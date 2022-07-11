SNGN Romgaz : Voting results within the OGMS July 8, 2022

Voting results of OGMS on July 8, 2022

Item 1 on the agenda "Elect one interim board member"

The resolution approved for item 1 on the agenda is as follows:

"Mr. Metea Virgil Marius resident in Livezeni, Mures County, professional qualification engineer, is elected as interim board member of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.".

This resolution is approved with 286,435,173 votes representing 74.3172% from the sharecapital and 91.8879% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.

The votes were recorded as follows:

311,722,321 votes were validly casted representing 80.8781% from the sharecapital of which:

286,435,173 votes "for" representing 91.8879% from the total votes validly casted,

25,287,148 votes "against" representing 8.1121% from the total votes validly casted,

0 votes "abstain" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.

15,110,437 votes were not casted.

"Mr. Jansen Petrus Antonius Maria resident in Bar sur Loup, France, professional qualification economist, PhD, is elected as interim board member of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.".

The votes were recorded as follows:

311,722,321 votes were validly casted representing 80.8781% from the sharecapital of which:

0 votes "for" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted,

40,389,437 votes "against" representing 12.9569% from the total votes validly casted,

271,332,848 votes "abstain" representing 87.0431% from the total votes validly casted. 15,110,437 votes were not casted.

Item 2 on the agenda "Set the mandate term of interim board member"

The resolution approved for item 2 on the agenda is as follows:

"The interim director mandate term is from July 9, 2022 to September 14, 2022".

This resolution is approved with 278,368,495 votes representing 72.2243% from the sharecapital and 89.3001% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.

The votes were recorded as follows:

311,722,321 votes were validly casted representing 80.8781% from the sharecapital of which:

278,368,495 votes "for" representing 89.3001% from the total votes validly casted,

33,353,826 votes "against" representing 10.6999% from the total votes validly casted,

0 votes "abstain" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.

15,110,437 votes were not casted.

"The term of office of the interim board member will be 2 (two) months, as of July 14, 2022 until September 14, 2022".

The votes were recorded as follows:

324,984,472 votes were validly casted representing 84.3190% from the sharecapital of which: