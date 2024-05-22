Snowflake Inc. enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflakes Data Cloud. The Companyâs platform powers the Data Cloud, enabling customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, apply artificial intelligence (AI) to solve business problems, build data applications, and share data and data products. Its platform supports a range of workload, including data warehouse, data lake, data engineering, AI/machine learning (ML), applications, collaboration, cybersecurity, and Unistore. Its cloud-native architecture consists of three independently scalable but logically integrated layers across compute, storage, and cloud services. The compute layer provides dedicated resources to enable users to simultaneously access common data sets for many use cases with minimal latency. The storage layer ingests massive amounts and varieties of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data to create a unified data record.