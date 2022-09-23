SNGN Romgaz : Voting results within the EGMS September 22, 2022

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
Voting results
of the Extraodinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A. on September 22, 2022
In compliance with the provisions of art. 209 Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations of the Financial Supervisory Authority, S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - a company managed in an one-tier system, incorporated and operating under the laws of Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, with a subscribed and paid up share capital of lei 385,422,400, divided in 385,422,400 registered shares, with a nominal value of leu 1 per each share (hereinafter referred to as "ROMGAZ" or the "Company"), hereby announces the voting results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as "EGMS") held on September 22, 2022, on first meeting, under valid legal conditions, at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, having the following:
A. Situation of shares and voting rights on the date of the EGMS
Share capital: lei 385,422,400
Nominal value per share: leu 1
Voting right per share: 1
Type of share: registered shares
Total number of shares: 385,422,400
Voting shares: 385,422,400
Total number of votes exercisable: 385,422,400
-
Voting results of EGMS on September 22, 2022
Item 1 on the agenda "Approve change the company's name ExxonMobil Exploration and
Production Romania Limited to Romgaz Black Sea Limited"
|
Capital social: 385.422.400 lei
|
S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.
|
551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4
|
CIF: RO 14056826
|
Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România
|
Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001
|
Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020
|
Fax: 004-0269-846901
|
RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş
|
E-mail: secretariat@romgaz.ro
|
|
RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş
|
www.romgaz.ro
The resolution approved for item 1 on the agenda is as follows:
"Approves:
-
change the company's name from ExxonMobil Exploration and Production
Romania Limited in ROMGAZ BLACK SEA LIMITED;
-
amendment of Article 1 in the Articles of Incorporation of ExxonMobile Exploration and Production Romania Limited as follows: "The name of the company is ROMGAZ BLACK SEA LIMITED".
326,807,865 votes were validly casted representing 84.7921% from the sharecapital of which:
-
326,807,865 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted;
-
0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted. 58,614,535 votes were not casted representing 15.2079% from the sharecapital.
Item 2 on the agenda "Authorise the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"
The resolution approved for item 2 on the agenda is as follows:
"Authorizes the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders".
326,807,865 votes were validly casted representing 84.7921% from the sharecapital of which:
-
326,807,865 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted;
-
0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted. 58,614,535 votes were not casted representing 15.2079% from the sharecapital.
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Dan Dragos Dragan
Secretary of the meeting
Craita Bucheru
Technical secretary
Anca Antal