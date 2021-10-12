Log in
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
SNGN Romgaz : Request of the Ministry of Energy no. 15427 from October 8 2021

10/12/2021 | 04:22am EDT
Translation from Romanian

The Ministry of Energy

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

Office of the Minister

No. 33750/11.10.2021

Round stamp of the Romanian Government

No. 15427/VDP/08.10.2021

The MINISTRY OF ENERGY

Office of the Minister

To: SOCIETATEA NATIONALA DE GAZE NATURALE ROMGAZ SA

Mr Dan Dragos DRAGAN, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Bearing in mind the OGMS convening notice for October 27/28, 2021, published on the company's site,

The Ministry of Energy, on behalf of the Romanian State, as shareholder holding a number of 269,823,080 shares representing 70,0071% of the share capital of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA, pursuant to the provisions of Article 1171 paragraph (1) of Law No. 31/1990 republished as subsequently modified and supplemented, requests to supplement the Agenda of the OGMS convened for October 27/28, 2021 by the following item:

1. Approve to initiate the selection procedure of the members of the Board of Directors of

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" SA, pursuant to the provisions of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011 on Corporate Governance of Public Enterprises, approved with amendments by Law No. 111/2016. The Ministry of Energy on behalf of the Romanian State shareholder organizes the selection procedure.

Best regards,

The Minister of Energy,

Virgil - Daniel POPESCU

Str Academiei nr. 39-41, sector 1, Bucharest

www.energie.gov.ro

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
