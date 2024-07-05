On July 5, 2024, Snowflake Inc announced that it held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on July 2, 2024, and declared voting results. Accordingly, the Company?s stockholders approved a non-binding stockholder proposal requesting the declassification of the Company's board of directors.
Snowflake Inc.
Equities
SNOW
US8334451098
IT Services & Consulting
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|143 USD
|+0.11%
|+6.80%
|-28.13%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-28.13%
|47.84B
|-14.75%
|192B
|+5.76%
|174B
|+7.62%
|161B
|+1.11%
|96.97B
|+52.59%
|94.22B
|+15.27%
|85.18B
|+6.78%
|81.86B
|+3.64%
|49.37B
|+1.27%
|35.46B
