Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SNGN Romgaz SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNGN Romgaz : Announcement regarding Q1 2021 Report availability and conference call

05/05/2021 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

May 5, 2021

A N N O U N C E M E N T

regarding the Publication of the Consolidated Financial Results

for Q1 2021

S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. informs the shareholders and investors about the publication of the Consolidated Financial Results of Romgaz Group for January 1 - March 31, 2021 and the organisation of a conference call, namely:

  • The Quarterly Report and the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the 3-month period ending March 31, 2021 (unaudited) will be published on May 14, 2021, 8:30 AM (Romania time). The reports will be available:
    • on Bucharest Stock Exchange website, www.bvb.ro- symbol SNG;
    • on London Stock Exchange website, www.londonstockexchange.com- symbol SNGR;
    • on the company's website, www.romgaz.ro, at Investor Relations - Interim Reports and
    • printed, at the headquarters of the Company, located in Medias, 4 C.I. Motas Square, Sibiu County.

The consolidated condensed interim financial statements for the 3-month period ending March 31, 2021 are prepared according to the International Accounting Standard 34 and are not audited by the independent auditor.

A presentation of Romgaz Group will be available starting with May 14, 2021 on www.romgaz.ro, at Investor Relations - Summary Results and Investor Presentations.

  • The conference call with the investors and financial analysts to present the financial results is scheduled for May 17, 2021, starting with 1:00 PM (Romania time). The conference call will be held in English.

Information regarding the attendance to the event will be available starting with May 6, 2021, on the company's website, www.romgaz.ro, at Investor Relations - News & Events - ROMGAZ Conference Call Q1 2021 17 05 2021.

Chief Executive Officer,

Aristotel Marius JUDE

Capital social: 385.422.400 lei

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A.

551130, Piața C.I. Motaş, nr.4

CIF: RO 14056826

Mediaş, jud. Sibiu - România

Nr. Ord.reg.com/an : J32/392/2001

Telefon: 004-0374 - 401020

Fax: 004-0269-846901

RO08 RNCB 0231 0195 2533 0001 - BCR Mediaş

E-mail: secretariat@romgaz.ro

RO12 BRDE 330S V024 6190 3300 - BRD Mediaş

www.romgaz.ro

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 08:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SNGN ROMGAZ SA
04:37aSNGN ROMGAZ  : Announcement regarding Q1 2021 Report availability and conference..
PU
04/28SNGN ROMGAZ  : Report on payments to governments year 2020
PU
04/28SNGN ROMGAZ  : 2020 Report on payments to governments
PU
04/28SNGN ROMGAZ  : 2020 Annual Report Announcement
PU
04/27SNGN ROMGAZ  : Current Report - OGMS Resolution April 27, 2021 and 2020 profit d..
PU
04/23SNGN ROMGAZ  : Extension of suspension for the Notice of termination - CTE Iernu..
PU
04/23OMV PETROM S A  : Petrom To Become Black Sea Gas Exploration Project Operator
MT
04/23SNGN ROMGAZ  : OMV Petrom will become operator, if Romgaz takes over the partici..
PU
04/23SNGN ROMGAZ  : Press release - OMV Petrom will become operator in case Romgaz fi..
PU
04/09SNGN ROMGAZ  : Romgaz Suspends Contract Termination for Iernut Power Plant, Asks..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 434 M 1 080 M 1 080 M
Net income 2021 1 189 M 290 M 290 M
Net cash 2021 2 568 M 626 M 626 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,98x
Yield 2021 5,63%
Capitalization 12 623 M 3 078 M 3 075 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 6 188
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Duration : Period :
SNGN Romgaz SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,93 RON
Last Close Price 32,75 RON
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aristotel Marius Jude Chief Executive Officer
Andrei Bobar Finance Director
Razvan Popescu Chief Financial Officer
Dan Dragos Dragan Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Boiarciuc Adrian Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNGN ROMGAZ SA16.55%3 078
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.46%70 939
CNOOC LIMITED15.46%47 649
EOG RESOURCES, INC.50.41%43 779
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.47%36 954
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.31%34 345
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