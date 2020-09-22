Log in
SNGN Romgaz SA    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNGN Romgaz : Press Release - S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. to establish a new branch for becoming an active player on the natural gas distribution and supply market

09/22/2020 | 03:00am EDT

In the context of developing the company's activity, but without limitation to end customers natural gas supply, within other areas than the ones covered at present by the existing working points and branches, the Board of Directors of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale 'ROMGAZ'- S.A has approved within the meeting of September 18, 2020, to establish a new Romgaz branch - Sucursala de Furnizare Gaze Naturale Drobeta-Turnu Severin (branch).

You can fiind more information in the attached press release.

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:59:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 4 589 M 1 112 M 1 112 M
Net income 2020 1 254 M 304 M 304 M
Net cash 2020 1 180 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,30x
Yield 2020 10,5%
Capitalization 10 888 M 2 630 M 2 638 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 6 208
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Duration : Period :
SNGN Romgaz SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,24 RON
Last Close Price 28,25 RON
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Constantin Volintiru General Director
Manuela-Petronela Stan-Olteanu Chairman
Andrei Bobar Finance Director
Boiarciuc Adrian Director-Information Technology
Romeo-Cristian Ciobanu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNGN ROMGAZ SA-23.85%2 630
CNOOC LIMITED-37.50%46 663
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.16%38 473
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-53.67%22 597
ECOPETROL S.A.-39.06%21 777
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.40%20 554
