No. 30.318/04.08.2023

To:

GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

REQUEST

for approval of financial and non-financial performance indicators resulting from SNGN Romgaz S.A.

Governance Plan

I. BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

Board of Directors

According to SNGN Romgaz S.A. (Romgaz) Articles of Incorporation, "The company is administered by a Board of Directors consisting of 7 (seven) Board members" - Article 17, par. (1), and "the General Meeting of Shareholders elects the Board members, in compliance with applicable legal provisions and this Articles of Incorporation. - Article 17 par (3).

According to Resolution no. 5 of March 14, 2023, the General Meeting of Shareholders approves the election of 7 members in Romgaz Board of Directors for a 4 year-term starting with March 16, 2023, namely:

Dan Dragoş Drăgan;

Aristotel Marius Jude;

Marius-Gabriel Nuţ;

Nuţ; Răzvan Brasla;

Gheorghe Silvian Sorici;

Botond Balázs;

Elena-Lorena Stoian.

Management

The term "managers" has the meaning attributed in Article 143 par. (5) of Law 31/19901: "For the purpose of this law, a manager of a joint-stock company is only the person to whom the company's management duties were delegated, according to par. (1)".

According to the Articles of Incorporation, "The Board of Directors shall delegate fully or partially the duties to manage the Company to one or to several directors, appointing one of them as General Director"- Article 24, par. (1).

By Board Resolution no. 55 of May 15, 2023, the Board of Directors appointed the following managers of company for a 4-year term from May 16, 2023 until May 16, 2027:

Chief Executive Officer: Răzvan Popescu;

Deputy Chief Executive Officer: Aristotel Marius Jude;

Chief Financial Officer: Gabriela Trânbiţaş.

II. GOVERNANCE PLAN

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. 2023-2027 Governance Plan (Governance Plan), drafted by the company's Board of Directors and Executive Management, provides the company's strategic objectives as established in the Letter of Expectations issued by the company's shareholder for the Board members' recruitment process,

1 Law 31/November 16, 1990 on companies, as amended from time to time.