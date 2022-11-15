SNGN Romgaz : Quarterly Report (Q3-2022) and Financial Statements at September 30, 2022

IDENTIFICATION DETAILS ON REPORT AND ISSUER

Report based on Law No. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished (Art.69) and ASF Regulation (Financial Supervisory Authority) No. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations (Annex No.13), for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 Report Date November 15, 2022 Company Name Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" SA Headquarters Mediaş, 4 Constantin I. Motaş Sq., 551130, Sibiu County Telephone/fax number 0040 374 401020 / 0040 269 846901 Web/E-mail www.romgaz.ro/ secretariat@romgaz.ro Registration Number with the J32/392/2001 Office of the Trade Registry Fiscal Code RO14056826 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354 Regulated market where company Bucharest Stock Exchange (shares) and London Stock shares are traded Exchange (GDRs) Subscribed and paid in share capital RON 385,422,400 Shares main characteristics 385,422,400 shares, each with a nominal value of RON 1 Nominative, ordinary, indivisible shares, issued dematerialized and free tradable since November 12, 2013 as SNG - for shares and SNGR - for GDRs

ROMGAZ GROUP PERFORMANCES1

In the first nine months of 2022, Romgaz Group recorded a revenue of RON 10,812.55 million, an increase by 209.24%, namely RON 7,316.02 million, as compared with the revenue achieved in the first 9 months of 2021.

Net profit of RON 2,237.81 million was higher by 93.52%, namely RON 1,081.43 million, as compared with the similar period of the previous year.

Consolidated net profit per share (EPS) was RON 5.81, by 93.5% higher than the one recorded in the first nine months of 2021.

For the reporting period, Romania's estimated natural gas consumption2 was 78.34 TWh, approximately 14% lower than the consumption recorded in the similar period of 2021.

Thus, Romgaz market share estimated for the first 9 months of 2022, is 50.6%, by 5% higher than the market share recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Natural gas production for the first 9 months of 2022 was 3,687.4 million m3, by 0.5% lower than production recorded in the similar period of last year, namely 19 million m3.

Electricity produced in the reporting period was 839.465 GWh, 97.02% higher (+413.365 GWh) than in the same period of the previous year.