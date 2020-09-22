SNGN Romgaz : Press Release - S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. to establish a new branch for becoming an active player on the natural gas distribution and supply market

In the context of developing the company's activity, but without limitation to end customers natural gas supply, within other areas than the ones covered at present by the existing working points and branches, the Board of Directors of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale 'ROMGAZ'- S.A has approved within the meeting of September 18, 2020, to establish a new Romgaz branch - Sucursala de Furnizare Gaze Naturale Drobeta-Turnu Severin (branch).

You can fiind more information in the attached press release.