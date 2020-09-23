Log in
SNOWFLAKE INC.

SNOWFLAKE INC.

(SNOW)
  Report
09/23 04:10:00 pm
217.39 USD   -7.56%
05:15pGoodRx shares jump 40% in Nasdaq debut after $1 billion IPO
RE
09/21UiPath moves to hire IPO underwriters - sources
RE
09/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
GoodRx shares jump 40% in Nasdaq debut after $1 billion IPO

09/23/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

Shares of private-equity-backed GoodRx Holdings Inc surged 40% in their debut on the Nasdaq on Wednesday after the online prescription drug platform raised $1.14 billion in its initial public offering.

The stock opened at $46, compared with the IPO price of $33 per share, which was above its targeted range. At the opening price, GoodRx is valued at nearly $18 billion, more than six times the valuation it commanded during its last private fundraise in 2018.

GoodRx's shares hit a session high of $49.57, a jump of over 50%.

The California-based company gathers information for more than 70,000 U.S. pharmacies to track drug prices and offers discount coupons. It makes money by charging fees to partnering pharmacy benefits managers.

"We just think now is really a fantastic time to raise our profile, sure, but more importantly to be able to offer these services to people at a time when they need it," Doug Hirsch, GoodRx's co-chief executive and co-founder, said in an interview.

GoodRx's debut comes on the heels of the successful IPOs of data warehouse company Snowflake Inc and Unity Software Inc, underscoring investor appetite for new stocks which promise rapid revenue growth.

Moreover, shelter-in-place restrictions to control the pandemic have prompted people to turn to virtual consultations and online purchases of medicines, benefiting companies like GoodRx, which is among the few startups to be profitable at the time of its IPO.

"Healthcare companies have been the most active segment of the IPO market this year," said Kathleen Smith of IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. "Investors had a strong interest in GoodRx due to its 50%+ revenue growth and superior 40%+ EBITDA margins."

GoodRx posted $257 million in revenue for the first six months of 2020, up from $173 million a year earlier. Net income totaled $55 million, compared with $31 million last year.

By Niket Nishant

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 574 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 66 055 M 66 055 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 115x
Capi. / Sales 2022 60,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 037
Free-Float 10,1%
Chart SNOWFLAKE INC.
Duration : Period :
Snowflake Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNOWFLAKE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 175,00 $
Last Close Price 235,16 $
Spread / Highest target -25,6%
Spread / Average Target -25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Slootman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael P. Scarpelli Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Cruanes Chief Technology Officer & Director
John L. Walecka Director
Mike L. Speiser Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNOWFLAKE INC.0.00%66 055
ACCENTURE12.51%150 728
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.71%128 780
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.09%107 324
VMWARE, INC.-6.05%59 914
INFOSYS LIMITED37.80%58 131
