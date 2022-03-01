SNGN Romgaz : Voting results within the OGMS February 28, 2022

At the at the first convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 28, 2022, 1:00 pm (Romania time), shareholders casted their vote, holding a number of 307,172,889 shares, representing 79.6977% of the total number of shares, according to shareholder's list communicated by Depozitarul Central on February 17, 2022, reference date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (statutory quorum) and 79.6977% from the total voting rights.

Voting right per share: 1

Nominal value per share: leu 1

A. Situation of shares and voting rights on the date of the OGMS

5th floor, having the following:

In compliance with the provisions of art. 209 Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations of the Financial Supervisory Authority, S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - a company managed in an one-tier system, incorporated and operating under the laws of Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, with a subscribed and paid up share capital of lei 385,422,400, divided in 385,422,400 registered shares, with a nominal value of leu 1 per each share (hereinafter referred to as "ROMGAZ" or the "Company"), hereby announces the voting results of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as "OGMS") held on February 28, 2022, on first meeting, under valid legal conditions, at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street,

of the Odinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Voting results of OGMS on February 28, 2022

Item 1 on the agenda "Approval of Romgaz Individual Income and Expenditure Budget for 2022"

The resolution approved for item 1 on the agenda are as follows:

"Approves S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. 2022 individual Income and Expenditure Budget".

This resolution is approved with 306,992,334 votes representing 79.6509% from the sharecapital and 99.9412% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.

The votes were recorded as follows:

307,172,889 votes were validly casted representing 79.6977% from the sharecapital of which:

306,992,334 votes "for" representing 99.9412% from the total votes validly casted,

0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted,

180,555 votes "abstain" representing 0,0588% from the total votes validly casted.

Item 2 on the agenda "Presentation of Romgaz Group Consolidated Income and

Expenditure Budget for 2022"

The resolution approved for item 2 on the agenda is as follows:

"Takes note of Romgaz S.A. Group consolidated Income and Expenditure Budget for 2022".

This resolution is approved with 306,992,334 votes representing 79.6509% from the sharecapital and 99.9412% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.

The votes were recorded as follows:

307,172,889 votes were validly casted representing 79.6977% from the sharecapital of which:

306,992,334 votes "for" representing 99.9412% from the total votes validly casted,

0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted,

180,555 votes "abstain" representing 0,0588% from the total votes validly casted.

Item 3 on the agenda "Ratification/Approval of Contracts on Transferring Gas

Quantities covered by the Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement No. 8/2016, as modified and supplemented by subsequent Addenda, concluded with Compania Municipala Termoenergetica Bucuresti and S.C. Vest-Energo S.A."

2