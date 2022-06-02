Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SNGN Romgaz SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  05-30
45.00 RON   +0.56%
SNGN ROMGAZ : Press Release - ROMGAZ Streams Into Production New Capacities
PU
SNGN ROMGAZ : ROMGAZ Streams Into Production New Capacities
PU
SNGN ROMGAZ : Appointment of Interim Non-executive Director
PU
SNGN Romgaz : ROMGAZ Streams Into Production New Capacities

06/02/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

June 02, 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

ROMGAZ Streams Into Production New Capacities

S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. (ROMGAZ) announces the completion of an important investment objective within the priority onshore Snagov Project included in the 2021-2030 Development Strategy.

Today, June 2nd, 2022, Coşereni Gas Dehydration Plant has been put into operation, an investment of approximately RON 31 million, which is currently treating 230 thousand m3/day natural gas, a production obtained by putting three new wells into production. By the end of Q1 2023, on a step- by-step basis, other new wells will be put into production increasing the dehydration plant's utilization degree of approximately 800 thousand m3/day.

Mr. Aristotel Marius JUDE, CEO, stated: "Starting with 2021, we have enhanced our efforts to complete an important stage in the development of Snagov project. Given the fact that a significant part of our production is obtained from mature onshore reservoirs, we undertake steady efforts to maintain an average annual production decline below 2.5%, a strategic objective included in the company's Development Strategy. Moreover, in order to meet this objective and, implicitly, to obtain additional production, ROMGAZ invests in geological exploration to discover new natural gas reserves, and to stream into production new capacities."

Snagov project consists in the development of infrastructure containing technological installations for 11 wells, 4 well groups, collectors, 1 gas dehydration plant and 1 gas metering system.

****

About ROMGAZ

S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. is the largest natural gas producer and the main supplier in Romania. The company is listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange and GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange. The majority shareholder is the Romanian State owning a 70% stake. The company has a vast experience in the field of gas exploration and production, with a history that began in 1909 and spans over more than 100 years. ROMGAZ undertakes geological exploration activities with the aim of discovering new gas reserves, produces methane by exploiting the reservoirs included in the company's portfolio and stores natural gas in underground storages; it performs well interventions, workover and special operations, and provides professional technological transportation services. In 2013, ROMGAZ extended its scope of work by taking over Iernut thermoelectric power plant, becoming electricity producer and supplier.

Chief Executive Officer,

Aristotel Marius JUDE

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.

551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4

CIF: RO 14056826

Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020

Fax: 004-0269-846901

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş

E-mail: secretariat@romgaz.ro

RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

www.romgaz.ro

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 17:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
