SNGN Romgaz : Voting results within the EGMS September 22, 2022

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

Voting results

of the Extraodinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A. on September 22, 2022

In compliance with the provisions of art. 209 Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations of the Financial Supervisory Authority, S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - a company managed in an one-tier system, incorporated and operating under the laws of Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, with a subscribed and paid up share capital of lei 385,422,400, divided in 385,422,400 registered shares, with a nominal value of leu 1 per each share (hereinafter referred to as "ROMGAZ" or the "Company"), hereby announces the voting results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as "EGMS") held on September 22, 2022, on first meeting, under valid legal conditions, at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, having the following:

A. Situation of shares and voting rights on the date of the EGMS

Share capital: lei 385,422,400

Nominal value per share: leu 1

Voting right per share: 1

Type of share: registered shares

Total number of shares: 385,422,400

Voting shares: 385,422,400

Total number of votes exercisable: 385,422,400

Voting results of EGMS on September 22, 2022

Item 1 on the agenda "Approve change the company's name ExxonMobil Exploration and

Production Romania Limited to Romgaz Black Sea Limited"