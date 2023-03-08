SNGN Romgaz : The final list including the proposals for the election of administrators, according to point 7 of the updated agenda

The final list including the proposals of candidates for the election of members of the Board of Directors of SNGN ROMGAZ SA, according to point 7 on the updated agenda

Item Name of the candidate for the Place of residence Professional no. director position experience 1. Dan Dragoș Drăgan Bucuresti Economist 2. Aristotel Marius Jude Medias, Sibiu County MBA Legal Advisor 3. Marius-Gabriel Nuț Baciu, Cluj County Economist/Auditor 4. Răzvan Brasla Bucuresti Economist 5. Gheorghe Silvian Sorici Cisnadie, Sibiu County Economist 6. Botond Balázs Medias, Sibiu County Legal Advisor 7. Elena-Lorena Stoian Bucuresti Legal Advisor 8. Nicolae Petria Selimbar, Sibiu County Economist 9. Jansen Petrus Antonius Maria Bar sur Loup, France Economist, PhD 10. Stoicovici Ioan Medias, Sibiu County Engineer, natural gas exploitation and use