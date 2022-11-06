SNGN Romgaz : Personalised Profile of Board Members of SNGN Romgaz SA
11/06/2022 | 10:12am EST
PERSONALISED PROFILE OF BOARD MEMBERS OF
SOCIETATEA NAȚIONALA DE GAZE NATURALE
ROMGAZ S.A. ("ROMGAZ")
Prepared by PLURI CONSULTANTS ROMÂNIA
The profile of the candidate for the position as board member represents the description of the role the candidate is expected to perform, based on the specific field related requirements, as well as the technical competencies and behavioural attributes, experience and specificity the candidate is expected to demonstrate, in line with the mission, objectives and targets of the public company and its stage of development. When drawing up the profile, both mandatory and optional criteria and qualification levels are mentioned, individually and collectively for the entire board, as minimum competence thresholds.
ROMGAZ is the largest Romanian gas producer and among the most important producers in the region.
Romgaz acts both on the regulated market, performing gas distribution activities, and on the free market performing gas and electricity production and supply activities and underground gas storage activities.
As of November 12, 2013, company's shares are traded on the regulated market governed by BVB (Bucharest Stock Exchange) - under the symbol "SNG" and on the regulated market governed by LSE (London Stock Exchange), as GDRs issued by the Bank of New York Mellon - under the symbol "SNGR".
The current shareholding structure: the Romanian State (through the Ministry of Energy) - major shareholder holding 70%; other shareholders - 30% (shares traded on BVB and GDR's traded on LSE).
In Q2 2022, Romgaz securities recorded a sharp price growth, reaching the historical maximum on 27.06.2022, when the share was traded at RON 51.70 and the GDR at USD 11.20 (equivalent of RON 52.34). In this period, the share price increased by 24.3% and the GDR price by 19.3% in terms of USD and 27.1% in RON.
As compared to the beginning of the year, Romgaz shares recorded a 32.8% increase, being considered "the shares with the best performance out of the 20 included in the structure of the main BET indices". GDR's value increased by 33% in RON, considering the evolution of the exchange rate USD-RON in this period of +8.3%, namely USD 23.5%.
Romgaz is considered an attractive company for the investors in terms of dividend distribution to shareholders and the company's stability and future development perspectives, as reflected by the
Since listing until today, Romgaz holds a significant position in the top of local issuers, being included in BVB trading indices by the end of H1 2022, as follows:
Second place by market capitalization in the top of Premium BVB issuers. With a market capitalization of RON 19,425.28 million, namely EUR 3,927.95 million on June 30, 2022, Romgaz is the second largest listed company in Romania, being preceded by OMV Petrom with a capitalization of RON 27,614.00 million (EUR 5,583.77 million);
Fifth place by the total amount of transactions in H1 2022 in the top of Premium BVB issuers, with RON 339.90 million;
Personalised profile of board members
S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A.
Issuer included in BVB main indices (with a 27% weigh in the BET-NG index for energy and related utilities and between 10%-15% in BET, BET-XT,BET-TR, ROTX indices);
Issuer included in the main global indices allocated to Romania (FTSE, MSCI, S&P, STOXX, Russell Frontier).
The company distinguished itself during the 9 years since listing through operational excellence and robust profitability margins, achieving an EBITDA margin of 29%, EBIT of 26% and Net Profit rate of 23% in H1/2022.
The gross dividend distribution rate was 76% in 2022 (calculated as gross dividends paid / Net Profit for 2021). The minimum level indicated by law is 50%.
Romgaz holds significant liquidities: on June 30, 2022 it recorded RON 7.2 billion total cash and cash equivalent with a liquidity share of 39% (cash and cash equivalent related to market capitalisation) (related to the share price of August 10, 2022).
The company's experience in the field of gas exploration and production exceeds 100 years. Its history began in 1909 when the first natural gas commercial reservoir was discovered, in the Transylvanian Basin at Sarmasel.
ROMGAZ performs geological exploration to discover new gas fields, produces methane by exploiting gas fields from the company's portfolio, performs underground gas storage activities and also well workover, recompletions and special well operations and professional technological transportation services.
In 2013, ROMGAZ extended its activity by taking over Iernut thermal power plant, becoming electricity producer and supplier. One of Romgaz's main strategic directions was to strengthen its position on the energy supply markets. In particular, in the field of electricity generation Romgaz proposed "to increase activities effectiveness by investing in order to enhance efficiency of Iernut Thermal Power Plant (CTE) to minimum 55%, to comply with environmental requirements (NOX and CO2 emissions) and to increase operating safety". As a result, a particularly important objective is the "Development of CTE Iernut by building a new combined cycle gas turbine power plant".
