Safe Harbor

Other than statements of historical fact, all statements contained in this presentation and accompanying oral commentary (collectively, the "Materials") are forward-looking statements (FLS) within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding (i) our future operating results, targets, or financial position; (ii) our business strategy, plans, or priorities; (iii) our new or enhanced products, services, and technology offerings, including those that are under development or not generally available; (iv) market size and growth, trends, and competitive considerations; (v) our vision, strategy and expected benefits relating to artificial intelligence, Snowpark, Snowflake Marketplace, the AI Data Cloud, and AI Data Clouds for specific industries, including the expected benefits and network effects of the AI Data Cloud; (vi) the integration, interoperability, and availability of our products, services, and technology offerings with and on third-party products and platforms, including public cloud platforms; and (vii) the anticipated growth contribution of our products and workload features.

We have based the FLS in the Materials largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs, but the FLS are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the FLS. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to, those related to our business and financial performance; general market and business conditions, downturns, or uncertainty, including higher inflation, higher interest rates, fluctuations or volatility in capital markets or foreign currency exchange rates, and geopolitical instability; our ability to attract and retain customers; the extent to which customers continue to optimize consumption; the impact of new or optimized product features and pricing strategies on consumption, including Iceberg tables and tiered storage pricing; the extent to which customers continue to rationalize budgets and prioritize cash flow management, including through shortened contract durations; our ability to develop new products and services and enhance existing products and services; the growth of successful native applications on the Snowflake Marketplace; our ability to respond rapidly to emerging technology trends, including the use of artificial intelligence; our ability to execute on our business strategy, including our strategy related to artificial intelligence, the AI Data Cloud, Snowpark, and Snowflake Marketplace; our ability to increase and predict customer consumption of our platform, particularly in light of the impact of holidays on customer consumption patterns; our ability to compete effectively; and our ability to manage growth. Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those included in or contemplated by the FLS contained in the Materials are included in Snowflake's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K.