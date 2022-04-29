Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SNGN Romgaz SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-27
45.25 RON   +1.46%
04:12aSNGN ROMGAZ : Romgaz Presentation 2021
PU
03:22aSNGN ROMGAZ : Report on payments to governments year 2021
PU
03:03aSNGN ROMGAZ : 2021 Annual Report Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNGN Romgaz : Romgaz Presentation 2021

04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROMGAZ

Q4/FY 2021 Results - Group Overview

April 2022

https://www.romgaz.ro/en/summary-results-and-presentation-investors

Disclaimer

Romgaz Group (Romgaz or Romgaz Group or The Company) consists of SNGN Romgaz SA as parent company, Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploieşti SRL (subsidiary owned 100% by Romgaz SA), Depomureş SA (40% owned by Romgaz SA) and SC Agri LNG Project Company SRL (25% owned by Romgaz SA).

This document was prepared by SNGN Romgaz SA for the presentation of the Q4/FY 2021 Results (Q4 stands for the 4th Quarter, FY - Fiscal Year).

This document is for your information only and all statements contained herein are related to intentions, assumptions and forecasts made by SNGN Romgaz S.A. or by its management. None of the information included herein shall be assumed as an invitation, an offer, a recommendation or an opinion expressed by SNGN Romgaz S.A. to subscribe, purchase or sell any securities. Also, this document and all information included herein shall not form the basis of any contract, investment decision or commitment whatsoever. This document and all information included herein shall not be treated as a consultancy or advice whatsoever.

This presentation is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The Company's shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the US.

To the extent available, the industry, market and competitive position data contained in this presentation has come from official or third party sources. While the Company believes that each of these publications, studies and surveys has been prepared by a reputable source, the Company has not independently verified the data contained therein. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry, market or competitive position data contained in this presentation.

This presentation may include certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions. No representation is made that any of these statements, beliefs or opinions will be achieved. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements, beliefs or opinions. Past performance of the Company cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

This document does not purport to contain all information that may be necessary in respect of the Company or its securities and each person receiving this document should make an independent assessment.

Neither SNGN Romgaz S.A. nor its directors, management, employees and their consultancies can be held responsible for any losses or damages howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document or its contents.

All figures included in this presentation are rounded ("round to nearest" method).

Contents

page #

Gas market overview

4

ROMGAZ: Highlights

7

Main events / Fiscal framework applicable / Group developments in Q4 and FY 2021

ROMGAZ: Group Overview

11

Main Activities

13

Financial Performance

22

Investments

25

Main Strategic Objectives / ROMGAZ Group Strategy 2021 - 2030

26

Dividend Distribution

31

Romgaz - Investment Case

32

The Board

33

Shareholder Structure and Stock Performance

34

COVID Measures

35

Romania: among TOP gas producers & consumers in the region

Source:

  • 1 Companies' reports, Romgaz computation, Petrom: Romania+abroad,

    OMV excluding Petrom.

  • 2 CEIC Data;

Romania: Prices on the Commodities Exchange 2021, Market structure

Natural Gas Prices on BRM, Current Imports and CEGH (RON/MWh)

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

J-21

F-21

M-21

A-21

M-21

J-21

J-21

Gas producers in Romania (2021)

A-21

S-21

41.0%

ROMGAZ

OMV Petrom

Others

Source: ANRE Reports

450

400

BRM - Commodities Exchange (gas forward & spot)

350

Prices are shown in the month of delivery

300

Current Imports, all mkts in Romania

250

200

CEGH Day Ahead Market

150

All prices might include storage tariffs

100

50

Source: BRM - Romanian Commodities Exchange,

ANRE Reports, CEGH data provided by ANRM

0

O-21

N-21

D-21

Final Consumption in Romania (2021)

Households consumption (exclude gas used in power-plants to provide central heating for households)

Industrial consumption

Source: ANRE Reports

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SNGN ROMGAZ SA
04:12aSNGN ROMGAZ : Romgaz Presentation 2021
PU
03:22aSNGN ROMGAZ : Report on payments to governments year 2021
PU
03:03aSNGN ROMGAZ : 2021 Annual Report Announcement
PU
04/28SNGN ROMGAZ : OGMS and EGMS Resolutions April 28, 2022
PU
04/28SNGN ROMGAZ : Q1 2022 Preliminary Key Operational Results
PU
04/28SNGN ROMGAZ : Current Report - OGSM and EGSM Resolutions April 28, 2022
PU
04/20OMV Petrom welcomes Romania offshore gas law initiative
RE
04/20OMV Petrom welcomes Romania offshore gas law initiative
RE
04/11SNGN ROMGAZ : Voluntary notification - holdings over 5% - NN Group N.V.
PU
03/30SNGN ROMGAZ : Press Release - ROMGAZ, the largest gas producer in Romania, has signed a EU..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 535 M 1 177 M 1 177 M
Net income 2021 1 724 M 367 M 367 M
Net cash 2021 3 612 M 768 M 768 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 5,14%
Capitalization 17 440 M 3 708 M 3 708 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 5 863
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Duration : Period :
SNGN Romgaz SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 45,25 RON
Average target price 45,10 RON
Spread / Average Target -0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aristotel Marius Jude CEO, Director & General Director
Andrei Bobar Finance Director
Razvan Popescu Chief Financial Officer
Dan Dragos Dragan Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Boiarciuc Adrian Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNGN ROMGAZ SA16.03%3 708
CONOCOPHILLIPS35.15%126 430
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED47.60%72 618
EOG RESOURCES, INC.32.58%68 941
CNOOC LIMITED30.26%65 276
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY29.20%56 856