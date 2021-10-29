Log in
[Infographic] Receipt Data - A Marketing Gold Mine

10/29/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
The simple store receipt is one of the most powerful marketing tools a brand has at their disposal. Receipts contain a wealth of incomparable data on shopping habits, product, and retailer information, and they are one of the best proof-of-purchase mechanisms for both one-off promotions and full loyalty programs. Let's dive deeper into the data you can get from receipts, and how it can shape your marketing strategy.

HOW CAN YOU ACTIVATE CONSUMERS & COLLECT RECEIPT DATA?

Activate Users In Any Channel...

  • Online
  • At Home
  • Magazines
  • In app
  • TV / Radio
  • Social
  • Text
  • Email

With Any Program type

WHAT KIND OF DATA CAN YOU GET FROM A RECEIPT?

  • Geography - State, city zip code
  • Individual Products & Combinations Purchased
  • Quantity Purchased
  • Minimum Spend - on total receipt or specific products

  • Retailer - retailer specific channel promotions

  • Purchase Dates & Times

  • Brand/s purchased

  • Repeat Purchase - by quantity or spend

WHAT KIND OF ANALYSIS CAN YOU DO WITH THIS DATA?

  • Receipt Count By Store - see where most of your consumers shop
  • Share of Basket - discover the other products your consumers are buying outside of your brand, each shopping trip

  • Receipt Count By Day - find out the most popular times your consumers prefer to shop

  • Average Receipt Amount By Store - see which retailers your consumers spend the most money at

  • Receipt Per Member By Store - find out which retailers drive the most brand program engagement

  • Receipts Per Member - by Geography ( Including Average Receipt Amount by Geography)

  • Full Basket Analysis of Each Consumer's Shopping Trip - products purchased, competitors, brand names, category analysis, basket size, behaviors, and prices.

WHAT KIND OF STRATEGIES CAN BE SHAPED FROM THIS DATA?

  • Targeting different demographics based on geography or basket analysis
  • Providing more support to particular retailers to drive
  • Executing cross-portfolio programs to increase basket size engagement

  • Undertaking account specific instead of national programs

  • Creating limited time offers around certain calendar periods, days of the week, or even times of the day

  • Understand the competitive shopping landscape, to combat the competition and find partnership & coalition opportunities

  • Develop re-targeting programs for future CRM activities

SnippCheck, our market-leading, retailer-agnostic transaction validation platform, powers programs that are designed to engage consumers through the entire path to purchase - in-store, at home and online. Brands can scale activations and reward consumers based on a dollar value spend, number of products purchased or even a sum of purchases over time.

SnippCheck enables brands to tap into unprecedented first-party purchase and behavioral data (including basket level analysis). It is key to creating unified data sets and building a 'true single customer view' to enable intelligent decision making. Visit www.snipp.com/receipt-processing to know more.


Disclaimer

Snipp Interactive Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 18:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
