SNGN Romgaz : Quarterly Report (Q3-2022) and Financial Statements at September 30, 2022

Bucharest Stock Exchange (shares) and London Stock
shares are traded
Exchange (GDRs)
Subscribed and paid in share capital
RON 385,422,400
Shares main characteristics
385,422,400 shares, each with a nominal value of RON 1
Nominative,
ordinary,
indivisible
shares,
issued
dematerialized and free tradable since November 12, 2013 as
SNG - for shares and SNGR - for GDRs
ROMGAZ GROUP PERFORMANCES1
In the first nine months of 2022, Romgaz Group recorded a revenue of RON 10,812.55 million, an increase by 209.24%, namely RON 7,316.02 million, as compared with the revenue achieved in the first 9 months of 2021.
Net profit of RON 2,237.81 million was higher by 93.52%, namely RON 1,081.43 million, as compared with the similar period of the previous year.
Consolidated net profit per share (EPS) was RON 5.81, by 93.5% higher than the one recorded in the first nine months of 2021.
For the reporting period, Romania's estimated natural gas consumption2 was 78.34 TWh, approximately 14% lower than the consumption recorded in the similar period of 2021.
Thus, Romgaz market share estimated for the first 9 months of 2022, is 50.6%, by 5% higher than the market share recorded in the same period of the previous year.
Natural gas production for the first 9 months of 2022 was 3,687.4 million m3, by 0.5% lower than production recorded in the similar period of last year, namely 19 million m3.
Electricity produced in the reporting period was 839.465 GWh, 97.02% higher (+413.365 GWh) than in the same period of the previous year.
Romgaz Group consists of SNGN Romgaz SA (the "Company"/"Romgaz") as parent company and the subsidiaries Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești SRL ("Depogaz") and Romgaz Black Sea Limited (former ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited), both subsidiaries are 100% owned by Romgaz.
Consumption is estimated as, at the date hereof, ANRE did not publish the report on the natural gas market for July-September 2022.
Romgaz - Report for Q3 2022
Page - 2 -
In Q3/2022 Romgaz produced 294.806 GWh, increasing by 71.806 GWh, namely 32.21% higher than in Q3/2021. With this production, Romgaz has a 2.32% market share.
*RON million*
Q3
Q2
Q3
Q3
Main indicators
9M 2021
9M 2022
9M (%)
2021
2022
2022
(%)
1,246.5
3,570.3
3,316.5
166.06
Revenue
3,496.5
10,812.5
209.24
1,469.7
3,680.1
3,449.3
134.69
Income
3,727.9
11,053.8
196.52
1,023.0
2,792.5
2,838.2
177.44
Expenses
2,378.5
8,385.7
252.56
0.8
0.3
1.40
75.00
Share of the associates' result
0.01
1.6
15,900.00
447.5
887.9
612.5
36.87
Gross profit
1,349.4
2,669.8
97.85
52.7
141.6
100.6
90.89
Profit tax
193.1
432.0
123.72
394.8
746.3
511.9
29.66
Net profit
1,156.4
2,237.8
93.51
435.7
825.7
561.9
28.96
EBIT
1,311.1
2,525.1
92.59
621.7
956.2
712.4
14.59
EBITDA
1,807.3
2,895.1
60.19
1.02
1.9
1.33
29.66
Earnings per share (EPS*))
3.0
93.52
5.81
(RON)
31.67
20.90
15.43
-51.28
Net profit rate (% from
Revenue)
34.95
23.13
16.94
-51.53
EBIT ratio (% from Revenue)
49.87
26.78
21.48
-56.93
EBITDA ratio (% from
Revenue)
5,918
5,884
5,909
-0.15
Number of employees at the
end of the period
33.07
20.70
-37.41
37.50
23.35
-37.73
51.69
26.78
-48.19
5,918
-0.15
5,909
Figures in the table above are rounded, therefore small differences may result upon reconciliation. Note: income and expenses do not include in-house works capitalized as non-current assets.
