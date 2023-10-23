No. 41254/23.10.2023

To: THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

REPORT

on certain transactions concluded between S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. and other public enterprises

between July - October 2023

Pursuant to Article 52 par. (1) of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/20111 "The Board of Directors

  1. convenes the general meeting of shareholders in order to approve any transaction, if its value, individually or in a series of concluded transactions, exceeds 10% of the value of net assets […] or exceeds
    10% of the revenue with the controlling shareholders or with a company controlled by such shareholders".

Moreover, pursuant to Article 52 par. (3) of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011 "The Board of Directors […] informs the shareholders, during the first General Meeting of Shareholders following the legal act, on any transaction concluded by the public enterprise with:

  1. the persons provided in paragraph (1) and (2) and the value of the transaction does not exceed the level established in paragraph (1);
  2. another public enterprise or with the public supervisory authority, if the transaction has a value, individually or in a series of transactions, of at least the equivalent in RON of EUR 100,000".

The public enterprise has the following meanings (Article 2, paragraph 2 of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011):

  1. autonomous public companies established by the State or by a territorial administrative unit;
  2. national companies and corporations, companies in which the State or an administrative-territorial unit is the sole or majority shareholder or in which it has control;
  3. companies in which one or more of the public enterprises referred to in (a) and (b) has a majority or controlling interest.

In accordance with the provisions GEO No. 27/20222 in October 2023 Romgaz signed, with 10 public enterprises, a number of 10 Gas Sales Contracts whose individual value is higher than the RON equivalent of EUR 100,000 and which do not fall under the provisions of Article 52 paragraph (1) of GEO No.109/2011 and, therefore, generate the obligation to inform the company's shareholders.

The 10 public enterprises are presented in the table below:

Item

Public Enterprise

Weight of Romanian State shareholder or a teritorial

No.

administrative unit

1

SC COLTERM SA TIMISOARA

100%

Timisoara City Council

2

SC TERMOCENTRALE CONSTANTA SA

100%

Constanta City

3

SC CET GOVORA SA

100%

Valcea County Council

4

SC MODERN CALOR SA BOTOSANI

100%

Botosani City Council

5

MUNICIPIUL IAȘI - ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

100%

Iasi City

99.7274% Pitesti City Council

6

SC TERMO CALOR CONFORT SA

0.1363% Topoloveni City Council

0.1363% Maracineni City Council

7

SC TERMOFICARE ORADEA SA

99.99% Oradea City Council

  1. GEO No. 109 of November 30, 2011 on corporate governance of public companies as subsequently amended and supplemented.
  2. GEO No. 27 of March 18, 2022 on the measures applicable to final consumers on the electricity and natural gas market between April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023, as well as for amending and supplementing certain regulatory acts in the energy sector.

Item

Public Enterprise

Weight of Romanian State shareholder or a teritorial

No.

administrative unit

8

UTP GIURGIU SA

99.98% Giurgiu City Council

9

RAM TERMO VERDE SRL

100% Buzau City

58.5097% Romanian State through the General Secretariat of the

10

SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA

Government

41.4903 Other shareholders (natural and legal persons)

Main characteristics of signed gas sales contracts are as follows:

  • gas quantities allocated by the TSO (SNTGN Transgaz SA) in accordance with GEO No. 27/2022 are firm and fixed. For gas quantities not taken over by the Buyer, the Buyer shall pay the Seller a compensatory amount equal to the amount of gas not taken over, calculated as follows: Q not taken over x P contractual ;
  • delivery point: VTP (Virtual Trading Point) in the NTS (National Transmission System);
  • price: 150 RON/MWh for gas delivered to household customers, suppliers to heat producers, heat producers, transmission system operator and distribution system operators, with the addition of the entry tariff to the NTS and excise duties and VAT, where applicable;
  • payment modalities:
  1. on due date, no later than 30 days after the invoice issuance date, with the submission by the Buyer of a Letter of Bank Guarantee (LBG) whose value must cover the value of the delivered natural gas (including VAT) to be delivered in any three months consecutive with the largest quantities in the delivery period November 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024;
  1. in advancee, at least 2 working days before the beginning of the delivery month. Details related to contracted gas quantities, the prices and values are shown in the table below:

Item

Buyer

Contract

Quantity

Gas Price as

Tariff

Value

No.

