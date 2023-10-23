No. 41254/23.10.2023

To: THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

REPORT

on certain transactions concluded between S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. and other public enterprises

between July - October 2023

Pursuant to Article 52 par. (1) of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/20111 "The Board of Directors

convenes the general meeting of shareholders in order to approve any transaction, if its value, individually or in a series of concluded transactions, exceeds 10% of the value of net assets […] or exceeds

10% of the revenue … with the controlling shareholders or with a company controlled by such shareholders" .

Moreover, pursuant to Article 52 par. (3) of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011 "The Board of Directors […] informs the shareholders, during the first General Meeting of Shareholders following the legal act, on any transaction concluded by the public enterprise with:

the persons provided in paragraph (1) and (2) and the value of the transaction does not exceed the level established in paragraph (1); another public enterprise or with the public supervisory authority, if the transaction has a value, individually or in a series of transactions, of at least the equivalent in RON of EUR 100,000 ".

The public enterprise has the following meanings (Article 2, paragraph 2 of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011):

autonomous public companies established by the State or by a territorial administrative unit; national companies and corporations, companies in which the State or an administrative-territorial unit is the sole or majority shareholder or in which it has control; companies in which one or more of the public enterprises referred to in (a) and (b) has a majority or controlling interest.

In accordance with the provisions GEO No. 27/20222 in October 2023 Romgaz signed, with 10 public enterprises, a number of 10 Gas Sales Contracts whose individual value is higher than the RON equivalent of EUR 100,000 and which do not fall under the provisions of Article 52 paragraph (1) of GEO No.109/2011 and, therefore, generate the obligation to inform the company's shareholders.

The 10 public enterprises are presented in the table below:

Item Public Enterprise Weight of Romanian State shareholder or a teritorial No. administrative unit 1 SC COLTERM SA TIMISOARA 100% Timisoara City Council 2 SC TERMOCENTRALE CONSTANTA SA 100% Constanta City 3 SC CET GOVORA SA 100% Valcea County Council 4 SC MODERN CALOR SA BOTOSANI 100% Botosani City Council 5 MUNICIPIUL IAȘI - ECONOMIC ACTIVITY 100% Iasi City 99.7274% Pitesti City Council 6 SC TERMO CALOR CONFORT SA 0.1363% Topoloveni City Council 0.1363% Maracineni City Council 7 SC TERMOFICARE ORADEA SA 99.99% Oradea City Council

GEO No. 109 of November 30, 2011 on corporate governance of public companies as subsequently amended and supplemented. GEO No. 27 of March 18, 2022 on the measures applicable to final consumers on the electricity and natural gas market between April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023, as well as for amending and supplementing certain regulatory acts in the energy sector.