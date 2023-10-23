No. 41254/23.10.2023
To: THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
REPORT
on certain transactions concluded between S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. and other public enterprises
between July - October 2023
Pursuant to Article 52 par. (1) of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/20111 "The Board of Directors
- convenes the general meeting of shareholders in order to approve any transaction, if its value, individually or in a series of concluded transactions, exceeds 10% of the value of net assets […] or exceeds
10% of the revenue … with the controlling shareholders or with a company controlled by such shareholders".
Moreover, pursuant to Article 52 par. (3) of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011 "The Board of Directors […] informs the shareholders, during the first General Meeting of Shareholders following the legal act, on any transaction concluded by the public enterprise with:
- the persons provided in paragraph (1) and (2) and the value of the transaction does not exceed the level established in paragraph (1);
- another public enterprise or with the public supervisory authority, if the transaction has a value, individually or in a series of transactions, of at least the equivalent in RON of EUR 100,000".
The public enterprise has the following meanings (Article 2, paragraph 2 of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011):
- autonomous public companies established by the State or by a territorial administrative unit;
- national companies and corporations, companies in which the State or an administrative-territorial unit is the sole or majority shareholder or in which it has control;
- companies in which one or more of the public enterprises referred to in (a) and (b) has a majority or controlling interest.
In accordance with the provisions GEO No. 27/20222 in October 2023 Romgaz signed, with 10 public enterprises, a number of 10 Gas Sales Contracts whose individual value is higher than the RON equivalent of EUR 100,000 and which do not fall under the provisions of Article 52 paragraph (1) of GEO No.109/2011 and, therefore, generate the obligation to inform the company's shareholders.
The 10 public enterprises are presented in the table below:
Item
Public Enterprise
Weight of Romanian State shareholder or a teritorial
No.
administrative unit
1
SC COLTERM SA TIMISOARA
100%
Timisoara City Council
2
SC TERMOCENTRALE CONSTANTA SA
100%
Constanta City
3
SC CET GOVORA SA
100%
Valcea County Council
4
SC MODERN CALOR SA BOTOSANI
100%
Botosani City Council
5
MUNICIPIUL IAȘI - ECONOMIC ACTIVITY
100%
Iasi City
99.7274% Pitesti City Council
6
SC TERMO CALOR CONFORT SA
0.1363% Topoloveni City Council
0.1363% Maracineni City Council
7
SC TERMOFICARE ORADEA SA
99.99% Oradea City Council
- GEO No. 109 of November 30, 2011 on corporate governance of public companies as subsequently amended and supplemented.
- GEO No. 27 of March 18, 2022 on the measures applicable to final consumers on the electricity and natural gas market between April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023, as well as for amending and supplementing certain regulatory acts in the energy sector.
Item
Public Enterprise
Weight of Romanian State shareholder or a teritorial
No.
administrative unit
8
UTP GIURGIU SA
99.98% Giurgiu City Council
9
RAM TERMO VERDE SRL
100% Buzau City
58.5097% Romanian State through the General Secretariat of the
10
SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA
Government
41.4903 Other shareholders (natural and legal persons)
Main characteristics of signed gas sales contracts are as follows:
- gas quantities allocated by the TSO (SNTGN Transgaz SA) in accordance with GEO No. 27/2022 are firm and fixed. For gas quantities not taken over by the Buyer, the Buyer shall pay the Seller a compensatory amount equal to the amount of gas not taken over, calculated as follows: Q not taken over x P contractual ;
- delivery point: VTP (Virtual Trading Point) in the NTS (National Transmission System);
- price: 150 RON/MWh for gas delivered to household customers, suppliers to heat producers, heat producers, transmission system operator and distribution system operators, with the addition of the entry tariff to the NTS and excise duties and VAT, where applicable;
- payment modalities:
- on due date, no later than 30 days after the invoice issuance date, with the submission by the Buyer of a Letter of Bank Guarantee (LBG) whose value must cover the value of the delivered natural gas (including VAT) to be delivered in any three months consecutive with the largest quantities in the delivery period November 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024;
- in advancee, at least 2 working days before the beginning of the delivery month. Details related to contracted gas quantities, the prices and values are shown in the table below:
Buyer
Buyer
Contract
Quantity
Gas Price as
Tariff
Value
No.
Number
(MWh)
Commodity
transport
(RON)
(RON/MWh)
(RON/MWh)
0
1
2
3
4
5
6=3x(4+5)
1
SC Colterm SA
PET22/2023
116,647.823
150.00
3.99
17,962,598.28
2
SC Termocentrale Constanta SA
PET23/2023
192,814.876
150.00
3.99
29,691,562.74
3
SC CET Govora SA
PET24/2023
12,889.993
150.00
3.99
1,984,929.97
4
SC Modern Calor SA
PET27/2023
40,808.118
150.00
3.99
6,284,042.12
5
Iasi City - Economic activity
PET28/2023
36,251.615
150.00
3.99
5,582,386.15
6
SC Termo Calor Confort SA
PET30/2023
88,761.742
150.00
3.99
13,668,420.71
7
SC Termoficare Oradea SA
PET31/2023
282,761.563
150.00
3,99
43,542,453.10
8
UTP Giurgiu SA
PET32/2023
13,124.631
150.00
3.99
2,021,061.91
9
RAM Termo Verde SRL
PET37/2023
9,990.847
150.00
3.99
1,538,490.49
10
SNTGN Transgaz SA
OR26/2023
340,536.806
150.00
3.99
52,439,262.72
*
TOTAL
-
1,134,588.01
-
-
174,715,208.19
Also, from August to September 2023, Romgaz concluded a series of Addenda to certain Contracts, which do not amend the value of the contracts but the value of the advance payment instalments and, respectively, the gas delivery schedule, as follow:
- SC Corlerm SA
- Addendum No.5/2023 to Gas Sales Contract Nr. PET4/2023 regarding the advance payment in instalments for September 2023;
- Addendum No. 6/2023 to Gas Sales Contract No. PET4/2023 regarding the advance payment in instalments for October 2023;
- Uzina Termoelectrica Production Giurgiu SA
- Addendum No. 1/2023 to Gas Sales Contract No. PET14/2023 regarding the advance payment in instalments for October 2023;
- SC Termo Ploiesti SRL
- Addendum No. 3/2023 to Gas Sales Contract No. PET11/2023 regarding the amendment of gas delivery schedule related to August and September 2023;
- S. Termocentrale Constanta SRL
- Addendum No. 2/2023 to Gas Sales Contract No. PET17/2023 regarding the advance payment in instalments for October 2023;
- Addendum No. 1/2023 to Gas Sales Contract No. VG26/2023 regarding the advance payment in instalments for October 2023;
Moreover, in July - October 2023 Romgaz concluded transactions with natural gas storage operators and transmission operators, as follows:
- SNGN ROMGAZ SA - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale DEPOGAZ SRL - provision of natural gas storage services
- Addendum No.4/2023 to Contract No.1236/2023 for adding 130,000 MWh storage capacity, increasing the Contract value by RON 2,993,900 to RON 19,156,355.09 (VAT excluded);
- SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA Medias (TSO) - provision of natural gas transmission services
In accordance with the provisions of the Network Code for the National Gas Transmission System (NTS), approved by ANRE President Order No.16/27.03.2013, on access rules and use of a Virtual Trading Point (VTP), with the requirements on access to transmission services of the NTS, together with the calendar for the transmission capacity booking process in entry/exit points in/from the National Transmission System for gas year 2023-2024, the Network User (NU) Romgaz concluded with the TSO the following contracts for gas year
2023-2024:
Contract
Term of
Contracted
Amount in RON
Scope of Contract
Capacity
(No./Date)
Contract
excluding VAT
(MWh)
Balancing differences between natural gas
01.10.2023
depending on daily
90/14.07.2023
entries/exits in/from NTS, VTP access from the
-
recorded
01.10.2024
NTS
imbalances
23/28.08.2023
Provision of annual gas transmission services at
01.10.2023
48,980,316
195,430,732.50
NTS entry point
01.10.2024
74/28.08.2023
Provision of annual gas transmission services at
01.10.2023
4,412,130
21,883,553.58
NTS exit point
01.10.2024
In accordance with the calendar for transmission capacity booking process at the entry/exit points in/from the National Gas Transmission System (NTS), for gas year 2022 - 2023 and 2023 - 2024, the Network User (NU) Romgaz booked an optimal annual transmission capacity. Additionally, in order to ensure transmission capacity for gas deliveries to customers in its portfolio, the NU Romgaz reserves quarterly and monthly transmission capacity.