A brief overview of the Group's main indicators during the 9M period ended September 30, 2022:
Consolidatedgross result for the reporting period is higher by 97.85% as compared with the similar period of the previous year (RON +1,320.4 million) due to the following influential factors:
Consolidated revenue recorded an increase of 209.24% (+ RON 7,316.0 million) compared to 9M 2021;
Revenues from natural gas sales increased by 210.92% (+ RON 6,296.8 million), quantities sold decreased by 6.22%;
For the 9M ended September 30, 2022, electricity revenues increased by 592.59% with a 97.02% higher production as compared with the previous period. In 2022 a new tax was introduced for electricity producers (a tax on additional revenue of electricity producers, which later became contribution to the Energy Transition Fund). The tax value was RON 293.9 million;
consolidated revenue from underground storage activities increased by 65.58%; the
unconsolidated revenue from underground storage activities increased by approximately 42.11% as compared with the previous period. The booked capacity increased in 2022-2023 storage cycle by 25.4% as compared to storage cycle 2021- 2022;
consolidated royalty expenses increased by RON 1,145.3 million (+330.1%) as compared to 2021, and tax on additional revenue from gas sales increased by RON 4,558.8 million (+1,252.4%) as compared with the nine-month period of 2021;
the increased electricity production triggered the increase of net expenses with greenhouse gas emission certificates by RON 80.71 million (+76%);
Romgaz - Report for Q3 2022
Page - 3 -
Net profit is RON 2,237.8 million, higher by RON 1,081.5 million than the one recorded in the previous period due to the above mentioned reasons (+93.52%);
Romgaz completed in July 2022 the acquisition of all shares issued by ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited, which holds 50% of the rights acquired and obligations under the Petroleum Agreement for the eastern area, deep water zone of Neptun XIX offshore Block in the Black Sea. The acquisition price was RON 5,125.6 million, financed both from own sources and from a bank loan of RON 1,606.5 million;
Labour productivity increased by 209.71%, as compared to the previous period, from RON 590.83 thousand revenue/employee in the first 9M/2021 to RON 1,829.84 thousand revenue/employee in the similar period of 2022;
EPS is RON 5.81, 93.52% higher than in the first 9M/2021;
Q3
Q2
Q3
Q3
Main Indicators
9
9
9
2021
2022
2022
(%)
months
months
months
2021
2022
(%)
1,187.3
1,207.9
1,172.4
-1.25
Gas production (million m3)
3,706
3,687
-0.5
84.0
83.8
82.4
-1.9
Petroleum royalty (million m3)
261
259
-0.8
6,528
5,239
5,030
-22.9
Condensate production (tons)
19,393
15,638
-19.4
222.99
199.3
294.8
32.2
Electricity production (GWh)
426.07
839.47
97.0
25.3
63.7
12.3
-51.4
Invoiced UGS withdrawal services
1,446.0
1,102.4
-23.8
(million m3)
1,070.9
702.2
1,185.8
4.9 Invoiced UGS injection services
1,629.9
1,966.9
20.7
(million m3)
Note: the information is not consolidated, transactions between Romgaz and Depogaz are included.
During the first 9 months of 2022, Romgaz produced 3,687 million m3 natural gas, 19 million m3 (- 0.5%) lower than in the similar period of 2021.
Gas production for the first 9 months of 2022 was influenced by:
Implementation of actions to optimize exploitation of natural gas reservoirs;
Continuation and extension of rehabilitation projects of the main mature gas reservoirs;
Execution of well workover operations in low productivity or inactive wells;
Completion of investments in the development of production infrastructure and connection of new wells to this infrastructure.
The volume of gas sold by Romgaz in the reporting period, representing deliveries to customers, without CTE Iernut consumption, decreased by 6.2% as compared with 9M/2021.
The volume of electricity produced as shown in the table below is in close connection with the energy demand, the evolution of prices on competitive markets and the quantity of natural gas allocated to the production of electricity and the efficiency of said activity.
*MWh*
2021
2022
Ratio
1
2
3
4=3/2x100
Q1
202,073
345,337
70.90%
Q2
1,010
199,323
19,634.95%
Q3
222,989
294,806
132.21%
9 months
426,072
839,465
197.02%
Romgaz - Report for Q3 2022
Page - 4 -
SIGNIFICAT EVENTS
January 6, 2022
Company's shareholders approve by Resolution No. 1 the extension of board members mandates, by two months from the expiration date, in line with the provisions of art. 64^1, para.(5) of GEO No. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises.
February 28, 2022
Company's shareholders appoint by Resolution No. 2, the following persons as board members, for a temporary 4-month mandate, starting with March 14, 2022:
Drăgan Dan Dragoş
Jude Aristotel Marius
Batog Cezar
Simescu Nicolae Bogdan
Balazs Botond
Sorici Gheorghe Silvian.
March 22, 2022
The Board of Directors appoints Mr. Jude Aristotel Marius as Chief Executive Officer for a 4-month term, as of April 16, 2022 until August 16, 2022.
The Board of Directors appoints Mr. Răzvan Popescu as Chief Financial Officer for a 4-month term, as of April 17, 2022 until August 17, 2022.
March 22, 2022
Romgaz Board of Directors endorsed conclusion of the sale-purchase agreement of all shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited (EMEPRL) which holds 50% of the acquired rights and obligations under the Petroleum Agreement for the eastern area, deep water zone of Neptun XIX offshore Block in the Black Sea.
The contract shall be signed following the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders called for April 28, 2022, transaction completion is conditioned upon fulfilling the conditions precedent included in the contract. The acquisition price is USD 1,060,000,000 and may be adjusted in compliance with the mechanisms provided in the share sale-purchase agreement.
March 30, 2022
Romgaz signed a financing agreement of EUR 325 million with Raiffeisen Bank SA for partial financing of the acquisition price to be paid for all shares issued by EMEPRL. The loan has a maturity of five years.
April 28, 2022
Company's shareholders approve by Resolution No.4 the conclusion of the sale-purchase agreement of shares issued by EMEPRL.
May 3, 2022
Romgaz signed the sale-purchase agreement of shares issued by EMEPRL.
The sale-purchase agreement was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2022 and transaction completion is conditioned upon fulfilment of conditions precedent provided in the contract.
Romgaz - Report for Q3 2022
Page - 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 06:40:06 UTC.