SNGN Romgaz : Transcript Conference Call Q1 2023

Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss the results recorded in the first 3 months of 2023.
We released the Quarterly Report of Romgaz Group at the end of last week, and this includes the presentation of our economic and financial performance, and the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
Also, a presentation of the group activities is available on our website, in the "Investors" Section.
I would like to emphasise some aspects regarding the gas market environment, and also to highlight the group's performance.
A. Let me start with some aspects regarding the market context in the First Quarter of this year:
According to our assessments, natural gas consumption in Romania decreased by 12% year-on-year in Q1; Imported gas volumes recorded a significant decline, reaching an 8% contribution in total consumption, compared to the high weight of 29% reported in the similar period of 2022;
On the Central European Gas Hub, the average reference price dropped by 17% compared to the same period of 2022 according to the data provided by the Romanian Agency for Mineral Resources;
As expected, The Romanian Commodities Exchange (Spot & Forward & Balancing Markets) recorded a weak liquidity due to the regulation in force, with the average price in the period reverting to the level recorded a year before (these prices are considered as of the month of delivery for transactions concluded on this market segment).
B. Regarding the fiscal environment, Romgaz activities continued to be influenced mainly by the Government's Emergency Ordinance No. 27 issued in March 2022, and subsequently amended and supplemented.
The main provisions applicable to gas producers include:
2
REGULATED gas selling prices of 150 RON/MWh for the gas sold to households' suppliers (starting with April1st, 2022) and directly to (or to suppliers of) heat producers for the production of thermal energy for households (as of Sept 1st, 2022);
For the gas sold at regulated prices, revenues are exempted from the Windfall Profit Tax, and Gas Royalties are computed based on these regulated prices, instead of CEGH reference prices (starting with April1st, 2022);
The Ordinance also states that gas suppliers have CAPPED selling prices for some categories of end-consumers: maximum 310 RON/MWh for households, and maximum 370 RON/MWh for heat producers and for industrial clients with consumption below 50,000 MWh in the previous year;
As of Sept 1st, 2022, energy producers which started operations before this date, are required to contribute to the Energy Transition Fund the full amount exceeding 450 lei/MWh (certain deductions do apply). In addition, gas and energy traders owe contributions to this fund for the profit in excess of 2% over the acquisition price;
Gas storage is also mandatory for gas suppliers and heat producers to secure the maximum between 30% of the estimated consumption of final clients during Nov 2023 - March 2024, and 90% of the underground storages' capacity.
In addition, the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 186 issued in December 2022, imposed for the2022-2023fiscal years a 60% Solidarity Contribution applied to the amount of the annual taxable profit that exceeds by 20% the average value of taxable profits recorded during2018-2021.
C. Regarding the operational and financial performance recorded by Romgaz Group in the first 3 months of 2023, we can point out the following aspects:
1. Natural gas production amounted to 1.24 billion cm, as we succeeded to exceed by 0.7% our quarterly budget. The output was at a 5% adjustment from the high level recorded in Q1 2022, and also 1% below Q4 2022.
We continue to take efficient measures to develop our onshore gas output, and here I could mention only a few specific activities, such as: workover and recompletion programs in inactive or low productivity wells, continuous rehabilitation projects of the main mature gas fields, optimization of the gas field production, and completion of investment to extend production infrastructure and connect new wells to this infrastructure.
Regarding the investments made in our gas production facilities, I can mention that: we completed the works at surface facilities to stream into production 5 wells, and are in progress with investments at surface facilities to stream into production other 14 wells. Also, we performed intervention works at a total number of 40 production wells.
3
Our position on the Romanian gas market continues to be significant:we achieved a market share of 38% of total gas delivered in Romania - higher compared to the same period of 2022, and we held almost 42% of the consumption covered fromdomestically-producedgas, according to our estimates.
With respect toGas Sales to third parties, volumes declined by 5.3% y/y in Q1, representing nevertheless a better performance than the drop of the domestic gas consumption over the period, as I mentioned earlier;
Compared to the 4th Quarter of last year, we succeeded to record an increase of 6.8% in the gas volumes sold in Q1 this year.
"Total Revenues from the Gas Sold" amounted to RON 2.57 billion - lower by 25% compared to the historical height recorded last year - as a result of a lower average realised gas selling price. Compared to Q4, Total Gas Revenues were elevated by 26% quarter-on-quarter due to higher volumes and prices.
"Total Revenues from Storage Services" grew by 71% year-on-year to RON 151 million, mainly due to higher revenues from capacity reservation and withdrawal services.
"Revenues from Electricity" added RON 121 million, well below the level reported last year - as a result of production lower by 6% and fiscal frame regarding prices higher than 450 RON/MWh.
Overall in Q1 2023, we recorded "Total Revenues" of RON 2.91 billion, 26% below from the historical quarterly height reported in Q1 last year.
If we compare with Q4 2022, we can note that "Total Revenues" recorded a positive performance, with a 14% increase in Q1 this year.
On the expenses side, the main 2 taxesincluded in the "Other expenses" item in the P&L statement recorded a decline, with a positive effect:
"Windfall Profit tax" amounted to RON 477 million, on lower gas prices and volumes sold;
"Gas and UGS Royalties" totaled RON 150 million, mostly due to lower gas prices on CEGH and in Romania, and lower production as well;
The Solidarity Contribution - which is recorded as a tax expense starting Q4 - amounted to RON 538 million.
Altogether these 3 taxes represented a substantial expense of 1.16 billion RON, and accounted for 40% of Total Revenues in Q1 2023 (albeit lower compared to the 59% weight recorded in Q1 2022).
9. Bottom line, we reported Net Profit at the high level of RON 970 million, at a marginal decrease of 1%year-on-year.
4
Compared to the previous quarter, the Net Profit in Q1 2023 was higher over 3 times, as the Solidarity Contribution due for the entire year 2022 was fully expensed in Q4.
10. All Profitability Rates recorded a strong advance in Q1 2023:
EBITDA margin reached 64.7%, and EBIT margin at 59.9% - both rates being more than double year-on-year, and NP margin stood at the high level of 33.3%.
On the capex side, ROMGAZ Group invested a total amount of RON 223 million in Q1/2023, split 58% in equipment upgrade, 16% in the storage segment, 12% in geological exploration, 12% represented the investment in Romgaz Black Sea Limited, and the 2% balance in the electricity segment.
With respect to the Strategic Objectives of Romgaz, we remind that these include the development of our onshore and offshore hydrocarbon resources and reserves portfolio - focused on resilient hydrocarbons, the production of energy with low CO2 emissions, and also mitigation of the effects of climate changes.
As a latest development, on May 10th the Shareholders Meeting approved the Settlement Agreement between Romgaz and Duro Felguera, and on April 3rd the Procurement Contract has been signed - with the objective to finalise the works and commission the new power plant located in Iernut.
In the end of this presentation, I would like to mention the approval of dividends to be paid this year. On April 26th, the Shareholders Meeting decided upon Total Gross Dividends of RON 1.32 billion - or a Total Gross Dividend per Share of RON 3.42, resulting in a Total Payout Ratio of 52% for the last year.
Dividends will be paid to shareholders in the registry on July 6th, and will be distributed during July.
With this, I would like to close our presentation and thank you for your attention!