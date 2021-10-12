SNGN Romgaz : Request of the Ministry of Energy no. 15427 from October 8 2021

Translation from Romanian The Ministry of Energy SNGN ROMGAZ SA Office of the Minister No. 33750/11.10.2021 Round stamp of the Romanian Government No. 15427/VDP/08.10.2021 The MINISTRY OF ENERGY Office of the Minister To: SOCIETATEA NATIONALA DE GAZE NATURALE ROMGAZ SA Mr Dan Dragos DRAGAN, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Bearing in mind the OGMS convening notice for October 27/28, 2021, published on the company's site,

The Ministry of Energy, on behalf of the Romanian State, as shareholder holding a number of 269,823,080 shares representing 70,0071% of the share capital of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA, pursuant to the provisions of Article 1171 paragraph (1) of Law No. 31/1990 republished as subsequently modified and supplemented, requests to supplement the Agenda of the OGMS convened for October 27/28, 2021 by the following item:

1. Approve to initiate the selection procedure of the members of the Board of Directors of

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" SA, pursuant to the provisions of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011 on Corporate Governance of Public Enterprises, approved with amendments by Law No. 111/2016. The Ministry of Energy on behalf of the Romanian State shareholder organizes the selection procedure.

