SNGN Romgaz : Voting results within the OGMS April 28, 2022

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A.

Voting results

of the Odinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A. on April 28, 2022

In compliance with the provisions of art. 209 Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations of the Financial Supervisory Authority, S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - a company managed in an one-tier system, incorporated and operating under the laws of Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, with a subscribed and paid up share capital of lei 385,422,400, divided in 385,422,400 registered shares, with a nominal value of leu 1 per each share (hereinafter referred to as "ROMGAZ" or the "Company"), hereby announces the voting results of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as "OGMS") held on April 28, 2022, on first meeting, under valid legal conditions, at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, having the following:

A.

Situation of shares and voting rights on the date of the OGMS

Share capital: lei 385,422,400 Nominal value per share: leu 1 Voting right per share: 1

Type of share: registered shares

Total number of shares: 385,422,400

Voting shares: 385,422,400

Total number of votes exercisable: 385,422,400

At the at the first convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2022, 1:00 pm (Romania time), shareholders casted their vote, holding a number of 328,271,598 shares, representing 85.1719% of the total number of shares, according to shareholder's list communicated by Depozitarul Central on April 18, 2022, reference date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (statutory quorum) and 85.1719% from the total voting rights.

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei CIF: RO 14056826

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.

551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4 Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020 Fax: 004-0269-846901 E-mail:secretariat@romgaz.rowww.romgaz.ro

B. Voting results of OGMS on April 28, 2022

Item 1 on the agenda "Consolidated Board of Directors' Report on the activity performed in 2021"

The resolution approved for item 1 on the agenda are as follows:

"Takes note of the Consolidated Board of Directors' Report on the activity performed in 2021".

This resolution is approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.

The votes were recorded as follows: 328,271,598 votes were validly casted representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital of which:

- 328,271,598 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted,

- 0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted,

- 0 votes "abstain" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.

Item 2 on the agenda "Report of the Independent Auditor Ernst & Young Assurance Services S.R.L. on the Annual Individual Financial Statements of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. for the year ended on December 31, 2021"

The resolution approved for item 2 on the agenda is as follows:

"Takes note of the Report of the Independent Auditor Ernst & Young Assurance Services S.R.L. on the Annual Individual Financial Statements of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. for the year ended on December 31, 2021".

This resolution is approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.

The votes were recorded as follows: 328,271,598 votes were validly casted representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital of which:

- 328,271,598 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted,

- 0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted,

- 0 votes "abstain" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.

Item 3 on the agenda "Report of the Independent Auditor Ernst & Young Assurance Services S.R.L. on the Consolidated Financial Statements of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. Group for the year ended on December 31, 2021"

The resolution approved for item 3 on the agenda is as follows:

"Takes note of the Report of the Independent Auditor Ernst & Young Assurance Services S.R.L. on the Consolidated Financial Statements of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. Group for the year ended on December 31, 2021".

This resolution is approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.

The votes were recorded as follows: 328,271,598 votes were validly casted representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital of which:

- 328,271,598 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted,

- 0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted,

- 0 votes "abstain" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.

Item 4 on the agenda "Approve the Annual Individual Financial Statements of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. for the year ended on December 31, 2021 prepared in compliance with the Order of the Ministry for Public Finances no. 2844/2016"

The resolution approved for item 4 on the agenda are as follows:

"Approves the Annual Individual Financial Statements of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. for the year ended on December 31, 2021 prepared in compliance with the Order of the Ministry for Public Finances no. 2844/2016".

This resolution is approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.

The votes were recorded as follows: 328,271,598 votes were validly casted representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital of which:

- 328,271,598 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted,

- 0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted,

- 0 votes "abstain" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.

Item 5 on the agenda "Approve the Consolidated Financial Statements of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. Group for the year ended on December 31, 2021 prepared in compliance with the Order of the Ministry for Public Finances no. 2844/2016"

The resolution approved for item 5 on the agenda is as follows:

"Approves the Consolidated Financial Statements of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. Group for the year ended on December 31, 2021 prepared in compliance with the Order of the Ministry for Public Finances no. 2844/2016".

This resolution is approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.

The votes were recorded as follows: 328,271,598 votes were validly casted representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital of which:

- 328,271,598 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted,

- 0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted,

- 0 votes "abstain" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.

Item 6 on the agenda " Approve the net profit distribution for 2021"

The resolution approved for item 6 on the agenda is as follows:

Approves the distribution of net profit achieved by S.N.G.N. "ROMGAZ"- S.A. in 2021, as follows: I Indicators YEAR 2021 Value (RON) 0 1 2 A Gross result of the financial year 2,201,960,854.70 B Current income tax 228,911,106.00 B. 1 Specific activities tax 21,821.00 C Revenue from deferred income tax 15,111,593.36 C.1 Deferred income tax 25,630,284.14 D Net result of the financial year [A-B-B1+C-C.1], (accounting profit after income tax), including: 1,962,509,236.92 a) Legal reserves 0.00 b) Other reserves representing fiscal facilities provided by law (Law No. 227/2015-Article 22) 50,005,022.74 c) Coverage of losses in retained earnings from previous years accounting errors (in accordance with Article 1, paragraph (1), c) of GO No. 64/2001) c1) Set up of own financing sources for co-financed projects from external loans (in accordance with Article 1, paragraph (1), c^1 of GO No. 64/2001) d) Other distributions as provided by special laws E Remaining net profit to be distributed (D-a-b-c-c1-d) 1,912,504,214.18 e) Employees' participation to profit (in accordance with Article 1, paragraph (1), e) of GO No. 64/2001) 35,777,113.00 f) Dividends due to shareholders (approx. 71.61% of net profit to be distributed (E + e)) 1,395,229,088.00 f1) - dividends for the state budget (50.13%) 976,759,549.60 f2) - dividends for other shareholders (21.48%) 418,469,538.40 - dividend/share (RON/share) 3.62 g) Profit for setting up own financing sources (E-f) 517,275,126.18 * TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS (b+f+g) 1,962,509,236.92

This resolution is approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.

The votes were recorded as follows: 328,271,598 votes were validly casted representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital of which:

- 328,271,598 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted,

- 0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted,

- 0 votes "abstain" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.

Item 7 on the agenda "Approve the gross dividend per share distributed from retained earnings"

The resolution approved for item 7 on the agenda is as follows:

"Approves the gross dividend of RON 3.62 per share, distributed from the net profit achieved in 2021".

This resolution is approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.

The votes were recorded as follows: 328,271,598 votes were validly casted representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital of which:

- 328,271,598 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted,

- 0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted,

- 0 votes "abstain" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.

Item 8 on the agenda "Approve distribution of amounts from retained earnings related to assets financed from the development quota"

The resolution approved for item 8 on the agenda is as follows:

"Approves the distribution of retained earnings representing the value of fixed asset depreciation and fixed assets and investment projects abandoned during the reporting year financed from the "expenditure quota required for development and modernization of natural gas production" source in accordance with GD No. 168/1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented, as follows:

a. the amount of RON 69,376,032.00 as dividends;

b. the amount of RON 22,951,611.88, for own financing sources".

This resolution is approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.

The votes were recorded as follows: 328,271,598 votes were validly casted representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital of which:

- 328,271,598 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted,

- 0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted,

- 0 votes "abstain" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.

Item 9 on the agenda "Approve the gross dividend per share distributed from retained earnings"

The resolution approved for item 9 on the agenda is as follows:

"Approves the gross dividend of RON 0.18 per share, distributed from retained earnings".

This resolution is approved with 328,271,598 votes representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.

The votes were recorded as follows: 328,271,598 votes were validly casted representing 85.1719% from the sharecapital of which: