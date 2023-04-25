SNGN Romgaz : Report no. 16426 from April 24, 2023

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

No. 16426/ April 24, 2023

ENDORSED:

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dan Dragoş DRĂGAN

To the General Meeting of Shareholders

REPORT

on certain transactions conclude by SNGN ROMGAZ SA with other public enterprises

Pursuant to Article 52, par. (1) of Government Emergency Ordinance (GEO) No. 109/20111 "The Board of Directors […] convenes the General Meeting of Shareholders in order to approve any transaction if its value, individually or in a series of concluded transactions, exceeds 10% of the net assets value […] or exceeds 10% of the revenue … with the controlling shareholders or with a company controlled by such shareholders".

Moreover, pursuant to Article 52 par. (3) of GEO No. 109/2011 "The Board of Directors […] informs the shareholders at the first General Meeting of Shareholders following the legal act on any transaction concluded by the public enterprise with:

the persons provided in paragraph (1) and (2), and the value of the transaction does not exceed the level established in paragraph (1); another public enterprise or with the public supervisory authority, if the transaction has a value, individually or in a series of transactions, of at least the equivalent in RON of EUR 100,000 ".

Public enterprise has the following meaning (Article 2 item 2 of GEO No.109/2011):

autonomous regies established by the state or a territorial administrative unit; national companies where the state or a territorial administrative unit is sole or majority shareholder or controls such companies; companies where one or more public enterprises provided at items a) and b) have a majority or a controlling stake.

In late March 2023, Romgaz concluded with eleven public enterprises, in accordance with the provisions of GEO No. 119/2022, eleven gas sale contracts, each with an individual value exceeding the equivalent in RON of EUR 100,000, and which do not fall under the provisions of Article 52 par.(1) of GEO No.109/2011, therefore giving rise to the obligation to inform the shareholders.

The table below shows those eleven public enterprises:

1 GEO No. 109 of November 30, 2011 on Corporate Governance of Public Enterprises, as subsequently amended and supplemented