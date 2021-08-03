Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SNGN Romgaz SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
SNGN Romgaz : The list of the candidates for the position of interim director

08/03/2021 | 08:43am EDT
The list with information on the first and last name, place of residence and professional experience of the candidates for the position of interim director

Item

Name of the candidate for the

Place of residence

Professional

no.

director position

experience

Note: The list shall be filled in to the extent and in the order of proposed candidates submitted by the shareholders.

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 12:42:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 925 M 1 191 M 1 191 M
Net income 2021 1 699 M 411 M 411 M
Net cash 2021 3 478 M 841 M 841 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,03x
Yield 2021 7,81%
Capitalization 11 948 M 2 887 M 2 890 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 6 126
Free-Float 30,0%
Technical analysis trends SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 31,00 RON
Average target price 34,88 RON
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aristotel Marius Jude Chief Executive Officer & General Director
Andrei Bobar Finance Director
Razvan Popescu Chief Financial Officer
Dan Dragos Dragan Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Boiarciuc Adrian Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNGN ROMGAZ SA10.32%2 887
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.48%74 731
CNOOC LIMITED8.64%44 805
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.61%41 798
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED34.59%39 097
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY24.99%34 727