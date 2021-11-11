Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Snipp Interactive Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SPN   CA83306Y1025

SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC.

(SPN)
  Report
Snipp Interactive Inc. to Present at the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit on November 16 at 12:30PM ET

11/11/2021 | 04:35pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2021) - Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSXV: SPN) (OTC Pink: SNIPF) ("Snipp" or the "Company"), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector, is pleased to announce that the Company's CFO, Jaisun Garcha, will be presenting at the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. The Company will provide details on its business plan to continue to expand into other markets and segments as well as provide more clarity of the strength and leverage of the SnippCARE Platform. "We are looking forward to showcasing Snipp to new and existing investors and also sharing exciting details of Snipp's growth strategy," said Jaisun Garcha, CFO.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit
Date:November 16-17th, 2021
Presentation:November 16th at 12:30PM ET
Location:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C5_53BU2RwGYwHyb8O_7kQ

 

About Snipp Interactive Inc.

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSXV: SPN) (OTC Pink: SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case by case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis, and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.
Jaisun Garcha
Chief Financial Officer
investors@snipp.com
1-888-99-SNIPP

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103159


© Newsfilecorp 2021
