SNGN Romgaz : Request of the Ministry of Energy no. 15427 from October 8 2021

|
Translation from Romanian
|
|
The Ministry of Energy
|
SNGN ROMGAZ SA
|
Office of the Minister
|
No. 33750/11.10.2021
|
Round stamp of the Romanian Government
|
|
No. 15427/VDP/08.10.2021
|
|
The MINISTRY OF ENERGY
|
|
Office of the Minister
|
|
To: SOCIETATEA NATIONALA DE GAZE NATURALE ROMGAZ SA
|
|
Mr Dan Dragos DRAGAN, Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Bearing in mind the OGMS convening notice for October 27/28, 2021, published on the company's site,
The Ministry of Energy, on behalf of the Romanian State, as shareholder holding a number of 269,823,080 shares representing 70,0071% of the share capital of Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ SA, pursuant to the provisions of Article 1171 paragraph (1) of Law No. 31/1990 republished as subsequently modified and supplemented, requests to supplement the Agenda of the OGMS convened for October 27/28, 2021 by the following item:
1. Approve to initiate the selection procedure of the members of the Board of Directors of
Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" SA, pursuant to the provisions of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 109/2011 on Corporate Governance of Public Enterprises, approved with amendments by Law No. 111/2016. The Ministry of Energy on behalf of the Romanian State shareholder organizes the selection procedure.
Best regards,
The Minister of Energy,
Virgil - Daniel POPESCU
Str Academiei nr. 39-41, sector 1, Bucharest
www.energie.gov.ro
Disclaimer
SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 08:21:06 UTC.