SNGN Romgaz : The final list including the proposals for the election of administrators, according to point 7 of the updated agenda

The final list including the proposals of candidates for the election of members of the Board of Directors of SNGN ROMGAZ SA, according to point 7 on the updated agenda
|
Item
|
Name of the candidate for the
|
Place of residence
|
Professional
|
no.
|
director position
|
|
experience
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Dan Dragoș Drăgan
|
Bucuresti
|
Economist
|
2.
|
Aristotel Marius Jude
|
Medias, Sibiu County
|
MBA Legal Advisor
|
3.
|
Marius-Gabriel Nuț
|
Baciu, Cluj County
|
Economist/Auditor
|
4.
|
Răzvan Brasla
|
Bucuresti
|
Economist
|
5.
|
Gheorghe Silvian Sorici
|
Cisnadie, Sibiu County
|
Economist
|
6.
|
Botond Balázs
|
Medias, Sibiu County
|
Legal Advisor
|
7.
|
Elena-Lorena Stoian
|
Bucuresti
|
Legal Advisor
|
8.
|
Nicolae Petria
|
Selimbar, Sibiu County
|
Economist
|
9.
|
Jansen Petrus Antonius Maria
|
Bar sur Loup, France
|
Economist, PhD
|
10.
|
Stoicovici Ioan
|
Medias, Sibiu County
|
Engineer, natural gas
|
|
|
|
exploitation and use
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 13:46:04 UTC.