Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SNGN Romgaz SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  05-11
42.65 RON   +2.65%
11:47aSNGN ROMGAZ : Romgaz Presentation Q1 2022
PU
04:57aSNGN ROMGAZ : Press Release - ROMGAZ GROUP published Q1 2022 Report
PU
01:57aSNGN ROMGAZ : Quarterly Report (Q1-2022) and Financial Statements at March 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SNGN Romgaz : Romgaz Presentation Q1 2022

05/13/2022 | 11:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROMGAZ

Q1 2022 Results - Group Overview

May 2022

Disclaimer

Romgaz Group (Romgaz or Romgaz Group or The Company) consists of SNGN Romgaz SA as parent company, Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploieşti SRL (subsidiary owned 100% by Romgaz SA), Depomureş SA (40% owned by Romgaz SA) and SC Agri LNG Project Company SRL (25% owned by Romgaz SA).

This document was prepared by SNGN Romgaz SA for the presentation of the Q/2022 Results (Q1 stands for the 1st Quarter).

This document is for your information only and all statements contained herein are related to intentions, assumptions and forecasts made by SNGN Romgaz S.A. or by its management. None of the information included herein shall be assumed as an invitation, an offer, a recommendation or an opinion expressed by SNGN Romgaz S.A. to subscribe, purchase or sell any securities. Also, this document and all information included herein shall not form the basis of any contract, investment decision or commitment whatsoever. This document and all information included herein shall not be treated as a consultancy or advice whatsoever.

This presentation is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The Company's shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the US.

To the extent available, the industry, market and competitive position data contained in this presentation has come from official or third party sources. While the Company believes that each of these publications, studies and surveys has been prepared by a reputable source, the Company has not independently verified the data contained therein. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry, market or competitive position data contained in this presentation.

This presentation may include certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions. No representation is made that any of these statements, beliefs or opinions will be achieved. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements, beliefs or opinions. Past performance of the Company cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

This document does not purport to contain all information that may be necessary in respect of the Company or its securities and each person receiving this document should make an independent assessment.

Neither SNGN Romgaz S.A. nor its directors, management, employees and their consultancies can be held responsible for any losses or damages howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document or its contents.

All figures included in this presentation are rounded ("round to nearest" method).

2

Contents

page #

Gas market overview

4

ROMGAZ: Highlights

7

Main events / Fiscal framework applicable / Group developments in

Q1/2022

ROMGAZ: Group Overview

10

Main Activities

13

Financial Performance

23

Investments

26

Main Strategic Objectives / ROMGAZ Group Strategy 2021 - 2030

27

Dividend Distribution

32

Romgaz - Investment Case

33

The Board

34

Shareholder Structure and Stock Performance

35

3

Gas market overview

Romania: among TOP gas producers & consumers in the region

ROMGAZ: Among top Gas Producers in the region1

(2021 output, kboepd)

225

93

87

62

52

14

Source:

  1. Companies' reports, Romgaz computation, Petrom: Romania+abroad,
    OMV excluding Petrom.
  2. CEIC Data;

ROMANIA: 2nd Gas Consumer in CEE2

2.1

(2020, bn Cub ft/day)

1.1

1.0

0.8

0.5

0.3

Poland

Romania

Hungary

Czech

Slovakia

Bulgaria

Republic

Natural gas - important clean source of energy.

In the region:

  • ROMGAZ - important gas producer
  • ROMANIA - among top gas consumers in CEE !

4

Gas market overview

Romania: Prices on the Commodities Exchange 2022/2021, Market structure

Natural Gas Prices on BRM, Current Imports and CEGH (RON/MWh)

500

450

400

500

450

400 BRM - Commodities Exchange (gas forward & spot) Prices are shown in the month of delivery

350

300

350

300

Current Imports, all mkts in Romania

250

200

  1. CEGH Day Ahead Market

150

100

150

100

All prices might include storage tariffs

50

0

J-21F-21M-21A-21M-21J-21J-21A-21S-21O-21N-21D-21J-22F-22M-22

50 Source: BRM - Romanian Commodities Exchange, ANRE Reports, CEGH data provided by ANRM

0

Gas producers in Romania (2021)

Final Consumption in Romania (2021)

3.7%

ROMGAZ

OMV Petrom

41.0%

55.3%

Others

34%

66%

Households consumption (exclude gas used in power-plants to provide central heating for households)

Industrial consumption

Source: ANRE Reports

Source: ANRE Reports

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 13 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2022 15:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SNGN ROMGAZ SA
11:47aSNGN ROMGAZ : Romgaz Presentation Q1 2022
PU
04:57aSNGN ROMGAZ : Press Release - ROMGAZ GROUP published Q1 2022 Report
PU
01:57aSNGN ROMGAZ : Quarterly Report (Q1-2022) and Financial Statements at March 31, 2022
PU
05/04SNGN ROMGAZ : Dentons, Suciu Popa and Deloitte Romania assisted ROMGAZ as consultants in t..
PU
05/04SNGN ROMGAZ : Report no. 15862 from May 3, 2022
PU
05/04SNGN ROMGAZ : Report no. 15864 from May 3, 2022
PU
05/03Romgaz Purchases All Shares of ExxonMobil Romania Affiliate for $1.06 Billion
MT
05/03Exxon Mobil to Sell Romanian Affiliate for More Than $1 Billion
DJ
05/03Exxon Mobil to sell Romanian affiliate for over $1 bln to Romgaz
RE
05/03SNGN ROMGAZ : Current Report - Contract acc. to art. 234 letters v) and i) Regulation 5/20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 333 M 1 964 M 1 964 M
Net income 2022 3 014 M 634 M 634 M
Net cash 2022 2 726 M 573 M 573 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,45x
Yield 2022 16,5%
Capitalization 16 438 M 3 459 M 3 459 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 5 863
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Duration : Period :
SNGN Romgaz SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 42,65 RON
Average target price 45,10 RON
Spread / Average Target 5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aristotel Marius Jude CEO, Director & General Director
Andrei Bobar Finance Director
Razvan Popescu Chief Financial Officer
Dan Dragos Dragan Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Boiarciuc Adrian Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNGN ROMGAZ SA9.36%3 459
CONOCOPHILLIPS37.99%126 398
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.66%70 584
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED40.43%66 544
CNOOC LIMITED31.01%63 318
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.55%60 974