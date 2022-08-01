Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SNGN Romgaz SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
47.90 RON   -0.83%
07:35aSNGN ROMGAZ : Press Release - Romgaz successfully completed the transaction with ExxonMobil
PU
07/27SNGN ROMGAZ : Announcement regarding H1 2022 Report availability and conference call
PU
07/27Sngn Romgaz Sa Announces Production Results for the First Half of 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SNGN Romgaz : Press Release - Romgaz successfully completed the transaction with ExxonMobil

08/01/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Press Release - Romgaz successfully completed the transaction with ExxonMobil

S.N.G.N Romgaz S.A announces completion of the transaction to acquire and the transfer of all shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited which holds 50% of the acquired rights and obligations under the Petroleum Agreement for the Deep Water Zone of Neptun XIX offshore Block in the Black Sea.

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 924 M 1 846 M 1 846 M
Net income 2022 2 766 M 572 M 572 M
Net cash 2022 1 875 M 388 M 388 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,92x
Yield 2022 11,2%
Capitalization 18 462 M 3 820 M 3 820 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 843
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Duration : Period :
SNGN Romgaz SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 47,90 RON
Average target price 47,21 RON
Spread / Average Target -1,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aristotel Marius Jude CEO, Director & General Director
Andrei Bobar Finance Director
Razvan Popescu Chief Financial Officer
Dan Dragos Dragan Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Boiarciuc Adrian Director-Information Technology
