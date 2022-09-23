SNGN Romgaz : Voting results within the OGMS September 22, 2022
09/23/2022 | 05:30am EDT
Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
Voting results
of the Odinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" - S.A. on September 22, 2022
In compliance with the provisions of art. 209 Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations of the Financial Supervisory Authority, S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. - a company managed in an one-tier system, incorporated and operating under the laws of Romania, registered with the Trade Register Office of Sibiu Court under number J32/392/2001, fiscal code RO 14056826, having its headquarters at Medias, 4 Constantin Motas Square, Sibiu County, with a subscribed and paid up share capital of lei 385,422,400, divided in 385,422,400 registered shares, with a nominal value of leu 1 per each share (hereinafter referred to as "ROMGAZ" or the "Company"), hereby announces the voting results of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as "OGMS") held on September 22, 2022, on first meeting, under valid legal conditions, at the SNGN ROMGAZ SA working point located in Bucharest, Sector 1, 59 Grigore Alexandrescu Street,
5th floor, having the following:
A. Situation of shares and voting rights on the date of the OGMS
Share capital: lei 385,422,400
Nominal value per share: leu 1
Voting right per share: 1
Type of share: registered shares
Total number of shares: 385,422,400
Voting shares: 385,422,400
Total number of votes exercisable: 385,422,400
Voting results of OGMS on September 22, 2022
Item 1 on the agenda "Submission of the half-yearly Directors' Report on the Economic-
Financial Activity of Romgaz Group as of June 30, 2022 (reporting period: January 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)"
The resolution approved for item 1 on the agenda is as follows:
"Takes note of the Half-Year Directors' Report on the Economic-Financial Activity of Romgaz Group as of June 30, 2022 (reporting period: January 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)".
326,806,865 votes were validly casted representing 84.7919% from the sharecapital of which:
-326,806,865 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted; -0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.
58,615,535 votes were not casted representing 15.2081% from the sharecapital of which 1,000 abstentions from exercising the right to vote.
Item 2 on the agenda "Information on transactions concluded by Romgaz with other public companies during May-July 2022"
The resolution approved for item 2 on the agenda is as follows:
"Takes note of the Report on transactions concluded by Romgaz with other public companies during May-July 2022".
326,806,865 votes were validly casted representing 84.7919% from the sharecapital of which:
-326,806,865 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted; -0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted.
58,615,535 votes were not casted representing 15.2081% from the sharecapital of which 1,000 abstentions from exercising the right to vote.
Item 3 on the agenda "Authorise the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"
The resolution approved for item 3 on the agenda is as follows:
"Authorizes the Chairman and the Secretary of the meeting to sign the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders".
326,807,865 votes were validly casted representing 84.7921% from the sharecapital of which:
326,807,865 votes "for" representing 100% from the total votes validly casted;
0 votes "against" representing 0% from the total votes validly casted. 58,614,535 votes were not casted representing 15.2079% from the sharecapital.
