Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Snowflake Inc. (“Snowflake” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNOW) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 2, 2022, after the market closed, Snowflake released its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, revealing that the Company’s customers were consuming at a reduced rate due to “platform enhancements . . . which lowered credit consumption.” Additionally, Snowflake lowered expected sales growth to between 65% and 67% for fiscal 2023, representing a significant decline given that Snowflake’s revenue growth had more than doubled year-over-year in the previous six quarters.

On this news, Snowflake’s stock price fell $40.67, or 15.4%, to close at $224.02 per share on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors. Snowflake’s stock price continued to fall another 14.5% over the next few consecutive trading days, to close at $191.61 on March 8, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

