Request for S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. EGMS approval on the proposal to amend "S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești S.R.L." Articles of Incorporation

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploiești S.R.L. (Depogaz/the Company) is a limited liability company, S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. is the sole associate.

The Articles of Incorporation is the essential document of a commercial company. Its role is even more important as it defines the company's activities, the relation with its partners/shareholders, its directors and interested third parties.

The Articles of Incorporation sets the manner in which the company undertakes legal responsibilities against authorities and third parties, as well as procedures for various situations.

In line with the provisions of the National Statistics Institute Order No. 337/2007 on updating the classification of activities in the national economy - NACE, the main activity of a company is the one with the largest contribution to the total added value of a company. A company may have a single main NACE code associated to its main business. The code shall be established by the company' Articles of Incorporation and shall be written on the Registration Certificate.

Depogaz performs its activity in compliance with the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation and the Romanian legislation, having as main activity "Support activities for petroleum and natural gas extraction" NACE code 0910.

The secondary activity represents any other activity of the company, that generates goods and services. A limited liability commercial company may have an unlimited number of secondary codes, provided that these are mentioned in the Articles of Incorporation.

Therefore, Depogaz has as secondary activities the following NACE codes:

NACE code 5210 - storage;

NACE code 7022 - Business and other management consultancy activities

NACE code 4221 - Construction of utility projects for fluids;

NACE code 7112 - Engineering activities and related technical consultancy;

NACE code 4321 - Electrical installation;

NACE code 7120 - Technical testing and analysis, including for natural gas;

NACE code 2562 - General mechanics operations;

NACE code 5224 - Handling activities