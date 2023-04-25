SNGN Romgaz : Request no. 16424 from April 24, 2023

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

No. 16424/April 24, 2023

ENDORSED:

Dan Dragoş DRĂGAN

Chairman of the Board of Directors

To:

THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

REPORT

on the proposal to ratify/ approve the Natural Gas Sale Contract no. PET 5/2023 with

Societatea Electrocentrale Bucureşti S.A.

Requirement for obtaining GMS approval

Pursuant to the provisions of art. 52 par.(1) of GEO no.109/20111 "The Board of Directors […] convenes the general meeting of shareholders in order to approve any transaction that exceeds, in terms of amount, individually or in a series of concluded transactions, 10% of the net assets […] or 10% of the revenue … with the controlling shareholders or with a company controlled by such shareholders".

Transaction

Pursuant to the provisions of GEO no. 119/20222, natural gas producers are required to sell, during April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024, certain natural gas quantities to certain customer categories at certain prices, as follows:

April 1, 2023-October 31, 2023: Natural gas quantity for household consumption;

Natural gas quantity for storage purposes to meet the minimum stock obligation by suppliers to households, by suppliers to heat producers or by heat producers as direct client;

Natural gas quantity required for technological consumption of network operators; November 1, 2023-March 31, 2024: Total natural gas quantities for suppliers to households, to heat producers and for heat producers for consumption of households and of heat producers;

Natural gas quantity for technological consumption of network operators.

Considering the quantities allocated by NTSO as sale obligation of Romgaz to S Electrocentrale Bucureşti SA (ELCEN), which were communicated on April 17, 2023 by e-mail, containing "Summary of natural gas quantities determined by SNTGN Transgaz S.A. for April 1- October 31, 2023 and for November 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024", the Natural Gas Sale Contract no. PET 5/2023

GEO no.109 of November 30, 2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises, as subsequently amended and supplemented. GEO no.119 to amend and supplement GEO no. 27/2022 on measures applicable to end users on the natural gas and electricity market during April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023, as well as to amend and supplement certain pieces of legislation in the energy field, as subsequently amended and supplemented.