SNGN Romgaz : Profile of SNGN Romgaz SA Board of Directors

No. 85 dated September 16, 2022
Profile of
S.N.G.N.
Romgaz S.A.
Board of
Directors
Translation from the Romanian language
According to Article 1 paragraph 18 of Annex 1 to Government Decision (G.D.) no. 722/2016, a board's profile targets the identification process of abilities, features and requirements that the Board of Directors is required to have at a collective level, given the organisation, mission, expectations expressed in the letter of expectations and existing strategic elements or strategic elements to be developed. The profile also contains the board of directors' matrix, which conveys an expression of the abilities the board is required to have at a collective level through a set of skills, abilities, other eliminatory conditions to be individually and collectively fulfilled by the board members.
As part of the selection plan, the public competent authority drafts the customised profile of the board of directors in consideration of the following aspects: (Article 19 of Annex 1 to G.D. no. 722/2016):
minimum level of knowledge, abilities and experience required for a proper performance of the director's mandate;
position-specificresponsibilities for drafting medium and long-term vision;
capacity to assume responsibility in front of the entire board, integrity and independence;
required knowledge, skills and experience in constructive criticism, team work, communication, financial culture, decision making and pattern detection for the contribution to the board's activity as a whole.
The board's profile is to be drafted transparently, systematically and rigorously to ensure that the required abilities are identified to form the best board and the best board members candidates, respectively.
Introduction
The Ministry of Energy decided to initiate the selection procedure of board members for Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A. ("ROMGAZ") in accordance with Government Emergency Ordinance no 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises, as subsequently amended and supplemented from time to time (GEO no. 109/2011). A selection committee established at Ministry level will implement the procedure, with the assistance of the independent expert Pluri Consultants România S.R.L, specialised in human resources recruitment.
This draft of Romgaz Board of Directors Profile was prepared in accordance with GEO 109/2011, in consideration of provisions contained in Article 18, Annex 1 to GD no. 722/2016.
According to Article 1 paragraph 18 of Annex 1 to G.D. no. 722/2016, a board's profile represents the identification of abilities, features and requirements that the Board of Directors is required to have at a collective level given the organisation, mission, expectations expressed in the letter of expectations, and existing strategic elements or strategic elements to be developed. The profile also contains the board of directors' matrix, which conveys an expression of the abilities the board is required to have at a collective level through a set of skills, abilities, other eliminatory conditions to be individually and collectively fulfilled by the board members. Simultaneously, according to provisions of Article
19 of Annex 1 to GD no. 722/2016, the following requirements, without limitation, can be considered while establishing the profile of board members:
minimum level of knowledge, abilities and experience required for a proper performance of the director's mandate;
to know position-specific responsibilities and to be able to form medium and long- term visions;
capacity to assume responsibility in front of the entire board, integrity and independence;
required knowledge, skills and experience in constructive criticism, team work, communication, financial culture, decision making and pattern detection for the contribution to the board's activity as a whole.
Article 20 of Annex no. 1 to G.D. no. 722/2016 provides that companies draft a customised profile of the board in a transparent, systematic and rigorous manner to ensure that the required abilities are identified to form the best board and the best board members candidates, respectively.
As such, based on Article 23, paragraph (1) of Annex no. 1 to G.D. no. 722/2016, this board of directors profile draft has two components:
review of the company's field of activity-specific requirements, in general, and of the board, in particular;
the matrix of the board's profile.
These components must correspond to requirements relating to skills, knowledge, experience and other established measurable indicators, so that all necessities for the selection of individual board members or for board positions are satisfied. (Article 23, paragraph 2 of Annex no. 1 to G.D. 722/2016).
Company's Field of Activity - Specific Requirements
ROMGAZ is the largest Romanian gas producer and among the most important producers in the region.
Romgaz acts both on the regulated market, performing gas distribution activities, and on the free market performing gas and electricity production and supply activities and underground gas storage activities.
As of November 12, 2013, company's shares are traded on the regulated market governed by BVB (Bucharest Stock Exchange) - under the symbol "SNG" and on the regulated market governed by LSE (London Stock Exchange), as GDRs issued by the Bank of New York Mellon - under the symbol "SNGR".
The current shareholding structure: the Romanian State (through the Ministry of Energy) - major shareholder holding 70%; other shareholders - 30% (shares traded on BVB and GDR's traded on LSE).
In Q2 2022, Romgaz securities recorded a sharp price growth, reaching the historical maximum on 27.06.2022, when the share was traded at RON 51.70 and the GDR at USD 11.20 (equivalent
of RON 52.34). In this period, the share price increased by 24.3% and the GDR price by 19.3% in terms of USD and 27.1% in RON.
