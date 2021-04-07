SNGN Romgaz : Current report - CEO Mandate Extension and Appointment of CFO

Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. - Mediaş - România

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with Law no. 24/2017 regarding Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018

Report date: April 7, 2021

Company name: Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale ROMGAZ S.A.

Address: Medias, 4 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County - Romania, 551130

Phone/fax no: 004-0374-401020 /004-0269-846901

Fiscal Code: RO14056826

LEI Code: 2549009R7KJ38D9RW354

Trade Register registration number: J32/392/2001

Subscribed and paid in share capital: 385,422,400 RON

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), London Stock Exchange (LSE)

Significant events to be reported:

Chief Executive Officer mandate extension for a 4 months period

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer for a 4 months period

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Board of Directors, adjourned in the meeting on April 7, 2021, by Decision no. 29 from April 7, 2021, approved the extension of Mr.'s Aristotel Marius JUDE mandate as Chief Executive Officer for a 4 months period, starting with April 13, 2021.

We mention that, by Board of Directors Decision no. 11 from February 12, 2021, Mr. Aristotel Marius JUDE was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A., for a 2 months temporary mandate, starting with February 13, 2021.

S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. Board of Directors, adjourned in the meeting on April 7, 2021, by Decision no. 30 from April 7, 2021, appoints Mr. Răzvan POPESCU as Chief Financial Officer for a 4 months period, starting with April 14, 2021.

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dan Dragos DRAGAN