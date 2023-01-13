SNGN Romgaz : Voting results within the OGMS January 12, 2023
01/13/2023 | 04:30am EST
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
Voting results
of the Odinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A. on January 12, 2023
In compliance with the provisions of art. 209 Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations of the Financial Supervisory Authority, S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.
a company managed in an one-tier system, incorporated and operating under the laws of Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, with a subscribed and paid up share capital of lei 385,422,400, divided in 385,422,400 registered shares, with a nominal value of leu 1 per each share (hereinafter referred to as "ROMGAZ" or the "Company"), hereby announces the voting results of the Ordinary General
Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as "OGMS") held on January 12, 2023, on first meeting, under valid legal conditions, at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, having the following:
A. Situation of shares and voting rights on the date of the OGMS
Share capital: lei 385,422,400
Nominal value per share: leu 1
Voting right per share: 1
Type of share: registered shares
Total number of shares: 385,422,400
Voting shares: 385,422,400
Total number of votes exercisable: 385,422,400
Voting results of OGMS on January 12, 2023
Item 1 on the agenda "Approve extension of the mandate term for interim board members appointed by the Decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders no. 7 of September 13, 2022, by two months after the expiration date"
The resolution approved for item 1 on the agenda is as follows:
"Approves extension of the term of office of interim board members appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 7 of September 13, 2022, by two months from the expiration date, namely as of January 15, 2023 until March 15, 2023".
314,937,670 votes were validly casted representing 81.7123% from the sharecapital of which:
279,726,718 votes "for" representing 88.8197% from the total votes validly casted;
35,210,952 votes "against" representing 11.1803% from the total votes validly casted. 70,484,730 votes were not casted representing 18.2877% from the sharecapital, of which 20,795,716 abstentions from exercising the right to vote.
Item 2 on the agenda "Approve the form of the addendum to the contract of mandate that extends by two months the mandate term of interim board members appointed by the Decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders no. 7 of September 13, 2022"
The resolution approved for item 2 on the agenda is as follows:
"Approves the addendum to the contract of mandate, extending the term of office of interim board members, appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 7 of September 13, 2022, according to the attachment".
320,622,949 votes were validly casted representing 83.1874% from the sharecapital of which:
285,411,997 votes "for" representing 89.0180% from the total votes validly casted;
35,210,952 votes "against" representing 10.9820% from the total votes validly casted. 64,799,451 votes were not casted representing 16.8126% from the sharecapital, of which 15,110,437 abstentions from exercising the right to vote.
Item 3 on the agenda "Mandate the representative of the majority shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, to sign the addenda extending the term of interim board members appointed by the Decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders no. 7 of September 13, 2022".
The resolution approved for item 3 on the agenda is as follows:
"Authorizes the representative of the majority shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, to sign the addenda related to extending the contract term of interim board members appointed by OGMS Resolution No. 7 of September 13, 2022".
320,622,949 votes were validly casted representing 83.1874% from the sharecapital of which:
285,411,997 votes "for" representing 89.0180% from the total votes validly casted;
35,210,952 votes "against" representing 10.9820% from the total votes validly casted. 64,799,451 votes were not casted representing 16.8126% from the sharecapital, of which 15,110,437 abstentions from exercising the right to vote.
Item 4 on the agenda "Authorise the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"
The resolution approved for item 4 on the agenda is as follows:
"Authorizes the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders".
335,733,386 votes were validly casted representing 87.1079% from the sharecapital of which:
335,733,386 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted;
0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted. 49,689,014 votes were not casted representing 12.8921% from the sharecapital.
