  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Snipp Interactive Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPN   CA83306Y1025

SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC.

(SPN)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:30 2022-10-12 pm EDT
0.1750 CAD   -2.78%
07:05aSnipp Interactive to Participate in LD Micro Main Event XV Conference
NE
09/13Shares Up as Snipp Outlines US$2 Million Renewal for American Beverage Company
MT
08/29Snipp Interactive Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Snipp Interactive to Participate in LD Micro Main Event XV Conference

10/13/2022 | 07:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2022) - Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSXV: SPN) (OTC Pink: SNIPF) ("Snipp", the "Company"), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, today announced that it will participate in the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference being held October 25-27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California.

Atul Sabharwal, Chief Executive Officer, and Jaisun Garcha, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors and will be presenting on Tuesday, October 25th at 1:30 Pacific Time. Interested parties can register for and view the webcast of the presentation here.

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th. The investor conference is expected to feature 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1x1 meetings.

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.
Jaisun Garcha
Chief Financial Officer
investors@snipp.com
1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140370


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25,0 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35,8 M 35,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC.
Duration : Period :
Snipp Interactive Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,13 $
Average target price 0,23 $
Spread / Average Target 80,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atul Sabharwal Chief Executive Officer
Jaisun Garcha Vice President-Finance
Sarfarz Haji Chairman
Wayne Wei Weng Chief Technology Officer
Niamh O. Riordan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC.-39.66%36
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-10.35%13 456
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-11.69%12 736
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-33.58%10 951
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-29.27%10 358
WPP PLC-34.08%8 831