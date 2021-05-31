SNGN Romgaz : Announcement regarding 2020 Dividend Payment

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România
May 31, 2021
Announcement
regarding the Payment of 2020 Dividends
S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. ("ROMGAZ") announces the payment of dividends, distributed from the 2020 net profit and from retained earnings ("2020 dividends"), via Depozitarul Central S.A. ("Depozitarul Central") and the payment agent BRD - Groupe Societe Generale S.A. ("BRD"), starting with June 30, 2021 (Payment Date), as follows:
Payment of 2020 dividends shall be made in compliance with current regulations on the capital market and in compliance with the Resolution of ROMGAZ Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders no. 2 from April 27, 2021;
ROMGAZ shareholders registered in the Shareholders Registry kept by Depozitarul Central on theRecord Date June 8, 2021, have the right to receive 2020 dividends; Ex- Date is June 7, 2021;
The gross dividend per share isRON 1.79, applicable withholding tax payable will be deducted prior to payment, at the legal rate. According to the Romanian Fiscal Code, the standard tax rate applicable to the dividends is 5%;
Dividends will be paid inRON, starting with June 30, 2021 (Payment Date).
Payment of 2020 dividends is subject to general prescription provisions being limited within 3 (three) years from the payment date. Last payment date for 2020 dividends is June 30, 2024.
BRD's and Depozitarul Central's bank charges for payment of net dividends in RON are borne by ROMGAZ.
DIVIDEND PAYMENT METHODS:
for Individuals:
ThroughPARTICIPANTS in Depozitarul Central S.A. System
For shareholders, that are individuals holding on the Record Date shares in Section II in ROMGAZ Shareholders Registry in an account opened with a Participant/Intermediary (SSIF/custodian bank/broker), dividends shall be paid automatically by bank transfer through Depozitarul Central, on ROMGAZ behalf, into the Participant's account without submitting any additional documents.
Payment of the dividends shall be made on the Payment Date, June 30, 2021.
Note: Shareholders having accounts with the PARTICIPANTS cannot receive the dividends in cash or by bank transfer from the Payment Agent BRD.
1
ByBANK TRANSFER in compliance with the requests sent directly to Depozitarul Central S.A.
Shareholders that are not represented by a Participant may exercise the option to request to Depozitarul Central the payment of dividends according to Annex 1 guidelines.
For shareholders that already have the payment option made available by Depozitarul Central, meaning they registered the IBAN code at Depozitarul Central, the payment of dividends will be made automatically on the Payment Date, June 30, 2021, without any additional documents.
Throughthe PAYMENT AGENT BRD - Groupe Societe Generale S.A.
Individual shareholders, not represented by participants, and who did not request to Depozitarul Central the payment by bank transfer, may request payment:
in CASH, at any BRD unit in Romania, based on the documents mentioned in
Annex 2;
by BANK TRANSFER, according toAnnex 2 guidelines.
In case the payment is requested on the basis of identification documents which do not correspond to the existing data registered at Depozitarul Central, the payment cannot be processed. To this respect, the shareholders are kindly asked to carry out all the necessary actions in order to update their personal identification data at Depozitarul Central S.A. Details on how to update the personal identification data can be found at the following web site www.roclear.ro- Holders - Services for holders.
for Legal Entities/Other Entities
ThroughPARTICIPANTS in Depozitarul Central S.A. System
For shareholders that are legal entities/other entities who, on the Record Date, hold shares in Section II in ROMGAZ Shareholders Registry in an account opened with a Participant/Intermediary (SSIF/custodian bank/broker), dividends shall be paid automatically by bank transfer through Depozitarul Central, on ROMGAZ behalf, into the
Participant's account without submitting any additional documents.
Payment of the dividends shall be made on the Payment Date, June 30, 2021.
Note: Shareholders having accounts with the PARTICIPANTS cannot receive the dividends in cash or by bank transfer from the Payment Agent BRD.
ByBANK TRANSFER in compliance with the requests sent directly to Depozitarul Central S.A.
Shareholders that are not represented by a Participant may exercise the option to request to Depozitarul Central the payment of dividends according to Annex 1 guidelines.
For shareholders that already have the payment option made available by Depozitarul Central, meaning they registered the IBAN code at Depozitarul Central, the payment of dividends will be made automatically on the Payment date, June 30, 2021, without any additional documents.
2
Throughthe PAYMENT AGENT BRD - Groupe Societe Generale S.A.
Shareholders that are legal entities/other entities, not represented by participants, and who did not request to Depozitarul Central the payment by bank transfer, may request payment by BANK TRANSFER, according to Annex 3 guidelines.
RESIDENT INVESTMENT FUNDS (WITHOUT LEGAL PERSONALITY), who wish to benefit from tax exemption need to follow the guidelines in Annex 4.
PENSION FUNDS, who wish to benefit from tax exemption need to follow the guidelines in
Annex 5.
Non-residentshareholderswho wish to benefit from the provisions of the Double Taxation Treaty concluded between Romania and their country of residence, need to follow the guidelines in Annex 6.