Number

(MWh)

Commodity

transport

(RON)

(RON/MWh)

(RON/MWh)

0

1

2

3

4

5

6=3x(4+5)

1

SC Colterm SA

PET22/2023

116,647.823

150.00

3.99

17,962,598.28

2

SC Termocentrale Constanta SA

PET23/2023

192,814.876

150.00

3.99

29,691,562.74

3

SC CET Govora SA

PET24/2023

12,889.993

150.00

3.99

1,984,929.97

4

SC Modern Calor SA

PET27/2023

40,808.118

150.00

3.99

6,284,042.12

5

Iasi City - Economic activity

PET28/2023

36,251.615

150.00

3.99

5,582,386.15

6

SC Termo Calor Confort SA

PET30/2023

88,761.742

150.00

3.99

13,668,420.71

7

SC Termoficare Oradea SA

PET31/2023

282,761.563

150.00

3,99

43,542,453.10

8

UTP Giurgiu SA

PET32/2023

13,124.631

150.00

3.99

2,021,061.91

9

RAM Termo Verde SRL

PET37/2023

9,990.847

150.00

3.99

1,538,490.49

10

SNTGN Transgaz SA

OR26/2023

340,536.806

150.00

3.99

52,439,262.72

*

TOTAL

-

1,134,588.01

-

-

174,715,208.19

Also, from August to September 2023, Romgaz concluded a series of Addenda to certain Contracts, which do not amend the value of the contracts but the value of the advance payment instalments and, respectively, the gas delivery schedule, as follow:

  1. SC Corlerm SA
    • Addendum No.5/2023 to Gas Sales Contract Nr. PET4/2023 regarding the advance payment in instalments for September 2023;
    • Addendum No. 6/2023 to Gas Sales Contract No. PET4/2023 regarding the advance payment in instalments for October 2023;
  3. Uzina Termoelectrica Production Giurgiu SA
    • Addendum No. 1/2023 to Gas Sales Contract No. PET14/2023 regarding the advance payment in instalments for October 2023;
  5. SC Termo Ploiesti SRL
    • Addendum No. 3/2023 to Gas Sales Contract No. PET11/2023 regarding the amendment of gas delivery schedule related to August and September 2023;

  1. S. Termocentrale Constanta SRL
    • Addendum No. 2/2023 to Gas Sales Contract No. PET17/2023 regarding the advance payment in instalments for October 2023;
    • Addendum No. 1/2023 to Gas Sales Contract No. VG26/2023 regarding the advance payment in instalments for October 2023;

Moreover, in July - October 2023 Romgaz concluded transactions with natural gas storage operators and transmission operators, as follows:

  1. SNGN ROMGAZ SA - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale DEPOGAZ SRL - provision of natural gas storage services
    • Addendum No.4/2023 to Contract No.1236/2023 for adding 130,000 MWh storage capacity, increasing the Contract value by RON 2,993,900 to RON 19,156,355.09 (VAT excluded);
  3. SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA Medias (TSO) - provision of natural gas transmission services

In accordance with the provisions of the Network Code for the National Gas Transmission System (NTS), approved by ANRE President Order No.16/27.03.2013, on access rules and use of a Virtual Trading Point (VTP), with the requirements on access to transmission services of the NTS, together with the calendar for the transmission capacity booking process in entry/exit points in/from the National Transmission System for gas year 2023-2024, the Network User (NU) Romgaz concluded with the TSO the following contracts for gas year

2023-2024:

Contract

Term of

Contracted

Amount in RON

Scope of Contract

Capacity

(No./Date)

Contract

excluding VAT

(MWh)

Balancing differences between natural gas

01.10.2023

depending on daily

90/14.07.2023

entries/exits in/from NTS, VTP access from the

-

recorded

01.10.2024

NTS

imbalances

23/28.08.2023

Provision of annual gas transmission services at

01.10.2023

48,980,316

195,430,732.50

NTS entry point

01.10.2024

74/28.08.2023

Provision of annual gas transmission services at

01.10.2023

4,412,130

21,883,553.58

NTS exit point

01.10.2024

In accordance with the calendar for transmission capacity booking process at the entry/exit points in/from the National Gas Transmission System (NTS), for gas year 2022 - 2023 and 2023 - 2024, the Network User (NU) Romgaz booked an optimal annual transmission capacity. Additionally, in order to ensure transmission capacity for gas deliveries to customers in its portfolio, the NU Romgaz reserves quarterly and monthly transmission capacity.

