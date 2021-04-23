SNGN Romgaz : Press release - OMV Petrom will become operator in case Romgaz finalizes the take over of the participation in Neptun Deep project

OMV Petrom will become operator, in case Romgaz finalizes the take over of the participation in Neptun Deep project
OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe and Romgaz, the largest producer and main supplier of natural gas in Romania, are cooperating to unlock the natural gas resources in the Black Sea.
