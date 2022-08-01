SNGN Romgaz : Press Release - Romgaz successfully completed the transaction with ExxonMobil
S.N.G.N Romgaz S.A announces completion of the transaction to acquire and the transfer of all shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited which holds 50% of the acquired rights and obligations under the Petroleum Agreement for the Deep Water Zone of Neptun XIX offshore Block in the Black Sea.