SNGN Romgaz : OGMS Resolution no. 8, October 6, 2021

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

RESOLUTION NO. 8/October 6, 2021

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no.

J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of October 6, 2021, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

Appoints Ernst & Young Assurance Services S.R.L. as S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. financial auditor.

The resolution was approved with 302,716,876 votes representing 78.5416% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 2

Sets the minimum term for the financial audit contract to three years for provision of services for 2021, 2022 and 2023 and for auditing the joint account of partnerships for years 2020- 2023.

The resolution was approved with 302,716,876 votes representing 78.5416% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 3

Takes note of the Half-Year Directors' Report on the Economic-Financial Activity of Romgaz Group as of June 30, 2021 (reporting period: January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021).

The resolution was approved with 295,148,616 votes representing 76.5780% from the sharecapital and 97.4999% from the total votes validly casted.