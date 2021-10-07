SNGN Romgaz : Voting results within the OGMS October 6, 2021

Voting results of OGMS on October 6, 2021

Item 1 on the agenda "Appointment of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. financial auditor"

The resolution approved for item 1 on the agenda are as follows:

"Appoints Ernst & Young Assurance Services S.R.L. as S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. financial auditor".

This resolution is approved with 302,716,876 votes representing 78.5416% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.

The votes were recorded as follows:

302,716,876 votes were validly casted representing 78.5416% from the sharecapital of which:

302,716,876 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted,

0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted,

0 votes "abstain" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.

Item 2 on the agenda "Setting the minimum duration of the financial audit contract"

The resolution approved for item 2 on the agenda is as follows:

"Sets the minimum term for the financial audit contract to three years for provision of services for 2021, 2022 and 2023 and for auditing the joint account of partnerships for years 2020-2023".

This resolution is approved with 302,716,876 votes representing 78.5416% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.

The votes were recorded as follows:

302,716,876 votes were validly casted representing 78.5416% from the sharecapital of which:

302,716,876 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted,

0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted,

0 votes "abstain" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.

Item 3 on the agenda "Submission of the half-yearly Directors' Report on the Economic-

Financial Activity of Romgaz Group as of June 30, 2021 (reporting period: January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)"

The resolution approved for item 3 on the agenda is as follows:

"Takes note of the Half-Year Directors' Report on the Economic-Financial Activity of Romgaz Group as of June 30, 2021 (reporting period: January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)".