June 4th, 2024
AGENDA
Growth Opportunity
Sridhar Ramaswamy | Chief Executive Officer
Accelerating Product Delivery
Christian Kleinerman | EVP of Product
Customer Q&A with ExxonMobil
Chris Degnan | Chief Revenue Officer
Andrew Curry | Manager of the Central Data Office, ExxonMobil
Investing for Efficient Growth
Mike Scarpelli | Chief Financial Officer
GROWTH OPPORTUNITY
Sridhar Ramaswamy
Chief Executive Officer | Snowflake
ProductGo-to-market
A Unified Cohesive Product
Cortex AI
Document
Universal
Snowflake
AI
Search
Copilot
Snowflake
Snowflake
Snowpark
Stream
Horizon
Native App
Snowpark
Sharing
Dynamic
External
Containers
Tables
Tables
Hybrid
Iceberg
Streamlit in
Tables
Tables
Snowflake
APPLICATIONS + DISTRIBUTION
COLLABORATION
ENTERPRISE AI
DATA ENGINE
Core Opportunity
New Opportunities
Data
Collaboration +
Ultimate
Pervasive AI
Engine
Data applications
Flexibility
New Opportunities
Data
Collaboration +
Ultimate
Pervasive AI
Engine
Data applications
Flexibility
New Opportunities
Data
Collaboration +
Ultimate
Pervasive AI
Engine
Data applications
Flexibility
