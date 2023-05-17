SNGN Romgaz : Transcript Conference Call Q1 2023

PRESENTATION OF THE Q1/2023 RESULTS

Conference Call with Investors and Analysts

May 15th, 2023

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen,

Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss the results recorded in the first 3 months of 2023.

We released the Quarterly Report of Romgaz Group at the end of last week, and this includes the presentation of our economic and financial performance, and the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

Also, a presentation of the group activities is available on our website, in the "Investors" Section.

I would like to emphasise some aspects regarding the gas market environment, and also to highlight the group's performance.

A. Let me start with some aspects regarding the market context in the First Quarter of this year:

According to our assessments, natural gas consumption in Romania decreased by 12% year-on-year in Q1; Imported gas volumes recorded a significant decline, reaching an 8% contribution in total consumption, compared to the high weight of 29% reported in the similar period of 2022;

year-on-year in Q1; Imported gas volumes recorded a significant decline, reaching an 8% contribution in total consumption, compared to the high weight of 29% reported in the similar period of 2022; On the Central European Gas Hub, the average reference price dropped by 17% compared to the same period of 2022 according to the data provided by the Romanian Agency for Mineral Resources;

As expected, The Romanian Commodities Exchange (Spot & Forward & Balancing Markets) recorded a weak liquidity due to the regulation in force, with the average price in the period reverting to the level recorded a year before (these prices are considered as of the month of delivery for transactions concluded on this market segment).

B. Regarding the fiscal environment, Romgaz activities continued to be influenced mainly by the Government's Emergency Ordinance No. 27 issued in March 2022, and subsequently amended and supplemented.

The main provisions applicable to gas producers include:

