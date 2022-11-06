SNGN Romgaz : Personalised Profile of Board Members of SNGN Romgaz SA

Translation from the Romanian language Confidential

The profile of the candidate for the position as board member represents the description of the role the candidate is expected to perform, based on the specific field related requirements, as well as the technical competencies and behavioural attributes, experience and specificity the candidate is expected to demonstrate, in line with the mission, objectives and targets of the public company and its stage of development. When drawing up the profile, both mandatory and optional criteria and qualification levels are mentioned, individually and collectively for the entire board, as minimum competence thresholds.

ROMGAZ is the largest Romanian gas producer and among the most important producers in the region.

Romgaz acts both on the regulated market, performing gas distribution activities, and on the free market performing gas and electricity production and supply activities and underground gas storage activities.

As of November 12, 2013, company's shares are traded on the regulated market governed by BVB (Bucharest Stock Exchange) - under the symbol "SNG" and on the regulated market governed by LSE (London Stock Exchange), as GDRs issued by the Bank of New York Mellon - under the symbol "SNGR".

The current shareholding structure: the Romanian State (through the Ministry of Energy) - major shareholder holding 70%; other shareholders - 30% (shares traded on BVB and GDR's traded on LSE).

In Q2 2022, Romgaz securities recorded a sharp price growth, reaching the historical maximum on 27.06.2022, when the share was traded at RON 51.70 and the GDR at USD 11.20 (equivalent of RON 52.34). In this period, the share price increased by 24.3% and the GDR price by 19.3% in terms of USD and 27.1% in RON.

As compared to the beginning of the year, Romgaz shares recorded a 32.8% increase, being considered "the shares with the best performance out of the 20 included in the structure of the main BET indices". GDR's value increased by 33% in RON, considering the evolution of the exchange rate USD-RON in this period of +8.3%, namely USD 23.5%.

Romgaz is considered an attractive company for the investors in terms of dividend distribution to shareholders and the company's stability and future development perspectives, as reflected by the

Since listing until today, Romgaz holds a significant position in the top of local issuers, being included in BVB trading indices by the end of H1 2022, as follows:

Second place by market capitalization in the top of Premium BVB issuers. With a market capitalization of RON 19,425.28 million, namely EUR 3,927.95 million on June 30, 2022, Romgaz is the second largest listed company in Romania, being preceded by OMV Petrom with a capitalization of RON 27,614.00 million (EUR 5,583.77 million);

Fifth place by the total amount of transactions in H1 2022 in the top of Premium BVB issuers, with RON 339.90 million;