  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SNGN Romgaz SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG   ROSNGNACNOR3

SNGN ROMGAZ SA

(SNG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SNGN Romgaz : Press release - OMV Petrom will become operator in case Romgaz finalizes the take over of the participation in Neptun Deep project

04/23/2021 | 02:12am EDT
OMV Petrom will become operator, in case Romgaz finalizes the take over of the participation in Neptun Deep project
OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe and Romgaz, the largest producer and main supplier of natural gas in Romania, are cooperating to unlock the natural gas resources in the Black Sea.

Disclaimer

SNGN Romgaz SA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4 291 M 1 047 M 1 047 M
Net income 2020 1 276 M 311 M 311 M
Net cash 2020 2 253 M 550 M 550 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,74x
Yield 2020 5,17%
Capitalization 12 430 M 3 030 M 3 034 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 6 188
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Duration : Period :
SNGN Romgaz SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNGN ROMGAZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 34,38 RON
Last Close Price 32,25 RON
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aristotel Marius Jude Chief Executive Officer
Andrei Bobar Finance Director
Razvan Popescu Chief Financial Officer
Dan Dragos Dragan Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Boiarciuc Adrian Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNGN ROMGAZ SA14.77%3 030
CONOCOPHILLIPS23.68%66 877
CNOOC LIMITED14.07%47 126
EOG RESOURCES, INC.37.06%39 892
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED20.14%34 885
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY29.16%31 707
