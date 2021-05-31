SNGN Romgaz : Announcement regarding 2020 Dividend Payment

BRD's and Depozitarul Central's bank charges for payment of net dividends in RON are borne by ROMGAZ.

Payment of 2020 dividends is subject to general prescription provisions being limited within 3 (three) years from the payment date. Last payment date for 2020 dividends is June 30, 2024.

ROMGAZ shareholders registered in the Shareholders Registry kept by Depozitarul Central on the

Payment of 2020 dividends shall be made in compliance with current regulations on the capital market and in compliance with the Resolution of ROMGAZ Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders no. 2 from April 27, 2021;

S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. ("ROMGAZ") announces the payment of dividends, distributed from the 2020 net profit and from retained earnings ("2020 dividends"), via Depozitarul Central S.A. ("Depozitarul Central") and the payment agent BRD - Groupe Societe Generale S.A. ("BRD"), starting with June 30, 2021 (Payment Date), as follows:

In case the payment is requested on the basis of identification documents which do not correspond to the existing data registered at Depozitarul Central, the payment cannot be processed. To this respect, the shareholders are kindly asked to carry out all the necessary actions in order to update their personal identification data at Depozitarul Central S.A. Details on how to update the personal identification data can be found at the following web site www.roclear.ro - Holders - Services for holders.

in CASH, at any BRD unit in Romania, based on the documents mentioned in

Through the PAYMENT AGENT BRD - Groupe Societe Generale S.A.

Shareholders that are legal entities/other entities, not represented by participants, and who did not request to Depozitarul Central the payment by bank transfer, may request payment by BANK TRANSFER, according to Annex 3 guidelines.

RESIDENT INVESTMENT FUNDS (WITHOUT LEGAL PERSONALITY), who wish to benefit from tax exemption need to follow the guidelines in Annex 4.

PENSION FUNDS, who wish to benefit from tax exemption need to follow the guidelines in

Annex 5.

Non-residentshareholderswho wish to benefit from the provisions of the Double Taxation Treaty concluded between Romania and their country of residence, need to follow the guidelines in Annex 6.

IMPORTANT!

Resident shareholders, individuals and legal entities, must be registered to Depozitarul Central with an identity document issued in Romania (with Personal Identification Number) or the document attesting the Fiscal Identification Code given by the Romanian tax authority.

Non-residentshareholders must be registered to Depozitarul Central with identity documents having Fiscal Identification Number for individuals or Fiscal Identification Code for legal entities, given by the Romanian tax authority. Fiscal Identification Number for individuals and Fiscal Identification Code for legal entities shall be obtained according to the provisions of Law no. 207/2015 regarding the Fiscal Procedure Code and of National Agency for Fiscal Administration Order no. 3725/December 19, 2017 to approve taxpayer tax forms and types of tax liabilities that form the tax or fiscal vector (meaning total tax owed). At the same time, non-residentshareholders must (are obliged to) register at Depozitarul Central S.A. with full and correct address from the declared residence country.

INFORMATION NOTICE

on the processing of personal data of shareholders, natural persons, and of natural persons as representatives of shareholders, for payment of 2020 dividends

For performing its activities, Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A. (S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A.), processes in a responsible manner, personal data of natural persons, in compliance with (EU) Regulation no. 679 of April 27, 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Directive 95/46/EC (General Data Protection Regulation) and pays special attention to personal data protection of the natural persons it has legal relationships with, irrespective of their role (shareholders, directors, employees, clients, suppliers, representatives of legal persons etc.).

For performing the payment of dividends and of the dividend tax, as well as for releasing payment proof/certificates, S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. processes the following personal data of shareholders, natural persons and , as the case may be, of natural persons acting as representatives of shareholders:

3