SNGN Romgaz : Voting results within the OGMS January 12, 2023

The resolution approved for item 1 on the agenda is as follows:

"Approves extension of the term of office of interim board members appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 7 of September 13, 2022, by two months from the expiration date, namely as of January 15, 2023 until March 15, 2023".

314,937,670 votes were validly casted representing 81.7123% from the sharecapital of which:

279,726,718 votes "for" representing 88.8197% from the total votes validly casted;

35,210,952 votes "against" representing 11.1803% from the total votes validly casted. 70,484,730 votes were not casted representing 18.2877% from the sharecapital, of which 20,795,716 abstentions from exercising the right to vote.

Item 2 on the agenda "Approve the form of the addendum to the contract of mandate that extends by two months the mandate term of interim board members appointed by the Decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders no. 7 of September 13, 2022"

The resolution approved for item 2 on the agenda is as follows:

"Approves the addendum to the contract of mandate, extending the term of office of interim board members, appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 7 of September 13, 2022, according to the attachment".

320,622,949 votes were validly casted representing 83.1874% from the sharecapital of which:

285,411,997 votes "for" representing 89.0180% from the total votes validly casted;

35,210,952 votes "against" representing 10.9820% from the total votes validly casted. 64,799,451 votes were not casted representing 16.8126% from the sharecapital, of which 15,110,437 abstentions from exercising the right to vote.

Item 3 on the agenda "Mandate the representative of the majority shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, to sign the addenda extending the term of interim board members appointed by the Decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders no. 7 of September 13, 2022".

The resolution approved for item 3 on the agenda is as follows:

"Authorizes the representative of the majority shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, to sign the addenda related to extending the contract term of interim board members appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 7 of September 13, 2022".

320,622,949 votes were validly casted representing 83.1874% from the sharecapital of which:

285,411,997 votes "for" representing 89.0180% from the total votes validly casted;

35,210,952 votes "against" representing 10.9820% from the total votes validly casted. 64,799,451 votes were not casted representing 16.8126% from the sharecapital, of which 15,110,437 abstentions from exercising the right to vote.

Item 4 on the agenda "Authorise the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"

The resolution approved for item 4 on the agenda is as follows:

"Authorizes the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders".