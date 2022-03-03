Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Snowflake Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNOW   US8334451098

SNOWFLAKE INC.

(SNOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) on Behalf of Investors

03/03/2022 | 02:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Snowflake Inc. (“Snowflake” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNOW) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Snowflake investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/snowflake-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On March 2, 2022, after the market closed, Snowflake announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results in a press release. The Company also stated that it expected sales growth between 65% and 67% for fiscal 2023, representing a significant decline given that Snowflake’s revenue growth has more than doubled year-over-year in the past six quarters.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell as much as 17% during intraday trading on March 3, 2022.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Snowflake should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SNOWFLAKE INC.
02:14pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
01:40pSECTOR UPDATE : Technology Stocks Edging Lower as Chipmakers Weigh on Sector
MT
12:48pStifel Adjusts Snowflake's Price Target to $240 from $350, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
12:48pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Lower; Snowflake in Focus
MT
12:05pSnowflake Delivered Solid Q4 Results, Oppenheimer Says
MT
11:03aThinking about trading options or stock in Snowflake, Rivian Automotive, Tesla, Occiden..
PR
10:52aJefferies Adjusts Snowflake's Price Target to $230 from $300, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
10:52aJPMorgan Lowers Snowflake's Price Target to $270 From $340, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10:52aEvercore ISI Adjusts Snowflake's Price Target to $344 From $400, Keeps Outperform Ratin..
MT
10:52aBarclays Adjusts Snowflake's Price Target to $313 from $367, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SNOWFLAKE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 209 M - -
Net income 2022 -726 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 320 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -112x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81 075 M 81 075 M -
EV / Sales 2022 65,2x
EV / Sales 2023 39,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 557
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart SNOWFLAKE INC.
Duration : Period :
Snowflake Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNOWFLAKE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 264,69 $
Average target price 343,93 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Slootman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael P. Scarpelli Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Cruanes Chief Technology Officer
Sunny Bedi Chief Information & Development Officer
Mike L. Speiser Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNOWFLAKE INC.-21.86%81 075
ACCENTURE PLC-23.21%201 185
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.14%173 410
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.33%111 389
INFOSYS LIMITED-9.80%94 354
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.95%86 651