SNGN Romgaz : Voting results within the OGMS February 27, 2023

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

Voting results

of the Odinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A. on February 27, 2023

In compliance with the provisions of art. 209 Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations of the Financial Supervisory Authority, S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.

a company managed in an one-tier system, incorporated and operating under the laws of Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, with a subscribed and paid up share capital of lei 385,422,400, divided in 385,422,400 registered shares, with a nominal value of leu 1 per each share (hereinafter referred to as "ROMGAZ" or the " Company "), hereby announces the voting results of the Ordinary General

Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as " OGMS ") held on February 27, 2023, on first meeting, under valid legal conditions, at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5 th floor, having the following:

A. Situation of shares and voting rights on the date of the OGMS

Share capital: lei 385,422,400

Nominal value per share: leu 1

Voting right per share: 1

Type of share: registered shares

Total number of shares: 385,422,400

Voting shares: 385,422,400

Total number of votes exercisable: 385,422,400

Voting results of OGMS on February 27, 2023

Item 1 on the agenda "Ratification of Gas Sale Contract No. VG2/2023 concluded between

S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. and Societatea Electrocentrale București S.A."

The resolution approved for item 1 on the agenda is as follows:

"Ratifies the Natural Gas Sales Contract No. VG2/2023 concluded between S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. and Societatea Electrocentrale Bucureşti S.A.".

318,688,341 votes were validly casted representing 82.6855% from the sharecapital of which:

318,688,341 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted;

0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.

66,734,059 votes were not casted representing 17.3145% from the sharecapital of which 10,600,769 abstentions from exercising the right to vote.