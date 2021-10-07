Log in
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 10/06
35.1 RON   +0.29%
04:27aSNGN ROMGAZ : OGMS Resolution no. 8, October 6, 2021
PU
04:27aSNGN ROMGAZ : Voting results within the OGMS October 6, 2021
PU
10/06SNGN ROMGAZ : Current Report - OGMS Resolution October 6, 2021
PU
SNGN Romgaz : OGMS Resolution no. 8, October 6, 2021

10/07/2021 | 04:27am EDT
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

RESOLUTION NO. 8/October 6, 2021

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no.

J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of October 6, 2021, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

Appoints Ernst & Young Assurance Services S.R.L. as S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. financial auditor.

The resolution was approved with 302,716,876 votes representing 78.5416% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 2

Sets the minimum term for the financial audit contract to three years for provision of services for 2021, 2022 and 2023 and for auditing the joint account of partnerships for years 2020- 2023.

The resolution was approved with 302,716,876 votes representing 78.5416% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 3

Takes note of the Half-Year Directors' Report on the Economic-Financial Activity of Romgaz Group as of June 30, 2021 (reporting period: January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021).

The resolution was approved with 295,148,616 votes representing 76.5780% from the sharecapital and 97.4999% from the total votes validly casted.

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.

551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4

CIF: RO 14056826

Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020

Fax: 004-0269-846901

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş

E-mail: secretariat@romgaz.ro

RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

www.romgaz.ro

Article 4

Authorizes the Chairperson of the meeting and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The resolution was approved with 302,716,876 votes representing 78.5416% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

This document was drafted on October 6, 2021, in 4 (four) copies.

CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING

DAN DRAGOS DRAGAN

SECRETARY OF THE MEETING

NICU-ROMEO SUSANU

2

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 08:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
