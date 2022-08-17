SNGN Romgaz : Transcript cf call H1 2022 Results August 16, 2022.pdf

FOR THE DISCUSSION OF H1/Q2 2022 RESULTS

Mr Razvan POPESCU, CFO:

PRESENTATION OF H1/Q2 2022 Results

August 16, 2022

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen,

Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss the results recorded by Romgaz Group in the First-Half of 2022.

We released the Board of Directors Report last Friday, and this comprises a detailed presentation of our economic and operational performance, and the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

Also, an overall presentation of the group is available on our website, in the "Investors" Section.

I will start by highlighting some aspects of the gas market environment in the First Half of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year:

We estimate that natural gas consumption in Romania decreased by 13% year-on- year, while imported gas volumes advanced and reached 29% of consumption.

In Q2 alone, gas consumption declined by almost 19%, with imports maintaining a steady quarterly weight, according to our estimates. It is worth to note that compared to other European countries, Romania enjoys a high independence of gas imports, as consumption presently relies heavily on the domestic production.

Regarding transactions on the Romanian Commodities Exchange, the Wholesale Average Price was higher over 5 times in H1 2022 compared to the same period of 2021; these prices are considered as of the month of delivery for transactions concluded on this market segment.

The average reference price on the Central European Gas Hub, in the first 6 months also increased over 5 times year-on-year according to data provided by the Romanian Agency for Mineral Resources.

Regarding the gas & energy sector legislation in Romania, our activity was influenced by 2 main regulations in H1 2022: the GRP (Gas Release Program) and Governmental Emergency Ordinance no 27 / 2022.

In the GRP, according to ANRE's Order no 143 / 2020 , large gas producers had the obligation to offer 40% of the previous year' gas production on centralized markets, with a minimum discount of 5% from the previous 60-days average price of standardized products. The Program started on July 1, 2020, and was suspended

on April 1, 2022, by the GEO no 27 / 2022.

