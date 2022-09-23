Advanced search
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
41.35 RON   -0.84%
05:30aSNGN ROMGAZ : EGMS Resolution no. 9 from September 22, 2022
PU
05:30aSNGN ROMGAZ : Voting results within the EGMS September 22, 2022
PU
05:30aSNGN ROMGAZ : OGMS Resolution no. 8 from September 22, 2022
PU
SNGN Romgaz : OGMS Resolution no. 8 from September 22, 2022

09/23/2022 | 05:30am EDT
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

RESOLUTION NO. 8/September 22, 2022

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no.

J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of September 22, 2022, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

Takes note of the Half-Year Directors' Report on the Economic-Financial Activity of Romgaz Group as of June 30, 2022 (reporting period: January 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022).

The resolution was approved with 326,806,865 votes representing 84.7919% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 2

Takes note of the Report on transactions concluded by Romgaz with other public companies during May-July 2022.

The resolution was approved with 326,806,865 votes representing 84.7919% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 3

Authorizes the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The resolution was approved with 326,807,865 votes representing 84.7921% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.

551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4

CIF: RO 14056826

Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020

Fax: 004-0269-846901

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş

E-mail: secretariat@romgaz.ro

RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

www.romgaz.ro

This document was drafted on September 22, 2022, in 4 (four) copies.

CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING

DAN DRAGOS DRAGAN

SECRETARY OF THE MEETING

CRAITA BUCHERU

2

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 09:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
