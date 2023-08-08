NO. 30.321 /04.08.2023

To,

THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

R E Q U E S T

for approval of the variable component of SNGN ROMGAZ SA Board of Directors non-executive

members' remuneration

Directors' appointment

In compliance with SNGN Romgaz SA (Romgaz) Articles of Incorporation "The company is managed by the Board of Directors consisting of 7 (seven) directors"- Article 17 paragraph (1) and "The directors are appointed by the general meeting of shareholders in compliance with the applicable legal provisions and this Articles of Incorporation"- Article 17 paragraph (3).

Following the selection procedures, as regulated by GEO no. 109/20111, by Resolution no.5 of 14 March 2023, the shareholders of the company, further to exercising the cumulative voting, appoint the members of the Board of Directors, for a 4 years mandate starting from 16 March, 2023, as follows: Dan Dragoş Drăgan, Aristotel Marius Jude, Marius-Gabriel Nuţ, Răzvan Brasla, Gheorghe Silvian Sorici, Botond Balázs and Elena - Lorena Stoian.

Elaborating and Approving the Governance Plan

The governance plan represents a work instrument of the company's directors and managers materialized in a document elaborated for determining a public company's journey during their mandate, structured into two components: the governance component, elaborated by the board of directors and the management component, elaborated by the managers.

The Board of Directors elaborated a governance component proposal for the Governance Plan, in compliance with the provisions of Article 30 paragraph (1) of GEO no. 109/2011.

In order to achieve the financial and nonfinancial performance indicators, the company's managers elaborated and submitted to the Board of Directors a proposal for the management component of the Governance Plan.

The Board of Directors approved the Governance Plan for 2023-2027, by its entirety, by Resolution no. 76 of 01 August, 2023 and negotiated the financial and nonfinancial performance indicators with the public supervisory authority.

Establishing the directors 'remuneration

According to the provisions of Article 153^18 of Law no.31/19902, the Board of Directors members' remuneration is established by GMS resolution.

In compliance with Article 37 and 38 of GEO no.109/2011 the remuneration of Board members comprises a fixed monthly allowance and a variable component.

Emergency Ordinance no.109 of 30 November, 2011, on public companies corporate governance as subsequently amended and supplemented. Law no. 31 of 16 November, 1990 on companies, as subsequently amended and supplemented.