As compared to the beginning of the year, Romgaz shares recorded a 32.8% increase, being considered "the shares with the best performance out of the 20 included in the structure of the main BET indices". GDR's value increased by 33% in RON, considering the evolution of the exchange rate USD-RON in this period of +8.3%, namely USD 23.5%.
Romgaz is considered an attractive company for the investors in terms of dividend distribution to shareholders and the company's stability and future development perspectives, as reflected by the
Since listing until today, Romgaz holds a significant position in the top of local issuers, being included in BVB trading indices by the end of H1 2022, as follows:
Second place by market capitalization in the top of Premium BVB issuers. With a market capitalization of RON 19,425.28 million, namely EUR 3,927.95 million on June 30, 2022, Romgaz is the second largest listed company in Romania, being preceded by OMV Petrom with a capitalization of RON 27,614.00 million (EUR 5,583.77 million);
Fifth place by the total amount of transactions in H1 2022 in the top of Premium BVB issuers, with RON 339.90 million;
Issuer included in BVB main indices (with a 27% weigh in the BET-NG index for energy and related utilities and between 10%-15% in BET, BET-XT,BET-TR, ROTX indices);
Issuer included in the main global indices allocated to Romania (FTSE, MSCI, S&P, STOXX, Russell Frontier).
The company distinguished itself during the 9 years since listing through operational excellence and robust profitability margins, achieving an EBITDA margin of 29%, EBIT of 26% and Net Profit rate of 23% in H1/2022.
The gross dividend distribution rate was 76% in 2022 (calculated as gross dividends paid / Net Profit for 2021). The minimum level indicated by law is 50%.
Romgaz holds significant liquidities: on June 30, 2022 it recorded RON 7.2 billion total cash and cash equivalent with a liquidity share of 39% (cash and cash equivalent related to market capitalisation) (related to the share price of August 10, 2022).
The company's experience in the field of gas exploration and production exceeds 100 years. Its history began in 1909 when the first natural gas commercial reservoir was discovered, in the Transylvanian Basin at Sarmasel.
ROMGAZ performs geological exploration to discover new gas fields, produces methane by exploiting gas fields from the company's portfolio, performs underground gas storage activities and also well workover, recompletions and special well operations and professional technological transportation services.
In 2013, ROMGAZ extended its activity by taking over Iernut thermal power plant, becoming electricity producer and supplier. One of Romgaz's main strategic directions was to strengthen its position on the energy supply markets. In particular, in the field of electricity generation Romgaz proposed "to increase activities effectiveness by investing in order to enhance efficiency of Iernut Thermal Power Plant (CTE) to minimum 55%, to comply with environmental requirements (NOX and CO2 emissions) and to increase operating safety". As a result, a particularly important
objective is the "Development of CTE Iernut by building a new combined cycle gas turbine power plant".
The company develops by implementing state-of-the-art technologies in geological exploration, production and underground gas storage, financed from own or external sources. The economic and financial position of the company is characterized by profit stability and liquidity. Thus, Romgaz is among the state-owned companies that have met all the conditions for economic growth, becoming one of the largest Romanian companies.
Main activities performed by ROMGAZ are detailed below:
Natural Gas Exploration
S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. performs petroleum operations as Sole-Titleholder of the Petroleum Concession Agreements for Exploration-Development-Production approved by GD No. 23/2000 for eight exploration-development-production blocks, with a total surface of 16.282 km2, split on three major projects:
S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. performs operations in blocks as co-titleholder with foreign partners:
ONSHORE
Romania: commercial fields, in partnership with Raffles Energy S.R.L.: Bilca,
Vicșani, Frătăuți, Voitinel, Lilieci;
o Romania: commercial fields, in partnership with Amromco Energy S.R.L. (operator): Bibești, Strâmba, Finta-Gheboaia,Fierbinți-Târg,Frasin-Brazi, Zătreni, Boldu, Roșioru, Gura-Suții, Balta Albă and Vlădeni.
OFFSHORE
Block EX 30 - Trident, deep water area of the Black Sea, 12.2% participating
interest share together with the partner LUKOIL Overseas Atash B.V., (operator);
Block XIX Neptun Black Sea, 50% participating interest share from the rights acquired and obligations under the Petroleum Agreement for the eastern area, project partner is OMV Petrom.
On August 1, 2022 S.N.G.N Romgaz S.A successfully finalised the transaction with ExxonMobil for the acquisition and transfer of all shares issued by ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited (EMEPRL), which holds 50% of the rights acquired and obligations under the Petroleum Agreement for the easterndeep-waterarea of onshore block XIX Neptun Black Sea. All conditions precedent were successfully fulfilled in compliance with contractual provisions.
OMV Petrom is Romgaz partner in Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea.
Neptun Deep project is the most important transaction in the Romanian energy field for the last 30 years - it ensures the county's energy security.
For ROMGAZ, the transaction is a historical benchmark in the company's transformation and development. Thus gas production will increase significantly and
