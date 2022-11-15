Advanced search
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
41.90 RON   +1.21%
Sngn Romgaz : Romgaz Presentation 9M 2022
PU
01:41aSngn Romgaz : Quarterly Report (Q3-2022) and Financial Statements at September 30, 2022
PU
11/06Sngn Romgaz : Profile of SNGN Romgaz SA Board of Directors
PU
SNGN Romgaz : Romgaz Presentation 9M 2022

11/15/2022 | 03:51am EST
ROMGAZ

9M/Q3 2022 Results - Group Overview

November 2022

Disclaimer

Romgaz Group (Romgaz or Romgaz Group or The Company) consists of SNGN Romgaz SA as parent company, Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploieşti SRL (subsidiary owned 100% by Romgaz SA), Depomureş SA (40% owned by Romgaz SA) and SC Agri LNG Project Company SRL (25% owned by Romgaz SA).

This document was prepared by SNGN Romgaz SA for the presentation of the 9M/Q3 2022 Results (Q3 stands for the 3rd Quarter).

This document is for your information only and all statements contained herein are related to intentions, assumptions and forecasts made by SNGN Romgaz S.A. or by its management. None of the information included herein shall be assumed as an invitation, an offer, a recommendation or an opinion expressed by SNGN Romgaz S.A. to subscribe, purchase or sell any securities. Also, this document and all information included herein shall not form the basis of any contract, investment decision or commitment whatsoever. This document and all information included herein shall not be treated as a consultancy or advice whatsoever.

This presentation is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The Company's shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the US.

To the extent available, the industry, market and competitive position data contained in this presentation has come from official or third party sources. While the Company believes that each of these publications, studies and surveys has been prepared by a reputable source, the Company has not independently verified the data contained therein. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry, market or competitive position data contained in this presentation.

This presentation may include certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions. No representation is made that any of these statements, beliefs or opinions will be achieved. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements, beliefs or opinions. Past performance of the Company cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

This document does not purport to contain all information that may be necessary in respect of the Company or its securities and each person receiving this document should make an independent assessment.

Neither SNGN Romgaz S.A. nor its directors, management, employees and their consultancies can be held responsible for any losses or damages howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document or its contents.

All figures included in this presentation are rounded ("round to nearest" method).

2

Contents

page #

Gas market overview

4

ROMGAZ: Highlights

7

Main events / Fiscal framework applicable / Group developments in

9M/Q3 2022

ROMGAZ: Group Overview

10

Main Activities

13

Financial Performance

23

Investments

26

Main Strategic Objectives / ROMGAZ Strategy 2021 - 2030

27

Dividend Distribution

32

Romgaz - Investment Case

33

The Board

34

Shareholder Structure and Stock Performance

35

3

Gas market overview

Romania: among TOP gas consumers & producers in the region

ROMGAZ: Among top Gas Producers in the region1

(2021 output, kboepd)

225

93

87

62

52

14

Source:

  1. Companies' reports, Romgaz computation, Petrom: Romania+abroad,
    OMV excluding Petrom.
  2. CEIC Data;

ROMANIA: 2nd Gas Consumer in CEE2

2.2

(2021, bn Cub ft/day)

1.1

1.0

0.9

0.5

0.3

Poland

Romania

Hungary

Czech

Slovakia

Bulgaria

Republic

Natural gas - important clean source of energy.

In the region:

  • ROMGAZ - important gas producer
  • ROMANIA - among top gas consumers in CEE !

4

Gas market overview

Romania: Prices on the Commodities Exchange 2022/2021, Market structure

Natural Gas Prices on BRM, Current Imports and CEGH (RON/MWh)

1200

1200

1100

1100

1000

1000

900

900

800

800

700

700

600

600

500

500

400

400

300

300

200

200

100

100

0

0

J-21

F-21M-21A-21M-21J-21

J-21

A-21S-21O-21N-21D-21J-22

F-22M-22A-22M-22J-22

J-22

A-22S-22

BRM - Commodities Exchange (gas forward & spot) Prices are shown in the month of delivery

Current Imports, all mkts in Romania

CEGH Day Ahead Market *

All prices might include storage tariffs

Source: BRM - Romanian Commodities Exchange, ANRE Reports, CEGH data provided by ANRM

  • The base of computation of gas royalties since 2018 (only for production sold to industrial clients during April 1, 2022 - Aug 31, 2023)

Gas producers in Romania (6M 2022)

3.6%

Final Consumption in Romania (6M 2022)

ROMGAZ

OMV Petrom

56.5%

Others

39.9%

Source: ANRE Reports

40%

60%

Households consumption (exclude gas used in power-plants to provide central heating for households)

Industrial consumption

Source: ANRE Reports

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 08:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
