    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-06
41.95 RON   -1.29%
08:47aSngn Romgaz : The final list including the proposals for the election of administrators, according to point 7 of the updated agenda
PU
08:27aSngn Romgaz : Proposal for the Sindicatul Liber Romgaz Medias to elect an administrator, according to item 7 on the updated agenda
PU
07:07aSngn Romgaz : Mr. Jansen Petrus Antonius Maria proposal for the election of an director, according to item 7 on the updated agenda
PU
SNGN Romgaz : The final list including the proposals for the election of administrators, according to point 7 of the updated agenda

03/08/2023 | 08:47am EST
The final list including the proposals of candidates for the election of members of the Board of Directors of SNGN ROMGAZ SA, according to point 7 on the updated agenda

Item

Name of the candidate for the

Place of residence

Professional

no.

director position

experience

1.

Dan Dragoș Drăgan

Bucuresti

Economist

2.

Aristotel Marius Jude

Medias, Sibiu County

MBA Legal Advisor

3.

Marius-Gabriel Nuț

Baciu, Cluj County

Economist/Auditor

4.

Răzvan Brasla

Bucuresti

Economist

5.

Gheorghe Silvian Sorici

Cisnadie, Sibiu County

Economist

6.

Botond Balázs

Medias, Sibiu County

Legal Advisor

7.

Elena-Lorena Stoian

Bucuresti

Legal Advisor

8.

Nicolae Petria

Selimbar, Sibiu County

Economist

9.

Jansen Petrus Antonius Maria

Bar sur Loup, France

Economist, PhD

10.

Stoicovici Ioan

Medias, Sibiu County

Engineer, natural gas

exploitation and use

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 13:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 13 794 M 2 966 M 2 966 M
Net income 2022 2 719 M 585 M 585 M
Net Debt 2022 634 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,56x
Yield 2022 10,2%
Capitalization 16 168 M 3 476 M 3 476 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 5 971
Free-Float 30,0%
Managers and Directors
Razvan Popescu Chief Executive Officer
Tranbitas Gabriela Chief Financial Officer
Dan Dragos Dragan Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adrian Boiarciuc Director-Information Technology
Gheorghe Silvian Sorici Independent Non-Executive Director
