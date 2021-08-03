SNGN Romgaz : The list of the candidates for the position of interim director

The list with information on the first and last name, place of residence and professional experience of the candidates for the position of interim director
|
Item
|
Name of the candidate for the
|
Place of residence
|
Professional
|
no.
|
director position
|
|
experience
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The list shall be filled in to the extent and in the order of proposed candidates submitted by the shareholders.
Disclaimer
SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 12:42:11 UTC.