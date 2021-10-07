SNGN Romgaz : Voting results within the OGMS October 6, 2021
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
Voting results
of the Odinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A. on October 6, 2021
In compliance with the provisions of art. 209 Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations of the Financial Supervisory Authority, S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - a company managed in an one-tier system, incorporated and operating under the laws of Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, with a subscribed and paid up share capital of lei 385,422,400, divided in 385,422,400 registered shares, with a nominal value of leu 1 per each share (hereinafter referred to as "ROMGAZ" or the "Company"), hereby announces the voting results of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as "OGMS") held on October 6, 2021, on first meeting, under valid legal conditions, at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street, 5th floor, having the following:
A. Situation of shares and voting rights on the date of the OGMS
Share capital: lei 385,422,400
Nominal value per share: leu 1
Voting right per share: 1
Type of share: registered shares
Total number of shares: 385,422,400
Voting shares: 385,422,400
At the at the first convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on October 6, 2021, 1:00 pm (Romania time), shareholders casted their vote, holding a number of 302,716,876 shares, representing 78.5416% of the total number of shares, according to shareholder's list communicated by Depozitarul Central on September 10, 2021, reference date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (statutory quorum) and 78.5416% from the total voting rights.
Voting results of OGMS on October 6, 2021
Item 1 on the agenda "Appointment of S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. financial auditor"
The resolution approved for item 1 on the agenda are as follows:
"Appoints Ernst & Young Assurance Services S.R.L. as S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. financial auditor".
This resolution is approved with 302,716,876 votes representing 78.5416% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.
The votes were recorded as follows:
302,716,876 votes were validly casted representing 78.5416% from the sharecapital of which:
302,716,876 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted,
0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted,
0 votes "abstain" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.
Item 2 on the agenda "Setting the minimum duration of the financial audit contract"
The resolution approved for item 2 on the agenda is as follows:
"Sets the minimum term for the financial audit contract to three years for provision of services for 2021, 2022 and 2023 and for auditing the joint account of partnerships for years 2020-2023".
This resolution is approved with 302,716,876 votes representing 78.5416% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.
The votes were recorded as follows:
302,716,876 votes were validly casted representing 78.5416% from the sharecapital of which:
302,716,876 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted,
0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted,
0 votes "abstain" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.
Item 3 on the agenda "Submission of the half-yearly Directors' Report on the Economic-
Financial Activity of Romgaz Group as of June 30, 2021 (reporting period: January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)"
The resolution approved for item 3 on the agenda is as follows:
"Takes note of the Half-Year Directors' Report on the Economic-Financial Activity of Romgaz Group as of June 30, 2021 (reporting period: January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)".
This resolution is approved with 295,148,616 votes representing 76.5780% from the sharecapital and 97.4999% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.
The votes were recorded as follows:
302,716,876 votes were validly casted representing 78.5416% from the sharecapital of which:
295,148,616 votes "for" representing 97.4999% from the total votes validly casted,
7,568,260 votes "against" representing 2.5001% from the total votes validly casted,
0 votes "abstain" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.
Item 4 on the agenda "Authorise the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"
The Resolution approved for item 3 on the agenda is as follows:
"Authorizes the Chairperson and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders".
This resolution is approved with 302,716,876 votes representing 78.5416% from the sharecapital and 100% from the total votes validly casted held by the present or represented shareholders, or who cast their vote by correspondence, in accordance with the provisions of Article 15 paragraph 12 of the Articles of Incorporation.
The votes were recorded as follows:
302,716,876 votes were validly casted representing 78.5416% from the sharecapital of which:
302,716,876 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted,
0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted,
0 votes "abstain" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.
