SNGN Romgaz : Transcript conference call 9M 2022

I will start with some aspects regarding the gas market context in the first 9 Months of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year:
According to our assessments, natural gas consumption in Romania declined by 14% year-on-year, while gas imports grew and reached 31% of consumption;
In Q3 alone, gas consumption decreased roughly by the same pace, while imports were flat y/y in volume and thus increased their weight to 43%, according to our estimates. It is worth to note that compared to other European countries, gas consumption in Romania relies heavily on the domestic output;
Regarding transactions on the Romanian Commodities Exchange, the Monthly Average of Wholesale Gas Prices (Spot & Forward Markets) increased over 6 times in 9 Months 2022 compared to 2021; these prices are considered as of the month of delivery for transactions concluded on this market segment;
On the Central European Gas Hub, the average monthly reference price also advanced over 6 times year-on-year in 9 Months 2022, according to data provided by the Romanian Agency for Mineral Resources.
B. Regarding the fiscal framework in the first 9 Months of 2022, Romgaz operations were influenced mainly by the Governmental Emergency Ordinances no 27 and no 119 / 2022, and by the Gas Release Program.
The GEO no 27 / 2022 and GEO no 119/2022 comprise provisionseffective during April 1, 2022 and August 31, 2023.
Main provisions applicable to gas producers include:
REGULATED gas selling prices of 150 RON/MWh for the gas contracted for households, and 250 RON/MWh for the gas contracted with thermal plants to produce thermal energy for households; starting with Sept 1, 2022 and until end- August 2023, the price of 150 RON/MWh applies to both categories;
Exemption of Windfall Profit Tax for revenues from the gas sold at regulated prices, and computation of Gas Royalties based on these prices instead on CEGH prices.
The mentioned Ordinances also state that gas suppliers have CAPPED selling prices for some categories of final-clients, as follows: maximum 310 RON/MWh for households, and maximum 370 RON/MWh for thermal plants and for industrial clients with a 2021 annual consumption below 50,000 MWh.
For the energy market, the Ordinances also impose pricing levels, and an 80% windfall profit tax was enforced for energy producers during April 1 and end-August 2022.
Starting with Sept 1, 2022, energy producers which started operations before this date, energy traders and gas traders are required to contribute to the Energy Transition Fund.
Gas storage is also mandatory for gas suppliers and thermal plants to assure 30% of households consumption during April 2022 and Oct 2023.
Regarding the Gas Release Programme (GRP),this is suspended during April 1 and December 31, 2022 by the GEO no 27.
C. We continue this presentation by highlighting the operational and financial performance recorded by Romgaz Group in the first 9 Months of 2022:
1. Natural gas production was reported at 3.69 billion of cm, with a marginal adjustment of 0.5% compared to the same period of 2021.
We continued our efficient measures to support production development, and here I could mention: optimization of wells operation, extension of rehabilitation projects in the main mature gas reservoirs, workover and recompletion operations at inactive or low-flows wells, and completion of investment to extend production infrastructure and connect new wells to this infrastructure.
We also continued to make investments in our gas production facilities: (1) we put into operation the Gas Dehydration Plant in Coşereni in Q2 - an investment of RON 31 million; (2) we completed 1 production well, 4 wells are in drilling- acquisition process, and for 3 wells - design is in progress; (3) we finalized 9 surface facilities, other 8 are in construction, and 19 are in different preparation stages; and (4) we performed recompletion, reactivation and repairs for 161 production wells.
Please also note that an external audit of our gas portfolio was finalised by DeGolyer & MacNaughton, US, at the end of June. The audit states total Gas Reserves of 65.9 bcm, and total Gas Resources of 55.9 bcm as of December 31, 2021.
We improved even more our already significant position on the gas market: our market share climbed to almost 51% of total deliveries in Romania, and we reached as much as 73% of consumption covered from domestic gas, according to our estimates.
Regarding "Gas Sales" to third parties, volume of our own gas delivered to the market was flat year-on-year. "Total Gas Sales" declined by 6.2% y/y, as a result of lower volume of gas acquired and resold.
"Total Revenues from the Gas Sold" were again record-high at RON 9.28 billion
- over 3.1 times year-on-year - supported by the favourable market environment which led to a significant increase in our average realised gas selling price.
The Electricity Segment had a very good contribution, with Revenues from Electricity at a historical height of RON 1,009 million - almost 7x times y/y, reflecting the high energy demand and elevated prices on centralised markets, as well as almost double production.
"Revenues from Storage Services" added RON 324 million - higher by 66% year- on-year, mainly due to higher revenues from capacity reservation and also higher injection services.
Overall, we reported "Total Revenues" of RON 10.81 billion,over 3 times higheryear-on-year- at a historical record.
On the expenses side, we can mention that: (1) "Windfall Profit tax" increased over 13 times year-on-year to RON 4.75 billion (from RON 364 million in 2021), and (2) "Total Royalties" rose over 3 times to RON 1.49 billion.
Adding the contribution to the Energy Transition fund, altogether these 3 taxes reached the substantial amount of RON 6.36 billion, almost 9 times higher compared to 2021.
Expenses with these 3 taxes accounted for almost 60% of Total Revenues over the first 9 Months of 2022 (compared to only 20% a year before).
Bottom line, Net Profit was record-high at RON 2.24 billion, elevated by 94% compared to the same period of 2021.
10.Although impacted by substantial tax expenses, our Profitability rates continued to be strong: EBITDA margin at 26.8%, and NP margin at 20.7%.
