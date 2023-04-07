Advanced search
    SNOW   US8334451098

SNOWFLAKE INC.

(SNOW)
04:00:01 2023-04-06 pm EDT
145.68 USD   -0.55%
Snowflake : Amended and RestatedNon-Employee Director Compensation Policy - Form 8-K
PU
Snowflake Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Mark D. McLaughlin Joins Snowflake Board of Directors
BU
Mark D. McLaughlin Joins Snowflake Board of Directors

04/07/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced the appointment of Mark D. McLaughlin to its Board of Directors effective April 5, 2023, following the resignation of Carl M. Eschenbach, who was recently appointed Co-CEO of Workday. Snowflake thanks Mr. Eschenbach for his four years of service on the Board.

“We are thrilled to have Mark join Snowflake’s Board of Directors,” said Frank Slootman, Snowflake Chairman and CEO. “Mark’s highly accomplished public CEO credentials combined with his long and successful tenure in the world of cybersecurity are much welcomed by the Snowflake Board.”

From 2011 until 2018, Mark served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity company, and as Vice Chairman of the Board until December 2022. From 2009 through 2011, Mark served as President and Chief Executive Officer of VeriSign, Inc., a provider of internet infrastructure services. Prior to that, Mark served in several roles at VeriSign, including as Executive Vice President, Products and Marketing. President Barack Obama appointed him to serve on the President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee in January 2011, and he served on this Committee until April 2023. Mark currently serves as Chairman of the board of directors of Qualcomm, Inc. and as a director of Snorkel.AI. Mark holds a B.S. from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a J.D. from Seattle University School of Law.

“Snowflake is uniquely positioned to address the data needs of today’s enterprises and has already seen immense success revolutionizing how many of the world’s largest organizations unlock data for business value,” McLaughlin said. “Snowflake’s exponential growth to-date is only the beginning. I am honored to join the Snowflake Board and look forward to helping the company advance its strategic vision in service of its customers.”

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 573 of the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of January 31, 2023, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 2 897 M - -
Net income 2024 -890 M - -
Net cash 2024 3 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -55,9x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 47 346 M 47 346 M -
EV / Sales 2024 15,1x
EV / Sales 2025 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 5 884
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart SNOWFLAKE INC.
Duration : Period :
Snowflake Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SNOWFLAKE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 145,68 $
Average target price 180,82 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Slootman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael P. Scarpelli Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Cruanes Chief Technology Officer
Sunny Bedi Chief Information & Data Officer
Mike L. Speiser Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SNOWFLAKE INC.1.49%47 346
ACCENTURE PLC5.57%177 903
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.11%143 917
SIEMENS AG8.86%122 141
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.21%118 377
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.76%89 546
