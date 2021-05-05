SNGN Romgaz : Announcement regarding Q1 2021 Report availability and conference call

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

May 5, 2021

A N N O U N C E M E N T

regarding the Publication of the Consolidated Financial Results

for Q1 2021

S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. informs the shareholders and investors about the publication of the Consolidated Financial Results of Romgaz Group for January 1 - March 31, 2021 and the organisation of a conference call, namely:

The Quarterly Report and the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the 3-month period ending March 31, 2021 (unaudited) will be published on May 14, 2021, 8:30 AM (Romania time). The reports will be available:

on Bucharest Stock Exchange website, www.bvb.ro - symbol SNG; on London Stock Exchange website, www.londonstockexchange.com - symbol SNGR ; on the company's website, www.romgaz.ro , at Investor Relations - Interim Reports and printed, at the headquarters of the Company, located in Medias, 4 C.I. Motas Square, Sibiu County.



The consolidated condensed interim financial statements for the 3-month period ending March 31, 2021 are prepared according to the International Accounting Standard 34 and are not audited by the independent auditor.

A presentation of Romgaz Group will be available starting with May 14, 2021 on www.romgaz.ro, at Investor Relations - Summary Results and Investor Presentations.

The conference call with the investors and financial analysts to present the financial results is scheduled for May 17, 2021, starting with 1:00 PM (Romania time). The conference call will be held in English.

Information regarding the attendance to the event will be available starting with May 6, 2021, on the company's website, www.romgaz.ro, at Investor Relations - News & Events - ROMGAZ Conference Call Q1 2021 17 05 2021.

Chief Executive Officer,

Aristotel Marius JUDE