TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout fund Bain Capital plans to help Japanese outdoor goods maker Snow Peak go private under a management buyout, the Nikkei newspaper reported, without citing sources.

Bain and the company will make a public tender offer, the report said.

The deal will be announced as early as next week, the report said. ($1 = 150.2100 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)