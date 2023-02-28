SNGN Romgaz : Voting results within the OGMS February 27, 2023
02/28/2023 | 04:15am EST
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
Voting results
of the Odinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A. on February 27, 2023
In compliance with the provisions of art. 209 Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations of the Financial Supervisory Authority, S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.
a company managed in an one-tier system, incorporated and operating under the laws of Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, with a subscribed and paid up share capital of lei 385,422,400, divided in 385,422,400 registered shares, with a nominal value of leu 1 per each share (hereinafter referred to as "ROMGAZ" or the "Company"), hereby announces the voting results of the Ordinary General
Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as "OGMS") held on February 27, 2023, on first meeting, under valid legal conditions, at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, having the following:
A. Situation of shares and voting rights on the date of the OGMS
Share capital: lei 385,422,400
Nominal value per share: leu 1
Voting right per share: 1
Type of share: registered shares
Total number of shares: 385,422,400
Voting shares: 385,422,400
Total number of votes exercisable: 385,422,400
Voting results of OGMS on February 27, 2023
Item 1 on the agenda "Ratification of Gas Sale Contract No. VG2/2023 concluded between
S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. and Societatea Electrocentrale București S.A."
The resolution approved for item 1 on the agenda is as follows:
"Ratifies the Natural Gas Sales Contract No. VG2/2023 concluded between S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. and Societatea Electrocentrale Bucureşti S.A.".
318,688,341 votes were validly casted representing 82.6855% from the sharecapital of which:
318,688,341 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted;
0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.
66,734,059 votes were not casted representing 17.3145% from the sharecapital of which 10,600,769 abstentions from exercising the right to vote.
Item 2 on the agenda "Note on some significant transactions with affiliates concluded by
S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. with banks during December 1, 2022 - January 18, 2023"
The resolution approved for item 2 on the agenda is as follows:
"Takes note of the Report regarding the transactions concluded by S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. with affiliated parties during 1st December 2022 - 18 of January 2023, pursuant to art. 52 par. (3) of GEO No. 109/2011".
329,289,110 votes were validly casted representing 85.4359% from the sharecapital of which:
329,289,110 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted;
0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted. 56,133,290 votes were not casted representing 14.5641% from the sharecapital.
Item 3 on the agenda "Authorise the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"
The resolution approved for item 3 on the agenda is as follows:
"Authorises the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders".
329,289,110 votes were validly casted representing 85.4359% from the sharecapital of which:
329,289,110 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted;
0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted. 56,133,290 votes were not casted representing 14.5641% from the sharecapital.
