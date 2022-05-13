SNGN Romgaz : Romgaz Presentation Q1 2022

Romgaz Group (Romgaz or Romgaz Group or The Company) consists of SNGN Romgaz SA as parent company, Filiala de Înmagazinare Gaze Naturale Depogaz Ploieşti SRL (subsidiary owned 100% by Romgaz SA), Depomureş SA (40% owned by Romgaz SA) and SC Agri LNG Project Company SRL (25% owned by Romgaz SA).

This document was prepared by SNGN Romgaz SA for the presentation of the Q/2022 Results (Q1 stands for the 1st Quarter).

All figures included in this presentation are rounded ("round to nearest" method).