The company develops by implementing state-of-the-art technologies in geological exploration, production and underground gas storage, financed from own or external sources. The economic and financial position of the company is characterized by profit stability and liquidity. Thus, Romgaz is among the state-owned companies that have met all the conditions for economic growth, becoming one of the largest Romanian companies.
Main activities performed by ROMGAZ are detailed below:
Natural Gas Exploration
S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. performs petroleum operations as Sole-Titleholder of the Petroleum Concession Agreements for Exploration-Development-Production approved by GD No. 23/2000 for eight exploration-development-production blocks, with a total surface of 16.282 km2, split on three major projects:
S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. performs operations in blocks as co-titleholder with foreign partners:
ONSHORE
Romania: commercial fields, in partnership with Raffles Energy S.R.L.: Bilca,
Vicșani, Frătăuți, Voitinel, Lilieci;
Romania: commercial fields, in partnership with Amromco Energy S.R.L. (operator):
Bibești, Strâmba, Finta-Gheboaia,Fierbinți-Târg,Frasin-Brazi, Zătreni, Boldu, Roșioru, Gura-Suții, Balta Albă and Vlădeni.
OFFSHORE
Block EX 30 - Trident, deep water area of the Black Sea, 12.2% participating interest share together with the partner LUKOIL Overseas Atash B.V., (operator);
Block XIX Neptun Black Sea, 50% participating interest share from the rights acquired and obligations under the Petroleum Agreement for the eastern area, project partner is OMV Petrom.
On August 1, 2022 S.N.G.N Romgaz S.A successfully finalised the transaction with ExxonMobil for the acquisition and transfer of all shares issued by ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited (EMEPRL), which holds 50% of the rights acquired and obligations under the Petroleum Agreement for the eastern deep- water area of onshore block XIX Neptun Black Sea. All conditions precedent were successfully fulfilled in compliance with contractual provisions.
OMV Petrom is Romgaz partner in Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea.
Neptun Deep project is the most important transaction in the Romanian energy field for the last 30 years - it ensures the county's energy security.
For ROMGAZ, the transaction is a historical benchmark in the company's transformation and development. Thus gas production will increase significantly and Romgaz will consolidate its top position on the Romanian and European oil and gas market.
Next step: to continue with the development-production phase as soon as possible.
The share sale and purchase agreement was concluded on May 3, 2022. ROMGAZ's consultants were Dentons and "Suciu Popa and Associates". These companies conducted an extensive legal due-diligence analysis on the target company and its assets and provided legal advice throughout the negotiation of the sale-purchase agreement. Deloitte Romania provided valuation services of EMEPRL's shareholding, tax and financial due-diligence and tax assistance in relation to the transaction.
The share sale-purchase agreement was approved by Romgaz GMS on April 28, 2022, and the transaction on December 10, 2021.
Personalised profile of board members
S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A.
Natural Gas Production and Supply
ROMGAZ is the main gas producer in Romania - 5.03 billion m3 in 2021 and 2.5 billion m3 in H1/2022, meaning an insignificant production decline (0.16%) related to production recorded in H1/2021.
H1 2022 natural gas production was supported by: o optimisation of gas field exploitation; o ongoing rehabilitation projects of main mature gas fields; o well workover operations at wells with low productivity or inactive wells; o investments to expand productive infrastructure and to connect new wells to it.
The natural gas production activity is currently carried out by two production branches, based in Mediaș and Târgu Mureş, which operate together more than 140 commercial fields located in Transylvania, Moldova, Oltenia and Muntenia.
Romgaz holds a significant position in gas deliveries in Romania:
for H1/2022, an estimated market share exceeding 43% - higher as compared
to the same period of 2021;
a considerable increasedmarket share of over 61% in terms of deliveries from internal production, by 10.5% higher than the share held in the similar period of 2021.
Romgaz's natural gas trading policy is based on principles governed by transparency, competition, equal and non-discriminatory treatment, efficiency and effectiveness.
In line with recent regulations, natural gas is traded using two sales channels: the Romanian Commodities Exchange and bilateral contracts.
Electricity Production
Romgaz became an important electricity producer of the National Energy System by taking over Iernut Power Plant.
CTE Iernut is an important junction point in the National Energy System with an installed capacity of 600MW.
Sucursala de Producere a Energiei Electrice (S.P.E.E) Iernut (Electricity Production Branch) operates and maintains Iernut Power Plant as well as the low power energy groups 2x1500 kW Cojocna (with gas fuelled thermal motors).
Romgaz electricity production reached 544.66 GWh, higher by 341.58 GWh than the production in the similar period of 2021 (+168.2%). This production placed Romgaz at a market share of 1.95%.
Development of Iernut Power Plant by building a new combined cycle gas turbine power plant is performed under contract 13384/31.10.2016 in partnership with the consortium between DURO FELGUERA and ROMELECTRO.
Personalised profile of board members
S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A.