Therefore, the following contracts were concluded:
Contract
Term of
Contracted
Amount in RON
Scope of Contract
Capacity
(Number/Date)
Contract
excluding VAT
(MWh)
819L/23.08.2023
Provision of monthly gas transmission services at
01.08.2023
408.084
1,114.07
NTS exit point
01.09.2023
863L/23.08.2023
Provision of monthly gas transmission services at
01.09.2023
3,996.660
10,990.82
NTS exit point
01.10.2023
33T/28.08.2023
Provision of quarterly gas transmission services at
01.10.2023
506,000
3,476,220
NTS entry point
01.01.2024
34T/28.08.2023
Provision of quarterly gas transmission services at
01.10.2023
219,500.04
1,613,325.29
NTS exit point
01.01.2024
55L/20.09.2023
Provision of monthly gas transmission services at
01.10.2023
69,566.604
323,422.12
NTS exit point
01.11.2023
Depending on the daily natural gas requirements and in order to optimise the costs for transmission capacity booking, Romgaz took over transmission capacity from other users of the NTS. Therefore, in accordance with the provisions of the Network Code for the NTS, approved by ANRE President Order No.16/2013, Romgaz concluded with S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. the following Addenda:
Natural gas transmission contract for NTS exit points No.819L/19.07.2023:
Addendum
Contract scope
Contract term
Transmission capacity (MWh)
Value, VAT exclusive
No.
(RON)
transferred
taken
returned
1
Provision of monthly gas
01.08.2023
300
576
2
transmission services at NTS
300
576
01.09.2023
exit point
3
300
576
Natural gas transmission contract for NTS exit points No.863L/23.08.2023:
Addendum
Contract scope
Contract term
Transmission capacity (MWh)
Value, VAT exclusive
No.
(RON)
transferred
taken
returned
1
800
1,544
Provision of monthly gas
2
01.09.2023
800
1,544
transmission services at NTS
3
01.10.2023
800
1,544
exit point
4
800
0
Natural gas transmission contract for NTS exit points No.166T/10.05.2023:
Addendum
Contract scope
Contract term
Transmission capacity (MWh)
Value, VAT exclusive
No.
(RON)
transferred
taken
returned
1
1,000
1,800
2
1,000
1,800
3
14,000
25,200
4
14,000
0
5
300
540
6
Provision of quarterly gas
5,500
9,900
7
01.07.2023
4,700
8,460
transmission services at NTS
8
01.09.2023
3,200
5,760
exit points
9
3,200
0
10
300
540
11
1,620
2,916
12
100
180
13
370
666
14
3,330
5,994
Gas Transmission Contracts are Framework Agreements and have the following characteristics:
- The scope of contract is provision of natural gas transmission services designating the activities and operations carried out by the TSO for or in connection with transmission capacity booking at the entry/exit points in/from the NTS and transmission through the National Transmission System (NTS) of gas quantities, expressed in units of energy, to the entry/exit points in/from the NTS;
- Contract term: annual, quarterly, monthly, daily;
- Tariffs applicable for transmission services regulated by ANRE Order;
- Payment: within 15 calendar days from the date of invoices issuance.
Draft Resolution
"The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders takes note of the Report on certain transactions concluded between S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. and other public companies during July-October 2023".
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Dan Dragoş DRĂGAN
Chief Executive Officer
Deputy Chief Executive Office
Răzvan POPESCU
Aristotel Marius JUDE
Chief Financial Officer
Director of Energy Trading Department
Gabriela TRÂNBIŢAŞ
Radu Costică MOLDOVAN