Therefore, the following contracts were concluded:

Contract

Term of

Contracted

Amount in RON

Scope of Contract

Capacity

(Number/Date)

Contract

excluding VAT

(MWh)

819L/23.08.2023

Provision of monthly gas transmission services at

01.08.2023

408.084

1,114.07

NTS exit point

01.09.2023

863L/23.08.2023

Provision of monthly gas transmission services at

01.09.2023

3,996.660

10,990.82

NTS exit point

01.10.2023

33T/28.08.2023

Provision of quarterly gas transmission services at

01.10.2023

506,000

3,476,220

NTS entry point

01.01.2024

34T/28.08.2023

Provision of quarterly gas transmission services at

01.10.2023

219,500.04

1,613,325.29

NTS exit point

01.01.2024

55L/20.09.2023

Provision of monthly gas transmission services at

01.10.2023

69,566.604

323,422.12

NTS exit point

01.11.2023

Depending on the daily natural gas requirements and in order to optimise the costs for transmission capacity booking, Romgaz took over transmission capacity from other users of the NTS. Therefore, in accordance with the provisions of the Network Code for the NTS, approved by ANRE President Order No.16/2013, Romgaz concluded with S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. the following Addenda:

Natural gas transmission contract for NTS exit points No.819L/19.07.2023:

Addendum

Contract scope

Contract term

Transmission capacity (MWh)

Value, VAT exclusive

No.

(RON)

transferred

taken

returned

1

Provision of monthly gas

01.08.2023

300

576

2

transmission services at NTS

300

576

01.09.2023

exit point

3

300

576

Natural gas transmission contract for NTS exit points No.863L/23.08.2023:

Addendum

Contract scope

Contract term

Transmission capacity (MWh)

Value, VAT exclusive

No.

(RON)

transferred

taken

returned

1

800

1,544

Provision of monthly gas

2

01.09.2023

800

1,544

transmission services at NTS

3

01.10.2023

800

1,544

exit point

4

800

0

Natural gas transmission contract for NTS exit points No.166T/10.05.2023:

Addendum

Contract scope

Contract term

Transmission capacity (MWh)

Value, VAT exclusive

No.

(RON)

transferred

taken

returned

1

1,000

1,800

2

1,000

1,800

3

14,000

25,200

4

14,000

0

5

300

540

6

Provision of quarterly gas

5,500

9,900

7

01.07.2023

4,700

8,460

transmission services at NTS

8

01.09.2023

3,200

5,760

exit points

9

3,200

0

10

300

540

11

1,620

2,916

12

100

180

13

370

666

14

3,330

5,994

Gas Transmission Contracts are Framework Agreements and have the following characteristics:

  • The scope of contract is provision of natural gas transmission services designating the activities and operations carried out by the TSO for or in connection with transmission capacity booking at the entry/exit points in/from the NTS and transmission through the National Transmission System (NTS) of gas quantities, expressed in units of energy, to the entry/exit points in/from the NTS;
  • Contract term: annual, quarterly, monthly, daily;
  • Tariffs applicable for transmission services regulated by ANRE Order;
  • Payment: within 15 calendar days from the date of invoices issuance.

Draft Resolution

"The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders takes note of the Report on certain transactions concluded between S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. and other public companies during July-October 2023".

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dan Dragoş DRĂGAN

Chief Executive Officer

Deputy Chief Executive Office

Răzvan POPESCU

Aristotel Marius JUDE

Chief Financial Officer

Director of Energy Trading Department

Gabriela TRÂNBIŢAŞ

Radu Costică MOLDOVAN

