SNGN Romgaz : OGMS Resolution no. 8 from September 22, 2022

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

RESOLUTION NO. 8/September 22, 2022

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A.

Registered office: Medias, 4 Constantin Motas square, Sibiu County, Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under no.

J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A joined in the meeting, at its first convening, of September 22, 2022, 1:00 pm (Romania time) at the S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, issues the following:

R E S O L U T I O N

Article 1

Takes note of the Half-Year Directors' Report on the Economic-Financial Activity of Romgaz Group as of June 30, 2022 (reporting period: January 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022).

The resolution was approved with 326,806,865 votes representing 84.7919% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 2

Takes note of the Report on transactions concluded by Romgaz with other public companies during May-July 2022.

The resolution was approved with 326,806,865 votes representing 84.7919% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.

Article 3

Authorizes the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The resolution was approved with 326,807,865 votes representing 84.7921% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted.