SNGN Romgaz : Profile of SNGN Romgaz SA Board of Directors

Translation from the Romanian language

According to Article 1 paragraph 18 of Annex 1 to Government Decision (G.D.) no. 722/2016, a board's profile targets the identification process of abilities, features and requirements that the Board of Directors is required to have at a collective level, given the organisation, mission, expectations expressed in the letter of expectations and existing strategic elements or strategic elements to be developed. The profile also contains the board of directors' matrix, which conveys an expression of the abilities the board is required to have at a collective level through a set of skills, abilities, other eliminatory conditions to be individually and collectively fulfilled by the board members.

As part of the selection plan, the public competent authority drafts the customised profile of the board of directors in consideration of the following aspects: (Article 19 of Annex 1 to G.D. no. 722/2016):

minimum level of knowledge, abilities and experience required for a proper performance of the director's mandate; position-specific responsibilities for drafting medium and long-term vision; capacity to assume responsibility in front of the entire board, integrity and independence; required knowledge, skills and experience in constructive criticism, team work, communication, financial culture, decision making and pattern detection for the contribution to the board's activity as a whole.

The board's profile is to be drafted transparently, systematically and rigorously to ensure that the required abilities are identified to form the best board and the best board members candidates, respectively.

Introduction

The Ministry of Energy decided to initiate the selection procedure of board members for Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A. ("ROMGAZ") in accordance with Government Emergency Ordinance no 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises, as subsequently amended and supplemented from time to time (GEO no. 109/2011). A selection committee established at Ministry level will implement the procedure, with the assistance of the independent expert Pluri Consultants România S.R.L, specialised in human resources recruitment.

This draft of Romgaz Board of Directors Profile was prepared in accordance with GEO 109/2011, in consideration of provisions contained in Article 18, Annex 1 to GD no. 722/2016.

