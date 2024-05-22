-- Source link: https://tinyurl.com/3ym6jbv5
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|162.7 USD
|-1.26%
|+1.09%
|-18.24%
|03:48am
|MEDIA-Snowflake talks to acquire Reka AI fizzles with no deal - Bloomberg News
|RE
|May. 20
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Late Afternoon
|MT
-- Source link: https://tinyurl.com/3ym6jbv5
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
|MEDIA-Snowflake talks to acquire Reka AI fizzles with no deal - Bloomberg News
|RE
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Late Afternoon
|MT
|Snowflake Likely to Beat First-Quarter Revenue Views, RBC Say
|MT
|RBC Cuts Price Target on Snowflake to $220 From $246 on Peer Group Multiple Compression, Keeps Outperform Rating
|MT
|Microsoft offers cloud customers AMD alternative to Nvidia AI processors
|RE
|Snowflake in Talks to Acquire Reka AI for Over $1 Billion
|MT
|Microsoft offers cloud customers AMD alternative to Nvidia AI processors
|RE
|Purplecube Ai Partners with Snowflake to Revolutionize Data Engineering with Next-Generation Ai and Machine Learning
|CI
|Snowflake Insider Sold Shares Worth $2,001,148, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|Powell did it again
|BNP Paribas Exane Upgrades Snowflake to Outperform From Nuetral, Price Target is $200
|MT
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AT&T, IBM, Meta Platforms, Starbucks, Netflix...
|Snowflake Launches Arctic: The Most Open, Enterprise-Grade Large Language Model
|CI
|Will there be any Fed rate cuts this year?
|KeyBanc Initiates Snowflake at Overweight With $185 Price Target, Cites Benefits From 'Ease-of-Use, Strong Network Effects'
|MT
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chipotle, Micron, Mastercard, Snowflake, Airbnb...
|Conflicting signals on rate cuts
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amex, Cisco, Nasdaq, Wells Fargo, Marathon Petroleum...
|North American Morning Briefing : Inflation Data, -2-
|DJ
|Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Snowflake to Buy From Neutral, $185 Price Target
|MT
|Snowflake Revolutionizes Secure, Cross-Cloud Collaboration for High Value Business Outcomes with Snowflake Data Clean Rooms
|CI
|EMBARGO-Software startup Observe raises $115 mln from Sutter Hill Ventures, Snowflake
|RE
|Snowflake Insider Sold Shares Worth $309,793, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Markets on Hold -2-
|DJ
|All eyes on the Fed
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-18.24%
|55.03B
|-13.47%
|192B
|+0.71%
|167B
|+6.07%
|156B
|+8.23%
|103B
|+36.82%
|84.35B
|+11.41%
|82.24B
|-7.05%
|71.76B
|-8.47%
|43.53B
|+11.05%
|38.72B