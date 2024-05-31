No.22652/30.05.2024
S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Request for S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. EGMS approval on the proposal to amend "S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești S.R.L." Articles of Incorporation
S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești S.R.L. (Depogaz/the Company) is a limited liability company, S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. is the sole associate.
The Articles of Incorporation is the essential document of a commercial company. Its role is even more important as it defines the company's activities, the relation with its partners/shareholders, its directors and interested third parties.
The Articles of Incorporation sets the manner in which the company undertakes legal responsibilities against authorities and third parties, as well as procedures for various situations.
In line with the provisions of the National Statistics Institute Order No. 337/2007 on updating the classification of activities in the national economy - NACE, the main activity of a company is the one with the largest contribution to the total added value of a company. A company may have a single main NACE code associated to its main business. The code shall be established by the company' Articles of Incorporation and shall be written on the Registration Certificate.
Depogaz performs its activity in compliance with the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation and the Romanian legislation, having as main activity "Support activities for petroleum and natural gas extraction" NACE code 0910.
The secondary activity represents any other activity of the company, that generates goods and services. A limited liability commercial company may have an unlimited number of secondary codes, provided that these are mentioned in the Articles of Incorporation.
Therefore, Depogaz has as secondary activities the following NACE codes:
- NACE code 5210 - storage;
- NACE code 7022 - Business and other management consultancy activities
- NACE code 4221 - Construction of utility projects for fluids;
- NACE code 7112 - Engineering activities and related technical consultancy;
- NACE code 4321 - Electrical installation;
- NACE code 7120 - Technical testing and analysis, including for natural gas;
- NACE code 2562 - General mechanics operations;
- NACE code 5224 - Handling activities
Depogaz Board of Directors endorsed, during the meeting held on March 28, 2024, the amendment of the company's Articles of Incorporation and convened the sole associate1 to approve the following:
- Item 1. Amend Art. 2.1 of "S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz
Ploiești S.R.L." Articles of Incorporation, by adding the following secondary activities:
- NACE code 7211 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology;
- NACE code 7219 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering;
- NACE code 7220 - Research and experimental development on social sciences and humanities;
- NACE code 4222 - Works related to construction of telecommunications and electricity lines;
- NACE code 4322 - Plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation;
- NACE code 3320 - Installation of industrial machinery and equipment and outfit;
- NACE code 4299 - Works related to construction of other civil engineering projects not elsewhere classified;
- NACE code 4329 - Other construction installation;
- NACE code 4399 - Other specialised construction activities not elsewhere classified.
- Item 2. Approve the updated version of Depogaz Articles of Incorporation to reflect the above mentioned amendments.
The main aspects for assessing the level of performance of a company that reflect the overall efficiency of an economic activity are: economic efficiency, achieved or planned performance, products competitivity or company excellence.
This, combined with the dynamics of economic relationships as well as the need for flexibility in the company's activities, makes it necessary to supplement secondary activities of Depogaz.
Considering that:
- The proposed secondary activities are required in order to collaborate with state institutions responsible for higher education and scientific research that will materialize in knowledge transfer with immediate application in the design of new products and advanced technologies for green hydrogen storage and protection of clean energy equipment;
- S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Board of Directors endorsed the above mentioned amendments of the articles of incorporation;
- Article 12 paragraph 6 letter d of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Articles of Incorporation stipulates that "the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders meets whenever required to decide upon the following: (…) d) to set up companies, as well as to conclude or amend articles of incorporation of companies where the Company is associate."
we submit for approval of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders the following resolution draft:
Art.1. S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders agrees with the amendments of "S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești S.R.L." Articles of Incorporation, as follows:
1.1. Approve to add at Art.2.1.- Scope of activity for the following secondary activities: - NACE code 7211 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology;
1 According to Art. 4.1. of Depogaz Articles of Incorporation, the sole associate has among other duties, the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation.
- NACE code 7219 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering;
- NACE code 7220 - Research and experimental development on social sciences and humanities;
- NACE code 4222 - Works related to construction of telecommunications and electricity lines;
- NACE code 4322 - Plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation;
- NACE code 3320 - Installation of industrial machinery and equipment and outfit;
- NACE code 4299 - Works related to construction of other civil engineering projects not elsewhere classified;
- NACE code 4329 - Other construction installation;
- NACE code 4399 - Other specialised construction activities not elsewhere classified.
Art.2. S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders agrees with the approval of the updated version of the company's Articles of Incorporation to reflect the above mentioned amendments.
Art.3. S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders approves the resolution draft to be signed by S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. legal representative.
Please find attached the resolution draft for approving the amendments of Art.2.1 of "S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.
- Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești S.R.L." Articles of Incorporation.
