies with the contract of mandate approved by article 7 of Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) No. 2 of February 28, 2022.

The resolution was approved with 286,435,173 votes representing 74.3172% from the sharecapital and 87.6397% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 5

Authorizes the representative of the majority shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, to sign the contract of mandate with the interim board member.

The resolution was approved with 286,435,173 votes representing 74.3172% from the sharecapital and 87.6397% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 6

Approves extension of the term of office of interim board members appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 2 of February 28, 2022, by two months from the expiration date, namely as of July 14, 2022 until September 14, 2022.

The resolution was approved with 286,435,173 votes representing 74.3172% from the sharecapital and 87.6397% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 7

Approves the addendum to the contract of mandate, extending the term of office of interim board members, appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 2 of February 28, 2022, according to the attachment.

The resolution was approved with 286,435,173 votes representing 74.3172% from the sharecapital and 87.6397% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 8

Authorizes the representative of the majority shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, to sign the addenda related to extending the contract term of interim board members appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 2 of February 28, 2022.

The resolution was approved with 286,435,173 votes representing 74.3172% from the sharecapital and 87.6397% from the total votes validly casted.

2

Article 9

Takes note on the Report related to some transactions concluded by Romgaz with other public companies.

The resolution was approved with 326,832,758 votes representing 84.7986% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 10

Authorizes the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders."

The resolution was approved with 326,832,758 votes representing 84.7986% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

This document was drafted on July 8, 2022, in 4 (four) copies.

CHAIRMAN OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NICOLAE BOGDAN SIMESCU

SECRETARY OF THE MEETING

NICU-ROMEO SUSANU

3

ANNEX

ADDENDUM NO _________ TO THE CONTRACT OF MANDATE NO _____________

Made between:

Societatea Națională de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA, a company managed in an one-tiersystem, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, IBAN Code RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 opened at BCR Medias, represented by Mr. ___________________, as principle ("The Company"),

and

Mr/Mrs __________________, born on ________ in _____________________, County __________, resident in

__________________, street _______, no____ , building______, apartment ______, County _______________,

identified by ID series ____ no. _____, issued by________________, on______, personal identification

number______________, as member of the Board of the Directors ("Board Member").

Whereas:

  • The provisions of Article 64^1, paragraph 5 of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises;
  • The provisions of Article ________ of SNGN ROMGAZ SA Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Resolution no. ________, approving the extension of the interim directors' mandate for Mr./Mrs. _________________ ;
  • Contract of Mandate no. _____________concluded between the Company and the Board Member;

The Company and the Board Member mutually agree to the following:

Sole Article

The term of the Contract of Mandate no.___________ is extended by 2 (two) months starting with

______________ until __________.

This Addendum is concluded on ______________ in 2 (two) original copies, each Party declaring

that it has received one copy upon signing.

The Company, by

Board Member

_____________________

_________________

4

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 08:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