IMPORTANT!
Resident shareholders, individuals and legal entities, must be registered to Depozitarul Central with an identity document issued in Romania (with Personal Identification Number) or the document attesting the Fiscal Identification Code given by the Romanian tax authority.
Non-residentshareholders must be registered to Depozitarul Central with identity documents having Fiscal Identification Number for individuals or Fiscal Identification Code for legal entities, given by the Romanian tax authority. Fiscal Identification Number for individuals and Fiscal Identification Code for legal entities shall be obtained according to the provisions of Law no. 207/2015 regarding the Fiscal Procedure Code and of National Agency for Fiscal Administration Order no. 3725/December 19, 2017 to approve taxpayer tax forms and types of tax liabilities that form the tax or fiscal vector (meaning total tax owed). At the same time,non-residentshareholders must (are obliged to) register at Depozitarul Central S.A. with full and correct address from the declared residence country.
INFORMATION NOTICE
on the processing of personal data of shareholders, natural persons, and of natural persons as representatives of shareholders, for payment of 2020 dividends
For performing its activities, Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A. (S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A.), processes in a responsible manner, personal data of natural persons, in compliance with (EU) Regulation no. 679 of April 27, 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Directive 95/46/EC (General Data Protection Regulation) and pays special attention to personal data protection of the natural persons it has legal relationships with, irrespective of their role (shareholders, directors, employees, clients, suppliers, representatives of legal persons etc.).
For performing the payment of dividends and of the dividend tax, as well as for releasing payment proof/certificates, S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. processes the following personal data of shareholders, natural persons and , as the case may be, of natural persons acting as representatives of shareholders:
3
Personal data from S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. Shareholders Registry (Shareholders Registry), namely: first and last name; personal identification number (Romanian citizens) or an equivalent unique identification number (for foreign citizens); series and number of the identification document (ID/passport/equivalent document); fiscal identification number1, address (town, county/administrative territorial division, country); number of shares;
Value of the dividend due to each shareholder (gross/net) and the value of the dividend tax, due by each shareholder;
Personal data from the fiscal residence certificates.
S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. receives personal data of shareholders, natural persons and as the case may be, of natural persons as representatives of shareholders, from the Shareholder's Registry provided by DEPOZITARUL CENTRAL S.A., as an excerpt from the Shareholder's Registry (Registry Excerpt) and the personal data of shareholders, natural persons, listed in the fiscal residence certificates, from participants to DEPOZITARUL CENTRAL S.A. system, subject to the contracts concluded with shareholders for the personal data included in the documents sent for the avoidance of double taxation.
S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. processes personal data from the Registry Excerpt by adding, for each shareholder, the amounts representing the value of the dividends to be collected (gross/net) and the value of the dividend tax by providing DEPOZITARUL CENTRAL S.A. and the National Agency for Tax Administration (ANAF) with the data processed for the purpose of paying the dividend and the dividend tax.
The recipients/recipient categories of processed data for the payment of dividends and of the dividend tax are:
S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. employees that are responsible for dividend payments,
DEPOZITARUL CENTRAL S.A.,
BRD payment agent - Groupe Societe Generale,
ANAF.
S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. does not intend to transfer the personal data processed for the dividend payment, for the dividend tax and for issuing the proof/certificate for the payment of dividends and of the dividend tax, to a recipient from a third party country or to an international organization.
At S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. no shareholder, natural person, or natural person as representative of a shareholder is subject of a decision based exclusively on automatic personal data processing, including creating profiles that may have legal effects on the shareholders, natural persons or natural persons as representatives of shareholders, or which could similarly affect them in a significant manner.
Personal data processed for payment of dividends and for the dividend tax, conveyed in financial- accounting documents will follow the regime, including the preservation period provided in the effective legislation for this category of documents.
Each shareholder, natural person or as the case may be, a natural person as representative of a shareholder has the following rights regarding the personal data processing by S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A.:
The right to request access to personal data, to modify and delete personal data;
The right to request and obtain the restriction to process and the right to deny the personal data processing;
The right to obtain personal data portability;
The right to press charges at the NATIONAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY FOR PERSONAL DATA PROCESSING.
1 Unique code of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration granted to non-resident shareholders for receiving the income from Romania. The Code is assigned at the shareholder's request and sent to Depozitarul Central SA
4
Following the analysis of net dividends payment requests submitted to its banking agencies, BRD reserves the right to request additional documents.
Additional information regarding the dividend payment procedure may be requested to BRD at the email address titluri@brd.roor by telephone: +40.722.642.649, +40.722.539.829 or +40.726.336.037.
For other queries, please access the website, www.romgaz.ro- Investors - Romgaz Dividends -
2020 or contact ROMGAZ by e-mail at investor.relations@romgaz.roor by telephone: +40.374.40.1819.
Chief Executive Officer,
Chief Financial Officer,
Aristotel Marius JUDE
Răzvan POPESCU
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.