SNGN Romgaz : Transcript conference call 9M 2022

B. Regarding the fiscal framework in the first 9 Months of 2022, Romgaz operations were influenced mainly by the Governmental Emergency Ordinances no 27 and no 119 / 2022, and by the Gas Release Program.

On the Central European Gas Hub, the average monthly reference price also advanced over 6 times

Regarding transactions on the Romanian Commodities Exchange, the Monthly Average of Wholesale Gas Prices (Spot & Forward Markets) increased over 6 times in 9 Months 2022 compared to 2021; these prices are considered as of the month of delivery for transactions concluded on this market segment;

According to our assessments, natural gas consumption in Romania declined by 14%

I will start with some aspects regarding the gas market context in the first 9 Months of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year:

Main provisions applicable to gas producers include:

REGULATED gas selling prices of 150 RON/MWh for the gas contracted for households, and 250 RON/MWh for the gas contracted with thermal plants to produce thermal energy for households; starting with Sept 1, 2022 and until end- August 2023, the price of 150 RON/MWh applies to both categories;

Exemption of Windfall Profit Tax for revenues from the gas sold at regulated prices, and computation of Gas Royalties based on these prices instead on CEGH prices.

The mentioned Ordinances also state that gas suppliers have CAPPED selling prices for some categories of final-clients, as follows: maximum 310 RON/MWh for households, and maximum 370 RON/MWh for thermal plants and for industrial clients with a 2021 annual consumption below 50,000 MWh.

For the energy market, the Ordinances also impose pricing levels, and an 80% windfall profit tax was enforced for energy producers during April 1 and end-August 2022.

Starting with Sept 1, 2022, energy producers which started operations before this date, energy traders and gas traders are required to contribute to the Energy Transition Fund.

Gas storage is also mandatory for gas suppliers and thermal plants to assure 30% of households consumption during April 2022 and Oct 2023.

Regarding the Gas Release Programme (GRP), this is suspended during April 1 and December 31, 2022 by the GEO no 27.

C. We continue this presentation by highlighting the operational and financial performance recorded by Romgaz Group in the first 9 Months of 2022:

1. Natural gas production was reported at 3.69 billion of cm, with a marginal adjustment of 0.5% compared to the same period of 2021.

We continued our efficient measures to support production development, and here I could mention: optimization of wells operation, extension of rehabilitation projects in the main mature gas reservoirs, workover and recompletion operations at inactive or low-flows wells, and completion of investment to extend production infrastructure and connect new wells to this infrastructure.

We also continued to make investments in our gas production facilities: (1) we put into operation the Gas Dehydration Plant in Coşereni in Q2 - an investment of RON 31 million; (2) we completed 1 production well, 4 wells are in drilling- acquisition process, and for 3 wells - design is in progress; (3) we finalized 9 surface facilities, other 8 are in construction, and 19 are in different preparation stages; and (4) we performed recompletion, reactivation and repairs for 161 production wells.

