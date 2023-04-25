Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SNGN Romgaz SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-23
39.45 RON   +0.51%
07:11aSngn Romgaz : Request no. 16424 from April 24, 2023
PU
07:11aSngn Romgaz : Draft of OGMS Resolution no. 9 from May 30, 2023
PU
07:11aSngn Romgaz : Report no. 16426 from April 24, 2023
PU
SNGN Romgaz : Report no. 16426 from April 24, 2023

04/25/2023 | 07:11am EDT
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

No. 16426/ April 24, 2023

ENDORSED:

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dan Dragoş DRĂGAN

To the General Meeting of Shareholders

REPORT

on certain transactions conclude by SNGN ROMGAZ SA with other public enterprises

Pursuant to Article 52, par. (1) of Government Emergency Ordinance (GEO) No. 109/20111 "The Board of Directors […] convenes the General Meeting of Shareholders in order to approve any transaction if its value, individually or in a series of concluded transactions, exceeds 10% of the net assets value […] or exceeds 10% of the revenuewith the controlling shareholders or with a company controlled by such shareholders".

Moreover, pursuant to Article 52 par. (3) of GEO No. 109/2011 "The Board of Directors […] informs the shareholders at the first General Meeting of Shareholders following the legal act on any transaction concluded by the public enterprise with:

  1. the persons provided in paragraph (1) and (2), and the value of the transaction does not exceed the level established in paragraph (1);
  2. another public enterprise or with the public supervisory authority, if the transaction has a value, individually or in a series of transactions, of at least the equivalent in RON of EUR 100,000".

Public enterprise has the following meaning (Article 2 item 2 of GEO No.109/2011):

  1. autonomous regies established by the state or a territorial administrative unit;
  2. national companies where the state or a territorial administrative unit is sole or majority shareholder or controls such companies;
  3. companies where one or more public enterprises provided at items a) and b) have a majority or a controlling stake.

In late March 2023, Romgaz concluded with eleven public enterprises, in accordance with the provisions of GEO No. 119/2022, eleven gas sale contracts, each with an individual value exceeding the equivalent in RON of EUR 100,000, and which do not fall under the provisions of Article 52 par.(1) of GEO No.109/2011, therefore giving rise to the obligation to inform the shareholders.

The table below shows those eleven public enterprises:

1 GEO No. 109 of November 30, 2011 on Corporate Governance of Public Enterprises, as subsequently amended and supplemented

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.

551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4

CIF: RO 14056826

Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020

Fax: 004-0269-846901

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş

E-mail: secretariat@romgaz.ro

RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

www.romgaz.ro

Crt.

Public Enterprise

Share of the Romanian State or a Territorial Administrative Unit

No.

Shareholder

1

SC TERMO PLOIESTI SRL

100% the Local Council of the Municipality of Ploiesti

2

SC TERMOFICARE ORADEA SA

99,99% the Local Council of the Municipality of Oradea

3

SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA

58,50% the Romanian State through SGG

4

COMPANIA TERMOENERGETICA

99,99% the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest

5

SC ELECTROCENTRALE CONSTANTA SA

100% the Romanian State through the Ministry of Energy

6

SC COLTERM SA TIMISOARA

100% the Local Council of the Municipality of Timişoara

7

SC TERMO CALOR CONFORT SA

99,7274% the Local Council of the Municipality of Piteşti

8

SC MODERN CALOR SA BOTOSANI

100% the Local Council of the Municipality of Botoşani

9

CET GOVORA SA

100% the County Council of Vâlcea

10

UTP GIURGIU

99,98% the Local Council of the Municipality of Giurgiu

11

SC GAZ NORD EST HARLAU

100% several Local Councils

The main features of the concluded gas sale contracts are the following:

  • natural gas quantities allotted by TSO (SNTGN Transgaz SA), in accordance with GEO No.119/2022, are firm and fixed. The Buyer shall pay to the Seller for the natural gas quantities not taken a compensatory amount equal to the equivalent value of natural gas not taken, calculated as follows: Qnot taken x Pcontractual;
  • Delivery Point: in the VTP (Virtual Transaction Point) of the NTS (National Transmission System of Natural Gas);
  • Price: in accordance with the provisions of GEO 119/2022;
  • Payment:
  1. When due, not later than 30 days from invoice issuance date, with the Buyer submitting a Bank Letter Guarantee (BLG) with a value that has to cover the equivalent value of natural gas (VAT included) to be delivered in any three consecutive months with the highest quantities within the delivery period;
  1. advance payment, no later than two days prior to start of delivery month.

Draft Resolution

Following the above mentioned, we hereby submit for approval the following draft resolution:

"The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders takes note of the Report on certain transactions concluded by SNGN Romgaz SA with other public enterprises."

Chief Executive Officer

Răzvan POPESCU

Chief Financial Officer

Gabriela TRÂNBIŢAŞ

Director of Energy Trade Department

Radu Costică MOLDOVAN

2

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 11:10:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
